And the Oscar Dress Goes to … 5 Award-Worthy Looks From Paris Haute Couture Week
Showstoppers by designers from Valentino to Givenchy could hit the Dolby stage on Hollywood's biggest night.
-
Givenchy
If the Oscars are about timeless elegance, creative director Clare Waight Keller’s statuesque look, reminiscent of the evening’s golden statuettes, fits the bill. The simplicity of it brings to mind The Favourite nominee Rachel Weisz, who favors classical styles.
-
Giambattista Valli
Red carpet red is a crowd-pleaser, so why not Valli’s signature frothy silhouette of tiered tulle? The high-low hemline of the dress, which required 430 yards of material and roughly 200 hours to create, would fit someone younger such as If Beale Street Could Talk’s rising fashionista KiKi Layne, who at 5-foot-9 has the height to pull it off. Says Valli: "The freshness of the short length of the front marries the drama of the train to make a bright, youthful entrance and a smashingly glamorous exit. I find duality very interesting."
-
Ralph & Russo
The design duo’s clear Oscar winner is this megawatt sparkler with more than 138,000 multicolor paillettes. "The contrasting fuchsia silk taffeta unveils a playful side while still exuding sensuality," says Tamara Ralph. "The most memorable Oscars gowns have elegance and sophistication without being too safe and traditional." Rumored presenter Jennifer Lopez, a fan of the designers, would more than bring the bombshell vibes required for this look.
-
Schiaparelli
Creative director Bertrand Guyon’s beautifully draped, sequin-embellished look would make for a chic yet subtle nod to nominee Lady Gaga’s starring role (it doesn’t hurt that she recently collaborated with the designer on her Vegas show). Says Guyon: "A memorable Oscar dress is strong and impactful. The choice of black and off-white is very typical of Schiaparelli — stars are also one of the house’s symbols."
-
Valentino
Looking to stop traffic on the Oscars carpet? Pierpaolo Piccioli’s "chick yellow" silk faille gown, inspired by a daffodil, boasts a sweeping train and knotted bow in the back. Seamstresses sewed 68 yards of material by hand in the atelier. It’s possibly the only way to upstage Gaga (talking to you, Emma Stone! Yellow is your color, too).
