Anthony Anderson, Eugene Levy and 8 More Comedy Actors Reveal Dream Roles and Which Co-Star Makes Them Break Scene

Playing patriarch Andre "Dre" Johnson for six seasons on the sitcom — a perennial favorite among TV Academy voters — Anderson has twice been nominated for lead actor in a comedy at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Co-star who most successfully makes me break

"Deon Cole. In every table read, there's something special. Sheer brilliance and brings the house down."

Recent series I wish I could work on

"Not to slight anyone, but I wouldn't wish to work on any other show outside of Black-ish. To be able to work with a cast as talented as ours and to tell the stories about the community in which we come from — and how they affect us and the world around us — is truly a blessing."

My all-time favorite stand-up performance

"A tie between Eddie Murphy's Delirious and The Kings of Comedy."