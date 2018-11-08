50 Next Gen Alumni Dish on What Terrified Them Way Before Netflix

COURTENAY VALENTI, 1994 Studio execs have to say "no" more than they get to say "yes," so learn to say the former with kindness.

DAVID LINDE, 1995 Look around the room, not just at who is speaking.

KARL AUSTEN, 1996 Stay hungry.

PETER RICE, 1999 Speak up and don't let anyone convince you your ideas aren't valuable.

SONYA ROSENFELD, 1999 Don't look over your shoulder at another person's success.

NICOLE CLEMENS, 2001 Read everything.

CRAIG ERWICH, 2001 Return your phone calls.

TRACEY PAKOSTA, 2001 Don't be afraid to stand for something or someone.

CHARLES D. KING, 2002 You didn't make it on this list by accident. Never let up in doing the work that got you here.

SUSAN ROVNER, 2004 Don't be afraid to say, "I don't know."

DAN LIN, 2005 Embrace what makes you different.

DEVON FRANKLIN, 2009 Don't be afraid to be who you are, not who you think the industry wants you to be.

TERENCE CARTER, 2009 Be nice to your assistants. They will be the Next Gen Class of 2028, and you will be answering to them.

THERESA KANG, 2012 Travel outside of the Hollywood bubble so you can see how real people (your audiences) experience their lives and what they'll be inspired by.

JULIE RAPAPORT, 2014 Never stop watching. (And save a copy of this edition of The Hollywood Reporter. You're going to want it!)