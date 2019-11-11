People's Choice Awards: Jennifer Aniston's 'Friends' Tribute and 5 More Memorable Moments
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton gave shout-outs to each other during their speeches, Pink urged viewers to take action and other highlights from the show.
The 2019 E! People's Choice Awards recognized winners across a variety of entertainment and pop culture categories Sunday night, with attendees including Robert Downey Jr., Zendaya, Terry Crews and more.
Some of the evening's biggest honors went to Jennifer Aniston, Gwen Stefani and Pink — all of whom gave unforgettable speeches. Those, along with more memorable moments, can be found below.
The awards show aired live on E! from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, Nov. 10.
Read on for highlights from the show.
-
Kevin Hart Makes First Major Appearance Since Accident
Kevin Hart took home his second consecutive comedy act award and received a standing ovation upon taking the stage, as this was his first public appearance since suffering serious injures in a car accident two months ago.
"First and foremost, thank God because I definitely don't have to be here," Hart said during his acceptance speech. "Being that I am, it makes me appreciate life even more. It makes me appreciate the things that really matter — family. I want to thank my wife and kids, who really stepped up to the plate for me."
He added, "I also want to take the time to thank the People's Choice Awards, but more important, the people. You have no idea the effect you have on us as entertainers. Your energy, your support, it means the world and I truly want to thank you guys for being there for me through my difficult time."
-
Pink Urges Viewers to "Change the F***ing World"
Pink gave a rousing acceptance speech after being honored with the People's Champion Award, ultimately urging people to fight for "decency and humanity and kindness."
"I know that one person can make a difference. You feel like you don't matter, that your life doesn't matter? Get involved," Pink said on stage. "You can't tell me Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Nelson Mandela, Gloria Steinem, Anita Hill, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Malala Yousafzai, Greta Thunberg — tell me one person can't make a difference. I am a dumbass derelict from Doylestown [Pa.] and I have managed to change a little part in my world."
Pink continued, explaining that there's "so much to be done."
"I don't care about your politics, I care about your kids," she said, adding that those listening should stop fighting among each other. "Get together with your friends and change the fucking world."
The singer and activist ended on that note, receiving a big round of applause. Among the audience were her husband, Carey Hart, and their kids, daughter Willow and son Jameson.
-
Zendaya Wins in Film and TV Categories
Zendaya's win for drama TV star of the year is likely the first of many awards to come for her performance on the first season of the hit HBO series Euphoria. On stage, she thanked the network, along with the show's co-producer A24, and creator Sam Levinson, "for giving me the chance to be a part of something so beautiful."
"To anyone who has felt seen by our show, on behalf of the cast and crew and everyone, that's all we every really wanted," Zendaya added. "So thank you for allowing us to do that."
The actress also won the award for female movie star for her role as MJ in Spider-Man: Far From Home — an honor that "meant the world" to her.
"Spider-Man, the first one, was my very first big movie," Zendaya said. "I feel so absolutely honored to be part of this world and thank you for allowing me to be your MJ. I'm completely honored and I hope to continue to make you all very, very proud."
-
Gwen Stefani Honors Her Mom, Calls Blake Shelton a "Babe" in Fashion Icon Speech
Gwen Stefani talked about her mom's and grandmother's influence on her and how they inspired her love of fashion when she accepted the Fashion Icon Award. Wearing a white gown with a long train, black gloves and thigh-high black boots, Stefani told the audience that receiving the honor was "hard to digest."
"I always loved fashion, it was one of those instinctual things," she said, relaying how her mom and grandmother sewed many clothes. "My mom would come home from school and my grandmother would have made her prom dress."
She added that when she was much younger, she disliked fashion because it seemed like it was only for the wealthy, but now she is grateful that she has gotten to work with so many "amazing, talented designers."
Stefani said that she's giving her statuette to her 11-year-old son, Zuma, and gave a shout-out to boyfriend Blake Shelton before leaving the stage: "You're a babe."
-
Blake Shelton Returns the Favor to Gwen Stefani
Not long after Gwen Stefani accepted her Fashion Icon Award, boyfriend Blake Shelton took the stage after he was named country artist of 2019.
During his speech, he thanked Champion Award recipient Pink for letting him know he can cuss during the People's Choice Awards (which she had in her earlier speech). And then he told girlfriend Stefani, "I love the shit out of you." (It was bleeped for the telecast, as Pink had been in her own speech.)
The camera then cut to Stefani, who was laughing at his comment.
-
Jennifer Aniston Attributes "Icon" Status to Fans and 'Friends'
After a heartwarming introduction from Adam Sandler — who described Jennifer Aniston as everything from "funny as hell, smart as hell, strong as hell," to "a great green drink maker" — the actress explained she couldn't have earned the title of being an icon without her fans and the long-running sitcom Friends.
"If I have any claim to this word 'icon' it's only because I was able to be on an iconic show with an iconic cast and an iconic haircut," Aniston said. "I mean, Friends was truly the gift of a lifetime, and I would not be standing up here without that amazing show and those amazing five other actors and with an audience who stuck with us for a decade, and through streaming services now, and syndication, and I'm sure coming to a 'watch soon' near you or something."
In addition to giving a shout-out to the famous haircut known as "The Rachel," Aniston also joked about the "impossibly large apartments" the Friends characters lived in.