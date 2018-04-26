5 Mascaras for Getting Red Carpet Ready Lashes
These mascaras will up your eyelash game.
For dramatic red carpet-worthy lashes, spring's new mascaras are lengthening, nourishing and long-lasting — and a must for Lupita's, Amal's and Elisabeth's glamour gurus. Here are five mascaras Hollywood stylists swear by.
-
Dior
Now in a water- and sweat-resistant version, Dior show Pump 'N' Volume Waterproof coats each lash with a clump-free, volumizing formula. Makeup artist Daniel Martin swipes it on Elisabeth Moss' lashes; $30, at Saks Fifth Avenue
-
Lune+Aster
Short brush bristles separate and define lashes in Formidable Lengthening mascara; $22, at Bluemercury
-
Lancome
Makeup artist Nick Barose uses Monsieur Big Waterproof mascara on Lupita Nyong'o — its applicator has wavy fibers to deliver a blanket of lengthening, waterproof formula with a single swipe; $25, at Nordstrom
-
Charlotte Tilbury
Legendary Lashes Volume 2, the second iteration of this cult-status mascara from Amal Clooney's makeup pro, has a flutter brush designed to catch and coat each lash with long-wearing formula; $32, at Nordstrom
-
LashFood
Ultra Rich Volumizing Mascara boasts rice bran to give fullness, while a proprietary serum protects and strengthens; $20, revolve.com
