6 Floral Fragrances for Valentine's Day

10:24 AM 2/13/2019

by Meg Hemphill

Dior, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and more have the flower power scents this season.

Photographed By Stephanie Gonot

It's all about flower power — spring’s new spritzes of gardenia, peony, rose and iris add a whiff of gravitas with notes of pepper, coffee and bitter orange this season. These top six floral scents from Dior, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, D.S. & Durga and Heretic Parfums make for the cheeriest last-minute Valentine's Day gifts. 

  1. 1
    Dolce & Gabbana

    Courtesy of brand

    The Only One’s unexpected combo of violet and coffee gives it a fresh, warm scent; $120, at Macy’s, The Beverly Center.

  2. 2
    Heretic Parfums

    Courtesy of brand
    Pink pepper, bitter orange and jasmine create an exotic, delicate fragrance in Florgasm; $165, at Maxfield, West Hollywood.
  3. 3
    D.S. & Durga

    Courtesy of brand

    Inspired by the Indian countryside, D.S. is made in small batches from frangipani, lotus and saffron; $350, at Barneys New York, Beverly Hills.

  4. 4
    Chanel

    Courtesy of brand
    1957, which fuses musks with florals and honey, refers to the year Coco Chanel won the prestigious Neiman Marcus award; $350, at Chanel, Beverly Hills.
  5. 5
    Dior

    Courtesy of brand

    Wood and musk round out Holy Peony’s feminine mix of rose, peony and apricot; $220, at Saks Fifth Avenue, Beverly Hills.

  6. 6
    Tiffany & Co.

    Stephanie Gonot

    Tiffany & Co. Sheer Eau de Toilette; $117, macys.com.

    This story first appeared in the Feb. 13 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.