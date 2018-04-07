8 Memorable Golf Movies

Golf movies take on a wide variety of genres.

From comedies like Caddyshack to biographical dramas like Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius, the below films all tell different stories while capturing the spirit of the sport.

In The Greatest Game Ever Played and Tin Cup, golf helps the main characters overcome serious societal differences. Even the oldest movie in the bunch, 1953's The Caddy, shows how golf can help bring people together.

While some plot points may be a little far-fetched (Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore beats professional players after just 90 days of playing), these movies firmly believe in the sanctity of golf.

Whether you play the game, watch it, or just want to see something inspiring, these eight films could have you believing, too.