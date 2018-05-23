TV Upfronts: 7 Shows Generating the Most Social Buzz
Mark-Paul Gosselaar's 'The Passage' is drawing the most online chatter, along with a whopping 10.2 million views for its trailer.
What’s driving early buzz? Fox’s Mark-Paul Gosselaar drama The Passage has the most viewed trailer and CBS’ God Friended Me needs more friends as THR reads the fall TV tea leaves.
-
'God Friended Me'
CBS
Lacking established stars, the religious drama has just 55,000 views for its trailer on YouTube.
-
'Grand Hotel'
ABC
The Eva Longoria-produced Miami Beach drama has one of the less buzzy new trailers with a limp 69,000 YouTube views.
-
'The Rookie'
ABC
With 5,400 Twitter hashtag engagements, the Nathan Fillion drama is ABC’s most in-demand new show — though the star will be first to admit that it’s moms and aunts who’ll be watching.
-
'Legacies'
The CW
Though not as popular as the network’s Charmed reboot, the spinoff of The Originals pops with fans on Twitter, where it has 10,000 hashtag engagements.
-
'Last Man Standing'
Fox
The big-league ratings for ABC’s Roseanne aren’t the only reason Fox is reviving the Tim Allen comedy after its ABC cancellation. It is also the second most engaging “new” show on Twitter.
-
'New Amsterdam'
NBC
The trailer’s 6.5 million views on YouTube shed light on why NBC is giving this medical drama the slot following This Is Us — even if Twitter buzz is more muted with 3,100 hashtag engagements.
-
'The Passage'
Fox
Justin Cronin’s novel reached No. 3 on The New York Times best-seller list in 2010, interest that helped drive online chatter and 10.2 million YouTube views for the trailer of the Fox adaptation.
