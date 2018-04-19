7 Times 'Ocean’s 8' Stars Attended the Met Gala

In Ocean’s 8, a star-studded cast featuring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling and more wear designer gowns and stage an ambitious jewelry heist at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Met Gala.

But many of the cast members of the June 8 film have themselves attended the Met Gala, the Vogue magazine-organized museum fundraiser with $30,000 tickets. The group boasts among them multiple Oscar, Grammy and Emmy award-winners with a significant amount of fashion clout — although presumably none have staged a real-life Met Gala heist.

The only Ocean’s 8 stars to never attend a Met Gala are Emmy-winning Fight Club, The King’s Speech and Harry Potter star Helena Bonham Carter and rapper and comedian Awkwafina, who also has a part in the upcoming film Crazy Rich Asians.