5 Sideliner Comedy Actors Stealing the Show

9:30 AM 6/5/2018

by Rebecca Ford

A TV icon (Henry Winkler) lands a new role, and newly minted Oscar (Kumail Nanjiani) and Tony (Brian Tyree Henry) nominees shine on their series.

Kumail Nanjiani (left) and Henry Winkler
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO; John P. Johnson/HBO

  • Alec Baldwin

    Saturday Night Live (NBC)

    Alec Baldwin (left)
    Screengrab/NBC

    For his Emmy-winning portrayal of President Trump, Baldwin finally got a reaction from the tweeting POTUS in March, who called his performance “agony for those who were forced to watch.”

  • Brian Tyree Henry

    Atlanta (FX)

    Curtis Baker/FX

    Henry, who earned a Tony nomination this year for Broadway’s Lobby Hero, digs deeper with Paper Boi this season as the rapper struggles with newfound fame while tackling challenges from getting a haircut to surviving a night in the woods.

  • Marc Maron

    GLOW (Netflix)

    Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

    As the only major male character on the Netflix series, the comedian-podcaster’s work as the B-movie director turned women’s wrestling coach, who has a temper but also a softer side, has earned him praise for his acting chops.

  • Kumail Nanjiani

    Silicon Valley (HBO)

    Courtesy of HBO

    Fresh off an Oscar nom for co-writing The Big Sick — based on his real-life relationship with wife Emily V. Gordon — Nanjiani returned to play the mostly lovable (and sometimes annoying) coder Dinesh in HBO’s geeky hit.

  • Henry Winkler

    Barry (HBO)

    Courtesy of John P. Johnson/HBO

    The Happy Days star (and five-time Emmy nominee) takes on another memorable TV role as an enthusiastic Los Angeles acting coach who attempts to train a hit man (Bill Hader) to act.

    This story first appeared in a June stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.

