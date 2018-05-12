5 Hot Brooklyn Hotels Attracting Hollywood Stars From Jay-Z to Jake Gyllenhaal
Cancel the "standard hip hotel" and check out the outer borough's offerings, where 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' 'The Post' and 'Gotham' have housed execs and thrown fab wrap parties.
Thanks to Brooklyn's renaissance as New York's center of cool, taking meetings in Manhattan seems almost passe. Brooklyn offers a thriving food scene (including nine restaurants with a total of 11 Michelin stars) and innovative hotels serving an increasing number of productions, including at least 37 TV series such as Billions and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
“We have done movies that are set in the South or set in Chicago and we’ve managed to recreate it in Brooklyn because there are so many different types of neighborhoods. You can find gritty. You can find upscale,” says Celine Rattray Co-President of Maven Films. Rattray just wrapped up filming The Kindergarten Teacher in Brooklyn with local actress Maggie Gyllenhaal.
Below are the borough's hotels attracting industry insiders right now.
-
The Williamsburg Hotel
96 Wythe Ave.
A mecca for music lovers, this hotspot hosted NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live! cast and crew. Each day of the week features different performances — piano, jazz, funk or hip-hop covers, DJs for afternoon brunches and a string band on Sundays.
Rooms boast double-height ceilings, herringbone floors and ample light. Maisel production coordinator Timothy Mendonca says, “This is a true Brooklyn hotel. It does not feel like a Manhattan hotel. With exposed brick and pipes, the decor inside the rooms fits Brooklyn to a T. I’ve thrown wrap parties for our cast and crew here because of its warm, cozy and hip Brooklyn vibes."
-
The William Vale
111 N. 12th St.
This futuristic space, with rooftop bar Westlight offering 360-degree views of the city, has been featured on The Good Fight, Master of None, Shades of Blue and Blind Spot. Game of Thrones actor Finn Jones, One Tree Hill alum James Lafferty and Law & Order SVU’s Kelli Giddish have all featured Westlight on their Instagrams.
All rooms boast floor-to-ceiling windows and private balconies, including the $12,000/night two-story penthouse with 1,600-square foot patio and hot tub.
-
Wythe Hotel
80 Wythe Ave.
The 70-room industrial chic space in a 117-year-old factory features lofts starting at $795 with floor-to-ceiling windows and claw-foot tubs. Gotham executive producer John Stephens says the brick hotel is one of two in Brooklyn that the show books for execs and guest actors.
Reynard restaurant is a fave of Toni Collette; the outdoor garden is where SNL's Aidy Bryant recently wed Late Night writer Conner O'Malley with Kate McKinnon and Michael Che cheering them on.
-
Urban Cowboy
111 Powers Street
Urban Cowboy serves as a clubhouse, thanks to a communal living space, a fridge stocked with wine and beer, and an outdoor hot tub. The B&B features exposed brick walls, Indian-print blankets, vintage leather sofas and potbelly stoves. For privacy, the Treehouse offers a separate two-bedroom townhouse with a kitchen and private rooftop terrace (with Manhattan views).
“The Cowboy feels like home. Every time I walk in, I'm either greeted by friends I made the last time I stayed, or new people who I get to know quickly,” says Sophia Bush. “It's private, nothing like a standard, corporate or 'hip' hotel — no hectic, loud bar area, or sterile, boring meeting rooms. You fly totally under the radar in the neighborhood.”
-
1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge
60 Furman St.
A year after opening, the luxe waterfront has become a hangout for stars, with Jake Gyllenhaal, Jay-Z and Chris Hemsworth spotted. In the past year, it hosted Beyonce's 43rd birthday bash and Gigi Hadid’s model-studded 23rd.
Eco warriors love the hemp-blend mattresses, holistic spa, lobby farmstand and chauffeured Tesla. With a 50-seat screening room, 28 suites and the $5,000/night Riverhouse, it's a long-stay choice for industry vets like Post production designer Rick Carter, who stayed for eight months during filming.
