5 Hot Brooklyn Hotels Attracting Hollywood Stars From Jay-Z to Jake Gyllenhaal

Thanks to Brooklyn's renaissance as New York's center of cool, taking meetings in Manhattan seems almost passe. Brooklyn offers a thriving food scene (including nine restaurants with a total of 11 Michelin stars) and innovative hotels serving an increasing number of productions, including at least 37 TV series such as Billions and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

“We have done movies that are set in the South or set in Chicago and we’ve managed to recreate it in Brooklyn because there are so many different types of neighborhoods. You can find gritty. You can find upscale,” says Celine Rattray Co-President of Maven Films. Rattray just wrapped up filming The Kindergarten Teacher in Brooklyn with local actress Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Below are the borough's hotels attracting industry insiders right now.