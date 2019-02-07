5 Faux Fur Coats for L.A.'s Rainy Season
Get the look, inspired by Sandra Bullock, Regina King and Sarah Paulson.
It's best in faux — stay warm and chic in winter’s rainbow range of plush coats.
Regina King bundled up in BOSS Hugo Boss ($895) for the National Board of Review Gala on Jan. 8 in New York, while Sarah Paulson opted for a red Calvin Klein 205W39NYC coat ($2,295) on Jan. 17 in NYC.
Here are five faux fur jackets inspired by styles worn by King, Paulson and Sandra Bullock to keep cozy during Los Angeles' record-breaking rain.
-
Stand
Maribel two-tone coat; $400, net-a-porter.com.
-
Apparis
Sophie lavender faux fur coat; $295, apparis.com. Sandra Bullock stayed toasty in Apparis ($295) while promoting Bird Box on Dec. 17 in NYC.
-
Tibi
Oversized “Luxe” coat in emerald green; $695, net-a-porter.com.
-
Sally LaPointe
Plush boxy-style short coat in royal blue; $1,950, modaoperandi.com.
-
Alice + Olivia
Faux fur jacket in rose pink; $495, farfetch.com.
This story first appeared in the Feb. 6 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.