A Guide to the Movies Streaming Early as Coronavirus Closes Theaters

From Emma to Onward, several films set to release this spring and early summer have been impacted by theaters closing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Distributors and movie studios face a new normal of either postponing releases, like Mulan and Fast and Furious 9, or releasing titles early on streaming and on-demand services for quarantined viewing.

Disney opted to release Frozen 2 on Disney+ three months ahead of its scheduled release, and will do the same with Onward. Universal Pictures announced releases such as The Hunt, Invisible Man and Trolls World Tour will be available for in-home viewing.

Below, find out which films are available to stream, rent or purchase.