7 Times 'Ocean’s 8' Stars Attended the Met Gala
The film follows a fictional heist at the Met Gala, but many of its stars have already scoped out the event in real life.
In Ocean’s 8, a star-studded cast featuring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling and more wear designer gowns and stage an ambitious jewelry heist at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Met Gala.
But many of the cast members of the June 8 film have themselves attended the Met Gala, the Vogue magazine-organized museum fundraiser with $30,000 tickets. The group boasts among them multiple Oscar, Grammy and Emmy award-winners with a significant amount of fashion clout — although presumably none have staged a real-life Met Gala heist.
The only Ocean’s 8 stars to never attend a Met Gala are Emmy-winning Fight Club, The King’s Speech and Harry Potter star Helena Bonham Carter and rapper and comedian Awkwafina, who also has a part in the upcoming film Crazy Rich Asians.
-
Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock has attended the Met Gala multiple times — including in celebration of the Versace exhibition in 1997, soon after her breakout role in the Speed franchise — but her most memorable appearance came in 2007, when she rocked a cabernet ombré dress from designer Alberta Ferretti.
Bullock is one of multiple Oscar nominees to star in Ocean’s 8. She won the best actress Oscar for The Blind Side (2009) and was nominated for her emotional, sparsely written performance in space epic Gravity (2013).
-
Cate Blanchett
Blanchett’s blending of colors, patterns, pantsuits and Carol-era fur coats have branded her a fashion icon, and her outfits at the Met Gala have not disappointed. In 2007, a year in which she graced the carpet alongside co-stars Bullock and Rihanna, the Oscar-winning actress displayed a shimmering gold Balenciaga gown. In 2012, when the Gala honored Givenchy Alexander McQueen, Blanchett showed up in one of the designer’s black feather outfits.
Blanchett, who earned an Oscar for best actress for her lead role in 2013’s Blue Jasmine, is also well-known for her roles in Elizabeth (1998) and Carol (2015).
-
Rihanna
After her first appearance in 2007, Rihanna has become a fixture of Met Gala fashion, wearing everything from a suit (2009) to a Swarovski crystal dress (2014). But one of her most memorable outfits is a yellow, couture cape gown from designer Guo Pei she donned in 2015 that drew raves.
Thirty-three-time Grammy nominee Rihanna’s role in Ocean’s 8 isn’t her first movie or TV role — her acting credits include Battleship, Bates Motel and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets — but it may prove to be her breakout.
-
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway has starred in everything from The Devil Wears Prada (2006) to The Princess Diaries (2001) to The Dark Night trilogy to Les Misérables (2012), the last of which earned her an Oscar.
Like many of her Ocean’s 8 co-stars, Hathaway has also become a Met Gala fashion fixture over the last decade. In 2013, she pulled off a black sheer dress (complete with dyed blond hair), which she followed up in 2015 with a gold, Princess Leia-esque hooded gown by Ralph Lauren that quickly made waves among Gala watchers.
-
Sarah Paulson
The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story and American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson is a shooting star on the big screen, with recent appearances in The Post and 12 Years a Slave and an upcoming role in the adaptation The Goldfinch.
The Golden Globe-winning actress graced the Met Gala carpet in 2014 and 2017. Last year, Paulson, whose jaw-dropped reaction to Madonna went viral, donned a shimmering blue Prada gown with ostrich feathers. She later helped Madonna carry the ends of her dress down the carpet stairs.
-
Mindy Kaling
The former The Office writer and The Mindy Project star has in recent years been making the transition to film roles, appearing in blockbusters like animated comedy Inside Out (2015) and Ava Duvernay’s A Wrinkle in Time (2018).
For her first Met Gala appearance in 2013, she showed off a plum-colored dress and brought along longtime friend and The Office co-star B.J. Novak to join her. Last year, she took on the red carpet wearing a shimmering blue Prabal Gurung gown that descended to a fringe at the bottom.
-
Katie Holmes
Much like Rihanna, Katie Holmes has become a fixture at the Met Gala, with her outfits consistently earning praise from Gala watchers. The Dawson’s Creek and Batman Begins actress has in recent years starred in Steven Soderbergh’s Logan Lucky (2017) and guest-starred in TV shows like How I Met Your Mother.
Since 2008, she’s taken on the red carpet dressed in a collection of sleek dresses, including a stunning white Calvin Klein gown in 2013 and in 2017 an off-the-shoulder Zac Posen mermaid dress that she color-matched to her eye shadow.