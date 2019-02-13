6 Floral Fragrances for Valentine's Day
Dior, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and more have the flower power scents this season.
It's all about flower power — spring’s new spritzes of gardenia, peony, rose and iris add a whiff of gravitas with notes of pepper, coffee and bitter orange this season. These top six floral scents from Dior, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, D.S. & Durga and Heretic Parfums make for the cheeriest last-minute Valentine's Day gifts.
-
Dolce & Gabbana
The Only One’s unexpected combo of violet and coffee gives it a fresh, warm scent; $120, at Macy’s, The Beverly Center.
-
Heretic ParfumsPink pepper, bitter orange and jasmine create an exotic, delicate fragrance in Florgasm; $165, at Maxfield, West Hollywood.
-
D.S. & Durga
Inspired by the Indian countryside, D.S. is made in small batches from frangipani, lotus and saffron; $350, at Barneys New York, Beverly Hills.
-
Chanel1957, which fuses musks with florals and honey, refers to the year Coco Chanel won the prestigious Neiman Marcus award; $350, at Chanel, Beverly Hills.
-
Dior
Wood and musk round out Holy Peony’s feminine mix of rose, peony and apricot; $220, at Saks Fifth Avenue, Beverly Hills.
-
Tiffany & Co.
Tiffany & Co. Sheer Eau de Toilette; $117, macys.com.
