A Guide to the Movies Streaming Early as Coronavirus Closes Theaters

'Bad Boys For Life'
Buy: Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprise their roles as a duo of Miami detectives for a third chapter in the series, this time sans Michael Bay.
'Birds of Prey'
Rent: iTunes, Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu
Margot Robbie reprises the role of Harley Quinn in Cathy Yan's film about a group of DC Comics women who are forced to fight together.
'Bloodshot'
Rent: Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube
Vin Diesel stars alongside Guy Pearce as a virtually unstoppable tech-enhanced soldier struggling to access traumatic buried memories in David S. F. Wilson’s superhero origin story.
'Downhill'
Buy: Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell play a couple whose marriage is destabilized by a near-disaster in this American spin on Ruben Ostlund's 2014 Swedish film, Force Majeure.
'Emma'
Rent: iTunes, Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch) leaves horror behind as the busybody heroine in the latest adaptation of Jane Austen's novel, co-starring Bill Nighy, Johnny Flynn, Josh O'Connor and Mia Goth.
'Frozen 2'
Streaming: Disney+
The sequel to Disney's Oscar-winning box-office smash follows the further adventures of sisters Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel).
'Just Mercy'
Rent or Buy: Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube
Destin Daniel Cretton offers an Earthbound story of justice starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx.
'Never Rarely Sometimes Always'
Rent: Available April 3
Writer-director Eliza Hittman follows Beach Rats with a transfixing account of a small-town Pennsylvania teenager dealing with an unplanned pregnancy.
'Onward'
Streaming: Disney+ (April 3) / Buy: Amazon Prime, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu
Chris Pratt and Tom Holland voice elf siblings on a magical quest to spend one day with their late father in Pixar's fantasy adventure from Monsters University director Dan Scanlon.
'Portrait of a Lady on Fire'
Streaming: Hulu
Noemie Merlant and Adele Haenel star as two 18th century women drawn to each other in Céline Sciamma's follow-up to Girlhood.
'Resistance'
Rent: Prime Video, Vudu
Jesse Eisenberg plays Marcel Marceau in Jonathan Jakubowicz's tale of the famed mime's Word War II heroism.
'Sonic the Hedgehog'
Buy: Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu / Rent: Available April 28 on Vudu
Jeff Fowler directed the live-action kids' pic — starring Jim Carrey and James Marsden — based on the long-running adventures of Sega's lightning-fast game character.
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'
Streaming: Disney+ / Rent or Buy: Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, Google Play
Director J.J. Abrams and co-writer Chris Terrio close the book on the core origin story of George Lucas' space saga as the torch of intergalactic control is passed from one generation to the next.
'The Call of the Wild'
Buy: Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu
Harrison Ford and a CGI-generated dog star in the latest screen adaptation of Jack London's classic 1903 adventure novel.
'The Gentlemen'
Buy: Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu Rent: Available April 14 on Prime Video
Guy Ritchie revisits his London gangster-comedy roots with Hugh Grant, Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam and Colin Farrell among those caught up in the complicated sale of a drug empire.
'The Hunt'
Rent: iTunes, Prime Video, Google Play
Betty Gilpin and Hilary Swank star in Craig Zobel's controversy-plagued thriller about elites stalking "deplorables."
'The Invisible Man'
Rent: iTunes, Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube
Elisabeth Moss headlines a contemporary spin on the eponymous H.G. Wells novel and 1933 sci-fi/horror film.
'The Way Back'
Buy: Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu
Ben Affleck stars as a troubled high school basketball coach chasing redemption in Gavin O'Connor's drama.
'Bacurau'
Rent: FilmMovement.com
The latest Cannes competition contender from Aquarius director Kleber Mendonca Filho is a violent neo-Western folk tale set in a small Brazilian village.
'The Infiltrators'
Rent: FilmMovement.com
Alex Rivera and Cristina Ibarra enlist undocumented Americans to join actors in recounting their daring act of protest.
'Zombi Child'
Rent: FilmMovement.com
French director Bertrand Bonello (Saint Laurent) tries his hand at horror, or something approaching it, in a new feature that premiered in the Directors’ Fortnight in Cannes.
