7 Gadgets Hollywood Loves Right Now

"Nothing is worse than checking in to a hotel and finding only one outlet near your bed, especially if you need to charge your Pixel, iPhone, Blackberry LE2, SONY noise cancelling earbuds and iPad pro," says Sonnenfeld (who is soon launching a new website WhoIsBarrySonnenfeld). To keep all his devices charged, he likes the EUASOO 10-in-1 for its long cord that plugs into a wall outlet and multiple ports; $90, amazon.com.

