5 Faux Fur Coats for L.A.'s Rainy Season

4:07 PM 2/7/2019

by Carol McColgin

Get the look, inspired by Sandra Bullock, Regina King and Sarah Paulson.

It's best in faux — stay warm and chic in winter’s rainbow range of plush coats.

Regina King bundled up in BOSS Hugo Boss ($895) for the National Board of Review Gala on Jan. 8 in New York, while Sarah Paulson opted for a red Calvin Klein 205W39NYC coat ($2,295) on Jan. 17 in NYC.

Here are five faux fur jackets inspired by styles worn by King, Paulson and Sandra Bullock to keep cozy during Los Angeles' record-breaking rain. 

    Stand

    Courtesy of NET-A-PORTER

    Maribel two-tone coat; $400, net-a-porter.com.

    Apparis

    Courtesy of Apparis

    Sophie lavender faux fur coat; $295, apparis.com. Sandra Bullock stayed toasty in Apparis ($295) while promoting Bird Box on Dec. 17 in NYC.

    Tibi

    Courtesy of NET-A-PORTER

    Oversized “Luxe” coat in emerald green; $695, net-a-porter.com.

    Sally LaPointe

    Courtesy of Moda Operandi

    Plush boxy-style short coat in royal blue; $1,950, modaoperandi.com.

    Alice + Olivia

    Courtesy of FARFETCH.COM

    Faux fur jacket in rose pink; $495, farfetch.com.

