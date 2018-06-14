6 Luxury Pet Items for Your Pampered Pooch

by Carol McColgin

Spoil your dogs and cats with these Hollywood-tested designer goodies. Shop K-9 collars, cat wheels and more from Lady Gaga and Tom Hardy's fave brands.

Photographed By Will Deleon; Courtesy of Brands

    Pendleton

    Courtesy of Pendleton

    Boston terrier Emma enjoys a snooze on this National Park cotton-blend dog bed in Glacier Park; $139, pendleton-usa.com.

    Modern Beast

    Courtesy of Modern Beasts
    Bedtime Bear with organic lavender filling ($34) and Three Modern Mice with catnip ($22). Lady Gaga's pups are fans of the brand, which donates 100 percent of its profits to local animal rescues such as NKLA; modernbeast.com.
     
    Frida Firenze

    Courtesy of Friday Firenze

    Gold-tone brass Bon Ton Pyramid dog bag holder; $190, fridafirenze.com.

    Mungo & Maud

    Courtesy of Mungo and Maud

    Petits Flocons d'Avoine dog shampoo and conditioner ($41 each) with aloe vera, calendula and almond oil for sensitive coats. Animal lover Tom Hardy is a brand fan; us.mungoandmaud.com.

     

    Tiffany & Co.

    Courtesy of Tiffany and Co.

    Leather pet collar; $185 to $275 (sizes extra small to extra large); at Tiffany & Co., Beverly Hills.

    One Fast Cat

    Courtesy of One Fast Cat

    This exercise wheel purportedly helps prevent boredom and depression in indoor cats; $250, onefastcat.com.

