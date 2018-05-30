5 Kinds of Blue Eye Makeup Perfect for a Pool Party
Take a cue from the red carpet — mermaid makeup is the new trend.
This summer, pool-hued eyes are all the rage for Hollywood, with Kristen Stewart, Lupita Nyong'o, Millie Bobby Brown, Gigi Hadid, Dakota Fanning and Ava DeVarnay all wearing such shimmer lately. Here's five bluesy products to get the oceanic look.
-
Tom Ford
Shadow Extreme in shade Nos. TFX8 and TFX17; $36 each, at Tom Ford, Beverly Hills
-
Yves Saint Laurent
Couture Palette Collector in Urban Escape; $60, at Saks Fifth Avenue, Beverly Hills
-
Dior
Yara Shahidi has sported a hue from this 5 Couleurs Cool Wave eye shadow palette in Cool Down (shade No. 367); $63, at Nordstrom, The Grove
-
M.A.C.
Liquidlast Liner eyeliner in Blue Me Over; $21, at M.A.C., Robertson Boulevard
-
Giorgio Armani
Keri Russell has worn a shade of Tokyo Gardens Eye Tint; here, Jade Reflection (no. 35); $39, at Neiman Marcus, Beverly Hills