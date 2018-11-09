The Race to Make the World's Most Expensive Car

"The idea was to create a one-off opportunity for customers: a perfectly balanced super sports car focusing even more on enhanced driving dynamics," says Stephan Winkelmann, president of Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S., of the marque's Divo, all 40 of which have been pre-sold for $5.7 million each. Adds Winkelmann, "When you invest in a project with very limited units, [it] will lead to a price increase. The fact that the Divo is now the world's most expensive car was never a target, but a mere consequence."

