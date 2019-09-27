'Abominable': Meet the Voices Behind Each Animated Performer
The movie, which hits theaters Friday, features the talents of Chloe Bennet, Sarah Paulson, Eddie Izzard and more.
After discovering a young Yeti named Everest on her roof, Yi goes on a wild adventure to make sure he gets home safe in Abominable.
With the help of her friends Peng and Jin, Yi dodges the evil Burnish and Dr. Zara, who are on the hunt for Everest.
This DreamWorks animated film is written and directed by Jill Culton.
Before the movie hits theaters Friday, take a look at which actors voice roles in the film.
-
Chloe Bennet
Yi
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Chloe Bennet voices the adventurous teenager Yi, who takes a risk bringing Everest back to his home. Bennet is also known for her role as Hailey on Nashville.
-
Albert Tsai
Peng
Albert Tsai voices the role of Yi's friend Peng. By 9 years old, Tsai became the youngest actor to be nominated for a Critics' Choice Award, in 2014, for his work as Bert Harrision on Trophy Wife. Tsai took home the trophy for best supporting young actor in a television series at the 2016 Young Entertainer Awards. He can be seen as Fred on Disney Channel’s Coop and Cami Ask the World.
-
Tenzing Norgay Trainor
Jin
Tenzing Norgay Trainor voices Jin, one of Yi’s friends who helps Everest make his way home. Norgay Trainor is best known for his work on Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie. Norgay Trainor’s other credits include Jessie, Good Luck Charlie and The Mick. This is his first feature film.
-
Sarah Paulson
Dr. Zara
Emmy and Golden Globe winner Sarah Paulson takes the screen as Dr. Zara, a zoologist who will do anything to keep Everest from his home. Paulson has a long list of credits and is known for her work on American Horror Story and 12 Years a Slave, among others, and can be seen in The Goldfinch.
-
Eddie Izzard
Burnish
Eddie Izzard plays the evil antagonist, Burnish, who will do everything in his power to make Everest his own. Izzard is known for his roles in Ocean’s Thirteen, Across the Universe and My Super Ex-Girlfriend. Izzard acan be heard as the voice of Sir Miles Axlerod in Cars 2, Voldermort in The Lego Batman Movie and Dr. Schadenfreude in Igor.