5 Statement ‘Sherlock’ Wallpapers from Devil Damask to Vortex Spirals

Production designer Arwel Wyn Jones has a reputation for transforming a room in one fell swoop. Since 2010, Steven Mofatt and Mark Gatiss's British TV series Sherlock has popularized Jones’s signature standout wallpaper selections, an obsession for many interior-minded Sherlockians.

Those seeking to mimic the look of the sets on the hit show starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman can reach for a 1959 Le Corbusier armchair or skull-print art similar to John Pinkerton's iconic painting, but a key detail that is harder to synch up from a screenshot is the eye-catching wallpaper.

"I've used everything from D.I.Y. (from home improvement stores) to antique and handmade papers," Jones tells The Hollywood Reporter. "It's more to do with the pattern and color than exclusivity."

So in the spirit of Sherlock Holmes Day (i.e. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's birthday) on May 22, Jones helped round up a meticulous match for five key Sherlock wallpaper patterns to solve this lingering décor mystery.