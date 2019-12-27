God Save the Queens (and Kings): 7 Actors Who've Portrayed Multiple Monarchs

The third season of Netflix’s critically acclaimed series The Crown debuted Nov. 17 with a new slate of actors portraying the leading royals of the British monarchy.

Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman stepped in for Claire Foy to portray Queen Elizabeth II over the course of the season’s 14-year timespan, but it wasn’t Colman’s first time playing an English queen. Likewise, Helena Bonham Carter’s takeover of Vanessa Kirby’s role as Princess Margaret isn’t even the first time this decade that Carter has portrayed a member of the royal family.

Several actors have played real-life queens and kings, from Emily Blunt in The Young Victoria to Saoirse Ronan in Mary Queen of Scots, but a few of them have played more than one member of the ruling class.

The Hollywood Reporter takes a look at performers who have taken up the crown on more than one occasion.