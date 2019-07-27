The 6 Most Fashionable Films From the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Era

In Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, costume designer Arianne Phillips has pulled off a fond recreation of Tinseltown fashion in 1969. But when Angelenos were going to the movies themselves that year, what kind of styles were they seeing up on the big screen? Much like Tarantino’s film today, those movies were in their own way beginning to illustrate the chasm between Old Hollywood, the “dirty hippies” — as Leonardo DiCaprio's character calls them in the film — and other burgeoning counterculture movements of the Sixties.

Of course, old traditions die hard, and the 1970 Oscar for Best Costume Design for the films of the previous year went to the epic Anne of the Thousand Days and its now little-known British costume designer Margaret Furse, upholding the still-frequent Academy habit of rewarding historical warhorses over films that feature contemporary clothes. (Presumably Anne beat out the other lavishly appointed retro nominee of the year, Hello Dolly and its famed designer Irene Sharaff.) The competing nominees were veteran Edith Head for Sweet Charity, Donfeld for They Shoot Horses, Don’t They and future Bob Mackie partner Ray Aghayan for a curiosity entitled Gaily, Gaily, a coming-of-age farce that had nothing at all to do with being gay.

But looking at some of the more up-to-the-minute movies then reveals a banner year for costuming that foreshadowed the social progress and, not incidentally, major fashion trends seen in the decades that followed — and many that still endure today. Here are six fashion-forward films to consider.