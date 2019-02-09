5 Key Eastern European Regions Luring Budget-Conscious Global Producers

Central and Eastern Europe are making an offer Hollywood can’t refuse.

Fiercely competitive for the Hollywood dollar and international production coin, many of the region’s key players have upped their offer on tax incentives or adopted new, better schemes in the past year.

In 2018, Poland, the only major Central European country without a film tax incentive scheme, introduced a 30 percent cash rebate for film productions effective as of 2019. Romania followed suit, unveiling a cash-back incentive of up to 45 percent.

The Czech Republic is mulling increasing its incentive from 20 percent to 25 percent. Meanwhile, Hungary raised its tax rebate to 30 percent in 2018, as did Lithuania.

“What makes the entire region of Central/Eastern Europe attractive is competitive prices, versatile locations, exquisite talents, skills and the abilities of hard-working, experienced, English-speaking crews that are experienced in cooperation with foreign partners,” says Radoslaw Smigulski, general director of the Polish Film Institute.

But it’s not just the array of rebates, incentives and co-production schemes that lure budget-conscious global film producers to the region. Eastern Europe also boasts well-developed infrastructure and an abundance of qualified film professionals.

“Incentives are important but so is quality and infrastructure,” says Pavlina Zipkova, the Czech Republic’s film commissioner. “We have a great crew base, diverse and universal locations and wonderful facilities.”

Here’s a look at how international producers tapped everything that Eastern Europe has to offer in five key regions.