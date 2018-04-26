5 Mascaras for Getting Red Carpet Ready Lashes

3:44 PM 4/26/2018

by Meg Hemphill

These mascaras will up your eyelash game.

Photographed by Joseph Shin

For dramatic red carpet-worthy lashes, spring's new mascaras are lengthening, nourishing and long-lasting — and a must for Lupita's, Amal's and Elisabeth's glamour gurus. Here are five mascaras Hollywood stylists swear by.

  • Dior

    Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

    Now in a water- and sweat-resistant version, Dior show Pump 'N' Volume Waterproof coats each lash with a clump-free, volumizing formula. Makeup artist Daniel Martin swipes it on Elisabeth Moss' lashes; $30, at Saks Fifth Avenue

     

  • Lune+Aster

    Courtesy of Bluemercury

    Short brush bristles separate and define lashes in Formidable Lengthening mascara; $22, at Bluemercury

  • Lancome

    Courtesy of Nordstrom

    Makeup artist Nick Barose uses Monsieur Big Waterproof mascara on Lupita Nyong'o — its applicator has wavy fibers to deliver a blanket of lengthening, waterproof formula with a single swipe; $25, at Nordstrom


     

  • Charlotte Tilbury

    Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury

    Legendary Lashes Volume 2, the second iteration of this cult-status mascara from Amal Clooney's makeup pro, has a flutter brush designed to catch and coat each lash with long-wearing formula; $32, at Nordstrom

  • LashFood

    Courtesy of revolve.com

    Ultra Rich Volumizing Mascara boasts rice bran to give fullness, while a proprietary serum protects and strengthens; $20, revolve.com

    This story first appeared in the April 25 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.

comments powered by Disqus