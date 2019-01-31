A Guide to Roma, Mexico City's Newly-Buzzy Neighborhood

El Roma Bistrot

With an envious position overlooking the Plaza Rio de Janeiro, El Roma Bistrot is a newish spot from Joaquín Cardoso, a rising chef in Mexico City who used to work for Enrique Olvera, Mexico’s culinary king. His solo venture is reminiscent of a classic French bistro and is attracting guests like actress and producer Olga Segura, who is producing the upcoming film Waiting for the Barbarians, based on the J.M. Coetzee novel. Share some croquetas to start and then try the fish a la plancha followed by the tarta de chocolate, expertly prepared by Cardoso’s pastry partner Sofia Cortina. Plaza Río de Janeiro 52, Roma Norte.

Fonda Fina

An offshoot of top-ranked restaurant Quintonil, Fonda Fina was opened by Chef Jorge Vallejo and showcases the cooking of his protégé Juan Cabrera Barron. It continues to attract local foodies and Thor star Chris Hemsworth, who dined on the star chef's fideo seco with chilaquiles – a traditional Mexican pasta dish. Celeb chefs Massimo Bottura and Rick Bayless also indulged in the artfully prepared tamales and tacos. Medellin 79, Roma Norte.

Contramar

This perennially-packed restaurant is hardly a secret, but it’s still worth a visit to what is probably one of the most famous spots in the neighborhood – Salma Hayek is a regular when she is in town. Make sure you book in advance for a late lunch, order the tuna tostadas, a whole fish and then finish it off with their famous fig tart for dessert. Calle de Durango 202, Roma Norte.

La Docena

Another seafood standby, La Docena bills itself as a New Orleans-inspired restaurant. Originally founded in Guadalajara, the Roma outpost is the perfect place to linger over a plate of oysters or po'boys and spot actresses Ela Velden and Maria Fernanda Quiroz or telenovela star Gonzalo Garcia-Vivanco. Avenida Álvaro Obregón 31, Roma Norte.

Rosetta

Nestled within a colonial-era townhouse is chef Elena Reygadas’ award-winning restaurant and one of Alfonso Cuaron's favorites. Reservations are essential if you want to enjoy her modern take on classic Italian food with a Mexican flair. Top Chef winner and TV host Kristen Kish and former E! News anchor Catt Sadler have been spotted at tables in the covered courtyard with its fresco-painted pastel walls. If you can’t score a table here, sample Reygadas' breads at the Panadaria Rosetta across the street or grab a seat at the bar at Lardo, her Mediterranean-leaning restaurant on a corner in nearby Condesa. Colima 166, Roma Norte.

Churrería El Moro

With five locations around the city, this 24-hour churro spot is perfect for a late night snack or sugar fix any time of the day. Emily Ratajkowski recently enjoyed these crispy, pillowy treats while there on vacation with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. There are also weight different types of hot chocolates and consuelos--basically a churro ice cream sandwich. Frontera 122, Roma Norte.