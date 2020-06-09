7 LGBTQ Nonprofits to Support Now

Judith Light, honorary board member of the Point Foundation college scholarship fund and mentorship program for LGBTQ students, says, "I have the deepest respect for the students Point Foundation supports. They are the way-showers into a new world, a different future, a future with freedom of expression for all human beings. COVID-19 has forced many to leave safe and supportive campuses only to return to homes or places where people do not respect their sexual orientation or gender identity. Subsequently, the challenges they face are unending. Others who live on their own are compromised in other ways, having lost work-study jobs, and many cannot afford rent or the technology necessary for virtual learning. Remembering that these students, who have limitless potential, are today's and tomorrow's leaders, we cannot let COVID-19 or any other barrier stand in the way of their ultimate success." Writer-producer Neal Baer (Designated Survivor) is also an honorary board member.