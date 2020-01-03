5 Tuxedo Tips for Red Carpet Newbies

"I always recommend keeping your arms and shoulders low, because if you don't, the collar of your jacket widens." says stylist Philippe Uter (Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp). Kotsiopoulos agrees. “It's more flattering when a jacket is buttoned, but don't stick both of your arms around people or the jacket will look like it's bursting open. Put an arm around one and just touch the shoulder of the one on the other side.” And, he cautions, don't button a jacket's bottom button: "That's so uncouth."

