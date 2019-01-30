5 Pink Eyeshadows the Stars Are Wearing on the Red Carpet
The shades Emily Blunt, Kristen Bell and Mandy Moore are rocking at award shows.
Actresses are tickled pink on the red carpet this season. From soft petal to lively fuchsia, rose-colored lids are attracting attention at awards shows this month. Here are five palettes the makeup pros are using on Mandy Moore, Emily Blunt and Kristen Bell.
-
YSLShimmer Rush All-Over Palette; $95, at Neiman Marcus, Beverly Hills and neimanmarcus.com.
-
Dior5 Couleurs Lolli’Glow in 257 Sugar Shade; Emily Blunt’s pro, Jenn Streicher, layered three pink shades for her Critics’ Choice look; $63, at Saks Fifth Avenue, Beverly Hills and dior.com.
-
Tom Ford
Shadow Extreme in TFX3 (Fuchsia); Kindra Mann created a pink pop for Mandy Moore at Critics’ Choice; $36, at Sephora and tomford.com.
-
Charlotte Tilbury
Luxury Palette in Pillow Talk; for the Golden Globes, Simone Siegl used the palette’s pinks on Kristen Bell; $53, at Nordstrom, The Grove and charlottetilbury.com.
-
NARS
Single Eyeshadow in Virgin Gorda; $19, at NARS, West Hollywood and narscosmetics.com.
This story first appeared in the Jan. 30 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.