6 Luxury Pet Items for Your Pampered Pooch
Spoil your dogs and cats with these Hollywood-tested designer goodies. Shop K-9 collars, cat wheels and more from Lady Gaga and Tom Hardy's fave brands.
Pendleton
Boston terrier Emma enjoys a snooze on this National Park cotton-blend dog bed in Glacier Park; $139, pendleton-usa.com.
Modern BeastBedtime Bear with organic lavender filling ($34) and Three Modern Mice with catnip ($22). Lady Gaga's pups are fans of the brand, which donates 100 percent of its profits to local animal rescues such as NKLA; modernbeast.com.
Frida Firenze
Gold-tone brass Bon Ton Pyramid dog bag holder; $190, fridafirenze.com.
Mungo & Maud
Petits Flocons d'Avoine dog shampoo and conditioner ($41 each) with aloe vera, calendula and almond oil for sensitive coats. Animal lover Tom Hardy is a brand fan; us.mungoandmaud.com.
Tiffany & Co.
Leather pet collar; $185 to $275 (sizes extra small to extra large); at Tiffany & Co., Beverly Hills.
One Fast Cat
This exercise wheel purportedly helps prevent boredom and depression in indoor cats; $250, onefastcat.com.