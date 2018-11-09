The Race to Make the World's Most Expensive Car
An appetite for super hypercars grows stronger as a series of more elaborate, harder-to-get models — such as Ferrari's marque throwback Monza one-seater SP1 or two-seater SP2 — sell out even before they hit the market.
From the Ferrari Monza SP1 & SP2 ($1.3 million) to the Bugatti Divo ($5.7 million), The Hollywood Reporter takes a look at the supercharged race to make the priciest car in the world.
Ferrari Monza SP1 & SP2
Ferrari debuted the Monza one-seater SP1 and two-seater SP2 as retro-inspired throwbacks to the marque's "en plein air" sports cars, selling at a starting price of $1.3 million. The 499-unit edition is sold out, just part of the brand's onslaught of one-off limited production cars.
McLaren Speedtail
All 106 units of McLaren's Speedtails were sold at $2.25 million before the ink on the marketing materials was dry. Tony Joseph, president of McLaren North America, says the Speedtail, along with the Senna, will expand to include 18 new models with hybrid technology by 2025: "The Speedtail is a unique creation, incorporating bespoke customization, a state-of-the-art petrol-electric hybrid powertrain and the world's first full carbon-fiber and titanium weave bodyshell."
Mercedes-AMG Project ONE
Ron Robertson, of Beverly Hills Mercedes-Benz, says of the brand's hypercar, "In 2021, there will be 55 coming to the U.S. I sold two [out of the sold-out lot], and had many more clients who wanted one, but the clients were selected by Mercedes-Benz AMG after a very exhausting process. There are many billionaires that did not make the cut."
Aston Martin Valkyrie
The brand — which has been active of late, introducing a slew of new models (Vantage, DB11 AMR, the forthcoming DBS Superleggera) — sold out all 150 road cars and 25 racetrack-only versions of the Valkyrie.
Bugatti Divo
"The idea was to create a one-off opportunity for customers: a perfectly balanced super sports car focusing even more on enhanced driving dynamics," says Stephan Winkelmann, president of Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S., of the marque's Divo, all 40 of which have been pre-sold for $5.7 million each. Adds Winkelmann, "When you invest in a project with very limited units, [it] will lead to a price increase. The fact that the Divo is now the world's most expensive car was never a target, but a mere consequence."
