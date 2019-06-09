Tonys: Ali Stroker's Historic Win, Rachel Chavkin's Speech and 6 More Memorable Moments

André De Shields, who has more than a dozen Broadway credits to his name after a 50-year acting career, won his first Tony Award on Sunday night: best featured actor in a musical.

"Baltimore, Maryland are you in the house?," the Hadestown star said upon taking the stage to accept the Tony award. "I hope you're watching at home because I am making good on my promise that I would come to New York and become someone you'd be proud to call your native son."

De Shields shared his three rules for longevity: "One, surround yourself with people whose eyes light up when they see you. Two, slow is the fastest way to get where you want to go. Three, the top of every mountain is the bottom of another so keep climbing."