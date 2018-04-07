8 Memorable Golf Movies
Bill Murray, Will Smith, Matt Damon, Shia LaBeouf and Adam Sandler are just some of the stars who have hit the links in these films.
Golf movies take on a wide variety of genres.
From comedies like Caddyshack to biographical dramas like Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius, the below films all tell different stories while capturing the spirit of the sport.
In The Greatest Game Ever Played and Tin Cup, golf helps the main characters overcome serious societal differences. Even the oldest movie in the bunch, 1953's The Caddy, shows how golf can help bring people together.
While some plot points may be a little far-fetched (Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore beats professional players after just 90 days of playing), these movies firmly believe in the sanctity of golf.
Whether you play the game, watch it, or just want to see something inspiring, these eight films could have you believing, too.
'The Caddy' (1953)
Starring Dean Martin, Jerry Lewis and Donna Reed, this 1953 film follows a successful comedy duo from their roots as a golfer and caddy. While their skills on the green aren’t quite there, the men are hilarious together, which gets them noticed by a talent agent.
'Caddyshack' (1980)
Michael O’Keefe stars as Danny Noonan, a young caddy at the upscale Bushwood Country Club. While trying to save up money for college, he encounters several eccentric members and employees played by Chevy Chase, Ted Knight, Bill Murray, Rodney Dangerfield and more.
'Happy Gilmore' (1996)
In this Adam Sandler comedy, his character, Happy, uses his newfound golf skills to win enough money to save his grandmother’s home.
'Tin Cup' (1996)
Kevin Costner stars as the rebellious Roy "Tin Cup" McAvoy, who loses his successful career as a professional golfer. After falling for the girlfriend of a PGA Tour star (Rene Russo), he decides to get back in the game and risk it all for love.
'The Legend of Bagger Vance' (2000)
In this Robert Redford-directed film set during the Great Depression, Adele Invergordon (played by Charlize Theron) creates a high-stakes golf match to garner publicity for her family course. Local golf star Rannulph Junuh (Matt Damon) is off his game until Bagger Vance (Will Smith) gets him back on par.
'A Gentleman's Game' (2002)
In this coming-of-age drama, Gary Sinise’s Foster Pearse, a former amateur golf champion, teaches young Timmy Price (played by Mason Gamble) the meaning of the game.
'Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius' (2004)
Bobby Jones, portrayed by Jim Caviezel, is the only golf player to win all four of the major men’s championships in a single season. This biographical drama follows his life and details his success.
'The Greatest Game Ever Played' (2005)
Based on a true story, working class amateur golfer Francis Ouimet (Shia LaBeouf) struggles against class discrimination and familial obligations as he competes on the professional golf circuit. It all leads up to him becoming the first amateur at the 1913 U.S. Open and having to face his hero.