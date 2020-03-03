8 Apps to Help Manage Stress

Cardon calls this guided meditation app — by Making Sense podcaster and neuroscientist Sam Harris — “kung fu for the mind. It offers a 10-minute daily guided meditation in the mindfulness vein by someone who really knows the mind. Harris studied meditation in India for a decade before returning to the U.S. and getting a Ph.D. in cognitive neuroscience. No harps, bells or soothing Enya music — just a really smart guy guiding you to a better understanding of your consciousness." Stars who Harris has interviewed on his podcast include Maria Sharapova, Alan Cumming, Patrick Dempsey and Josh Radnor.

A version of this story first appeared in the Feb. 26 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.