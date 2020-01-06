'The Two Popes' Leads Nominees for AARP the Magazine's Movies for Grownups Awards
Tony Danza will host the ceremony, scheduled for Saturday in Beverly Hills.
Netflix's The Two Popes, Fernando Meirelles' two-hander that casts Anthony Hopkins as Pope Benedict and Jonathan Pryce as Pope Francis, has finished No. 1. That is, among the nominees for AARP The Magazine's 19th Annual Movies for Grownups Awards.
The Two Popes snagged noms for best picture/best movie for grown-ups, best actor for Pryce, best supporting actor for Hopkins, best director for Meirelles, readers' choice, best buddy picture and best screenwriter for Anthony McCarten. Films that followed with six mentions each included Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and The Irishman.
Marriage Story earned five mentions in a strong showing for Netflix thanks to that Noah Baumbach picture, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, Meirelles' Two Popes and Craig Brewer's Dolemite Is My Name. Also landing five noms was Greta Gerwig's Little Women.
Tony Danza will host the event, which is scheduled to be held Saturday at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills and broadcast Jan. 19 on PBS. As previously announced, Annette Bening will receive the Movies for Grownups career achievement award during the event in recognition of her body of work.
“We timed the Movies for Grownups Awards early in the shortened award season to ensure a spotlight on films that matter — not just for entertaining us, but that also speak to the important issues of today,” Heather Nawrocki, vp and director for Movies for Grownups at AARP, said in a statement. “We must continue to lift up movies made for, by and about grownups — the stories that speak to moviegoers 50+; 2019 was especially notable for storytelling that resonates with a mature audience, showcases experienced talent and reflects the world today.”
A complete list of nominees follows.
-
Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups
The Irishman
Bombshell
Marriage Story
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Farewell
The Two Popes
Little Women
-
Best Actress
Isabelle Huppert (Frankie)
Helen Mirren (The Good Liar)
Julianne Moore (Gloria Bell)
Alfre Woodard (Clemency)
Renée Zellweger (Judy)
-
Best Actor
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Robert De Niro (The Irishman)
Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems)
-
Best Supporting Actress
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Nicole Kidman (Bombshell)
Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)
Maggie Smith (Downton Abbey)
Zhao Shuzhen (The Farewell)
-
Best Supporting Actor
Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy)
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
-
Best Director
Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)
Fernando Meirelles (The Two Popes)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
-
Readers' Choice
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Bombshell
Downton Abbey
The Irishman
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Richard Jewell
The Two Popes
-
Best Ensemble
Bombshell
Dolemite Is My Name
Downton Abbey
Knives Out
Little Women
-
Best Intergenerational Film
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Little Women
Parasite
The Etruscan Smile
The Farewell
-
Best Buddy Picture
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Ford v. Ferrari
Just Mercy
The Lighthouse
The Two Popes
-
Best Screenwriter
Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)
Kasi Lemmons (Harriet)
Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Steven Zaillian (The Irishman)
-
Best Time Capsule
Harriet
Judy
Little Women
Motherless Brooklyn
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
-
Best Documentary
Apollo 11
Ask Dr. Ruth
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
The Apollo
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
-
Best Foreign Language Film
An Unexpected Love (Argentina)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
The Farewell (U.S.)
The Unorthodox (Israel)