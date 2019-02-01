And the Oscar Dress Goes to … 5 Award-Worthy Looks From Paris Haute Couture Week

Looking to stop traffic on the Oscars carpet? Pierpaolo Piccioli’s "chick yellow" silk faille gown, inspired by a daffodil, boasts a sweeping train and knotted bow in the back. Seamstresses sewed 68 yards of material by hand in the atelier. It’s possibly the only way to upstage Gaga (talking to you, Emma Stone! Yellow is your color, too).

