5 Faux Fur Coats for L.A.'s Rainy Season

It's best in faux — stay warm and chic in winter’s rainbow range of plush coats.

Regina King bundled up in BOSS Hugo Boss ($895) for the National Board of Review Gala on Jan. 8 in New York, while Sarah Paulson opted for a red Calvin Klein 205W39NYC coat ($2,295) on Jan. 17 in NYC.

Here are five faux fur jackets inspired by styles worn by King, Paulson and Sandra Bullock to keep cozy during Los Angeles' record-breaking rain.