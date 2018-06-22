5 Summer Essentials with Palm Tree Print

10:25 AM 6/22/2018

by Carol McColgin

Out of office? Designer fronds reminiscent of the iconic Beverly Hills print are punching up tropical gear for summer.

  • A. Kate Young for Tura

    Oversize vintage-inspired Donna sunglasses; $275, tura.com for stores.

  • B. Norse Projects

    Printed cotton- jersey T-shirt; $90, mrporter.com.

  • C. Onia

    Rosa Panama hand-painted woven hat; $120, onia.com.

     

  • D. Caroline Constas

    Kali bikini top, $165, and bottom, $125; carolineconstas.com.

  • E. Orlebar Brown

    Bulldog midlength swim shorts in Palms Aplenty; $345, orlebarbrown.com.

