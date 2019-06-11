From 'Masked Singer' to 'Titan Games': 5 New Reality Shows Heating Up the Emmy Competition

What's at stake Everyday runners must overcome obstacles to win up to $1 million at the end of the "Million Dollar Mile," a race through Los Angeles. However, they are chased by elite athletes whose only objective is to stop them from making it to the end.

Origins LeBron James and Maverick Carter's SpringHill Entertainment produced with Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan.

Hosts Former NFL player and current minor-league baseball player Tim Tebow, L.A. Chargers play-by-play man Matt "Money" Smith and ESPN reporter Maria Taylor

Ratings CBS moved the show from Wednesday nights to Saturdays after two episodes of lackluster ratings that included a 1.0 debut in the 18-to-49 demographic and 4.1 million viewers. Two weeks later, the series was pulled with six episodes left to air.

Winner Most contestants on the show were only able to earn $10,000, though San Diego MMA fighter/boxer Dashon Johnson took home $50,000 for the biggest prize awarded on an aired episode.