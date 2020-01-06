'The Two Popes' Leads Nominees for AARP the Magazine's Movies for Grownups Awards

6:00 AM 1/6/2020

by Chris Gardner

Tony Danza will host the ceremony, scheduled for Saturday in Beverly Hills.

'The Two Popes'
'The Two Popes'

Netflix's The Two Popes, Fernando Meirelles' two-hander that casts Anthony Hopkins as Pope Benedict and Jonathan Pryce as Pope Francis, has finished No. 1. That is, among the nominees for AARP The Magazine's 19th Annual Movies for Grownups Awards.

The Two Popes snagged noms for best picture/best movie for grown-ups, best actor for Pryce, best supporting actor for Hopkins, best director for Meirelles, readers' choice, best buddy picture and best screenwriter for Anthony McCarten. Films that followed with six mentions each included Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and The Irishman.

Marriage Story earned five mentions in a strong showing for Netflix thanks to that Noah Baumbach picture, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, Meirelles' Two Popes and Craig Brewer's Dolemite Is My Name. Also landing five noms was Greta Gerwig's Little Women

Tony Danza will host the event, which is scheduled to be held Saturday at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills and broadcast Jan. 19 on PBS. As previously announced, Annette Bening will receive the Movies for Grownups career achievement award during the event in recognition of her body of work.

“We timed the Movies for Grownups Awards early in the shortened award season to ensure a spotlight on films that matter — not just for entertaining us, but that also speak to the important issues of today,” Heather Nawrocki, vp and director for Movies for Grownups at AARP, said in a statement. “We must continue to lift up movies made for, by and about grownups — the stories that speak to moviegoers 50+; 2019 was especially notable for storytelling that resonates with a mature audience, showcases experienced talent and reflects the world today.”

A complete list of nominees follows.

  • Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups

    'Bombshell'
    'Bombshell'
    Courtesy of Hilary Bronwyn Gayle SMPSP

    The Irishman
    Bombshell
    Marriage Story
    A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    The Farewell
    The Two Popes
    Little Women

  • Best Actress

    Alfre Woodard in 'Clemency'
    Alfre Woodard in 'Clemency'
    Courtesy of TIFF

    Isabelle Huppert (Frankie)
    Helen Mirren (The Good Liar)
    Julianne Moore (Gloria Bell)
    Alfre Woodard (Clemency)
    Renée Zellweger (Judy)

  • Best Actor

    Jonathan Pryce in 'The Two Popes'
    Jonathan Pryce in 'The Two Popes'
    Peter Mountain

    Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
    Robert De Niro (The Irishman)
    Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name)
    Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
    Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems)

  • Best Supporting Actress

    Jennifer Lopez in 'Hustlers'
    Jennifer Lopez in 'Hustlers'
    STX Films

    Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
    Nicole Kidman (Bombshell)
    Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)
    Maggie Smith (Downton Abbey)
    Zhao Shuzhen (The Farewell)

  • Best Supporting Actor

    Jamie Foxx in 'Just Mercy'
    Jamie Foxx in 'Just Mercy'
    Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

    Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy)
    Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
    Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
    Al Pacino (The Irishman)
    Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

  • Best Director

    'The Irishman'
    'The Irishman'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)
    Fernando Meirelles (The Two Popes)
    Sam Mendes (1917)
    Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
    Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

  • Readers' Choice

    'Downton Abbey'
    'Downton Abbey'
    Courtesy of Liam Daniel/Focus Features

    A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
    Bombshell
    Downton Abbey
    The Irishman
    Joker
    Little Women
    Marriage Story
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    Richard Jewell
    The Two Popes 

     

  • Best Ensemble

    'Dolemite Is My Name'
    'Dolemite Is My Name'
    François Duhamel

    Bombshell
    Dolemite Is My Name
    Downton Abbey
    Knives Out
    Little Women

  • Best Intergenerational Film

    'The Etruscan Smile'
    'The Etruscan Smile'
    Courtesy of Lightyear Entertainment

    A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
    Little Women
    Parasite
    The Etruscan Smile
    The Farewell

  • Best Buddy Picture

    'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'
    'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'
    Sony Pictures

    A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
    Ford v. Ferrari
    Just Mercy
    The Lighthouse
    The Two Popes

  • Best Screenwriter

    'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
    'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
    SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT

    Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)
    Kasi Lemmons (Harriet)
    Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)
    Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
    Steven Zaillian (The Irishman)

  • Best Time Capsule

    'Little Women'
    'Little Women'
    Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

    Harriet
    Judy
    Little Women
    Motherless Brooklyn
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

  • Best Documentary

    'Ask Dr. Ruth'
    'Ask Dr. Ruth'
    Courtesy of Sundance Film Festival

    Apollo 11
    Ask Dr. Ruth
    Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
    The Apollo
    Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

  • Best Foreign Language Film

    'The Farewell'
    'The Farewell'
    Casi Moss/A24

    An Unexpected Love (Argentina)
    Pain and Glory (Spain)
    Parasite (South Korea)
    The Farewell (U.S.)
    The Unorthodox (Israel)