5 Top Timepieces for Father's Day
2018's hottest watches for industry family guys.
The Hollywood Reporter picks five watches for pops of all ages, as the year's top timepieces bear bold black-and-white panda dials.
-
Omega
The silver-on-black subdials on this 40mm stainless steel Speedmaster Racing Co-Axial Chronograph are textured in a "Clous de Paris" pattern; $4,800, at Omega, L.A. and New York.
-
TAG Heuer
The 42mm stainless steel Autavia Jack Heuer 85th Anniversary Limited Edition has black subdials on a silver sunray brushed dial; $6,050, at Westime, Beverly Hills, and TAG Heuer, New York.
-
Hamilton
Known as a "reverse panda" for its black dial with white subdials, the 42mm Intra-Matic 68 Auto Chrono is a limited edition of 1,968 pieces; $2,195, at Feldmar Watch Co., L.A., and Tourneau Time Machine, New York.
-
Zenith
The 42mm Chronomaster El Primero includes overlapping subdials and tachymetric scale; $8,700, at Westime, L.A., and Cellini Jewelers, New York.
-
Rolex
The "Paul Newman" Rolex Cosmograph Daytona, the world's most famous panda-dial watch, inspired this updated Cosmograph with ringed subdials in a 40mm steel case; $12,400, at the Rolex boutique at Gearys, Santa Monica.
