7 Gadgets Hollywood Loves Right Now
A breakdown of the tech that director Barry Sonnenfeld, 'Watchmen's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, 'Black Panther' sound designer Steve Boeddeker and more industry pros can't live without.
-
Audio Sunglasses
"I can walk my dog and be on the phone, without having anything in my ears," says Exile production company founder Isaac Lee of his pair of Bose Frames with Bluetooth-enabled speakers; $200, bose.com.
-
Portable Speaker
Watchmen actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II finds JBL's Charge 4 Bluetooth speaker "loud, durable, waterproof and easy to carry around. Plus, it doubles as a phone charger. It's basically my party on the go." $130, jbl.com.
-
Microphone
"I love my Shure MV88 microphone that plugs into my iPhone. It's the size of an egg," says Oscar-nominated sound designer Renée Tondelli (Deepwater Horizon). "I always carry it in case I run across something to record, like encountering a flock of grackles nesting in the trees at the Austin, Texas, airport. It’s also great for actors to record wild lines on their iPhones, which is becoming more and more common in postproduction. Several actors I’ve worked with have since bought them too." $129, shure.com.
-
Earbuds With Microphones
Sennheiser's Ambeo Smart Headset "looks like traditional earbuds," says Oscar-winning sound editor Mark Mangini (Mad Max: Fury Road), but also "have high-end microphones that allow the user to discreetly capture high-quality audio on a smart phone. They capture in the binaural audio format that reproduces a believable, immersive sound quality without lots of gear and microphones. Great for stealth recording." $200, en-us.sennheiser.com.
-
Sleep Mask With Speakers
Director Barry Sonnenfeld (whose memoir, Barry Sonnenfeld, Call Your Mother, is due in March from Hachette Books) uses Fenvella's Sleep Mask with Bluetooth speakers to listen to "books about volcanoes" and fall asleep. "My anxiety is in conflict with the concept of sleeping," says Sonnenfeld. "The present method of an attempt to fall asleep, perchance to dream — or more likely have a nightmare — is to use this combination eye mask and dual Bluetooth speakers. Since I eventually, numbly, fall asleep within an hour or two of pressing play on my iPhone 11 pro Max, each night I start the process over again once more trying to understand what exactly happened at Krakatoa. I sometimes substitute Philip Glass' wonderful score of The Hours."; $23, amazon.com.
-
Portable Speaker
“I change environments a lot,” says three-time Oscar-nominated sound designer Steve Boeddeker (Black Panther, All Is Lost), who lives in San Francisco, has a studio at Skywalker Ranch and travels frequently to New York for work. “the first thing I pack is my Megaboom 3 portable speaker. I have to always have music on, even in a hotel, and it has good sound quality for a little Bluetooth speaker.” $170-$200, ultimateears.com.
-
Charging Hub
"Nothing is worse than checking in to a hotel and finding only one outlet near your bed, especially if you need to charge your Pixel, iPhone, Blackberry LE2, SONY noise cancelling earbuds and iPad pro," says Sonnenfeld (who is soon launching a new website WhoIsBarrySonnenfeld). To keep all his devices charged, he likes the EUASOO 10-in-1 for its long cord that plugs into a wall outlet and multiple ports; $90, amazon.com.
A versions of this story first appeared in the Dec. 19 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.