5 Kinds of Blue Eye Makeup Perfect for a Pool Party

11:57 AM 5/30/2018

by Meg Hemphill

Take a cue from the red carpet — mermaid makeup is the new trend.

Will Deleon

This summer, pool-hued eyes are all the rage for Hollywood, with Kristen Stewart, Lupita Nyong'o, Millie Bobby Brown, Gigi Hadid, Dakota Fanning and Ava DeVarnay all wearing such shimmer lately. Here's five bluesy products to get the oceanic look. 

 

 

 

 

  1. 1
    5

    Tom Ford

    Courtesy of Tom Ford

    Shadow Extreme in shade Nos. TFX8 and TFX17; $36 each, at Tom Ford, Beverly Hills

  2. 2
    5

    Yves Saint Laurent

    Courtesy of Yves Saint Laurent

    Couture Palette Collector in Urban Escape; $60, at Saks Fifth Avenue, Beverly Hills

  3. 3
    5

    Dior

    Courtesy of Dior

    Yara Shahidi has sported a hue from this 5 Couleurs Cool Wave eye shadow palette in Cool Down (shade No. 367); $63, at Nordstrom, The Grove

  4. 4
    5

    M.A.C.

    Courtesy of MAC

    Liquidlast Liner eyeliner in Blue Me Over; $21, at M.A.C., Robertson Boulevard

  5. 5
    5

    Giorgio Armani

    Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

    Keri Russell has worn a shade of Tokyo Gardens Eye Tint; here, Jade Reflection (no. 35); $39, at Neiman Marcus, Beverly Hills

comments powered by Disqus