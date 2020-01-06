'The Two Popes' Leads Nominees for AARP the Magazine's Movies for Grownups Awards

Netflix's The Two Popes, Fernando Meirelles' two-hander that casts Anthony Hopkins as Pope Benedict and Jonathan Pryce as Pope Francis, has finished No. 1. That is, among the nominees for AARP The Magazine's 19th Annual Movies for Grownups Awards.

The Two Popes snagged noms for best picture/best movie for grown-ups, best actor for Pryce, best supporting actor for Hopkins, best director for Meirelles, readers' choice, best buddy picture and best screenwriter for Anthony McCarten. Films that followed with six mentions each included Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and The Irishman.

Marriage Story earned five mentions in a strong showing for Netflix thanks to that Noah Baumbach picture, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, Meirelles' Two Popes and Craig Brewer's Dolemite Is My Name. Also landing five noms was Greta Gerwig's Little Women.

Tony Danza will host the event, which is scheduled to be held Saturday at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills and broadcast Jan. 19 on PBS. As previously announced, Annette Bening will receive the Movies for Grownups career achievement award during the event in recognition of her body of work.

“We timed the Movies for Grownups Awards early in the shortened award season to ensure a spotlight on films that matter — not just for entertaining us, but that also speak to the important issues of today,” Heather Nawrocki, vp and director for Movies for Grownups at AARP, said in a statement. “We must continue to lift up movies made for, by and about grownups — the stories that speak to moviegoers 50+; 2019 was especially notable for storytelling that resonates with a mature audience, showcases experienced talent and reflects the world today.”

A complete list of nominees follows.