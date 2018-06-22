5 Summer Essentials with Palm Tree Print
Out of office? Designer fronds reminiscent of the iconic Beverly Hills print are punching up tropical gear for summer.
-
A. Kate Young for Tura
Oversize vintage-inspired Donna sunglasses; $275, tura.com for stores.
-
B. Norse Projects
Printed cotton- jersey T-shirt; $90, mrporter.com.
-
C. Onia
Rosa Panama hand-painted woven hat; $120, onia.com.
-
D. Caroline Constas
Kali bikini top, $165, and bottom, $125; carolineconstas.com.
-
E. Orlebar Brown
Bulldog midlength swim shorts in Palms Aplenty; $345, orlebarbrown.com.