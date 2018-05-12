5 Latin American Countries Seeking to Lure Hollywood Productions

While Argentina’s National Film Institute is working to offer tax incentives and cash rebates on a federal scope — a co-production incentive for TV series is expected to be unveiled soon — today the country’s appeal is a mix of talent and versatile locations for recent projects such as Netflix’s biopic The Pope, which shot in the former Spanish colony region of Cordoba. Other recent shoots include the Hayden Christensen thriller The Last Man and Operation Finale, starring Oscar Isaac and Ben Kingsley, both of which utilized multiple locations in the greater Buenos Aires area.

“The difference here is added value and quality,” says K&S Films producer Matias Mosteirin, who handled logistics on both films. “Even if there are no tax incentives, Argentina is very competitive in terms of costs. You come here looking for talent, not savings. Professional and creative experience is essential to a film’s end result, and here in Argentina, films grow thanks to the country’s culture, infrastructure and creative sources, spawning very rich processes.”

K&S services cover most areas of pre- and postproduction (including digital lab work for editorials), filming and equipment (art and props, sets, vehicles, FX and stunts) as well as legal and tax counsel, copyright clearances, migratory permits and above-the-line logistics and management.

