'Abominable': Meet the Voices Behind Each Animated Performer

8:15 AM 9/27/2019

by Mary Malloy

The movie, which hits theaters Friday, features the talents of Chloe Bennet, Sarah Paulson, Eddie Izzard and more.

After discovering a young Yeti named Everest on her roof, Yi goes on a wild adventure to make sure he gets home safe in Abominable.

With the help of her friends Peng and Jin, Yi dodges the evil Burnish and Dr. Zara, who are on the hunt for Everest.

This DreamWorks animated film is written and directed by Jill Culton.

Before the movie hits theaters Friday, take a look at which actors voice roles in the film.

  • Chloe Bennet

    Yi

    Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images; Universal Pictures

    Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Chloe Bennet voices the adventurous teenager Yi, who takes a risk bringing Everest back to his home. Bennet is also known for her role as Hailey on Nashville.

  • Albert Tsai

    Peng

    Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images; Universal Pictures

    Albert Tsai voices the role of Yi's friend Peng. By 9 years old, Tsai became the youngest actor to be nominated for a Critics' Choice Award, in 2014, for his work as Bert Harrision on Trophy Wife. Tsai took home the trophy for best supporting young actor in a television series at the 2016 Young Entertainer Awards. He can be seen as Fred on Disney Channel’s Coop and Cami Ask the World.

  • Tenzing Norgay Trainor

    Jin

    Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images; Universal Pictures

    Tenzing Norgay Trainor voices Jin, one of Yi’s friends who helps Everest make his way home. Norgay Trainor is best known for his work on Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie. Norgay Trainor’s other credits include Jessie, Good Luck Charlie and The Mick. This is his first feature film.

  • Sarah Paulson

    Dr. Zara

    George Pimentel/Getty Images; Universal Pictures

    Emmy and Golden Globe winner Sarah Paulson takes the screen as Dr. Zara, a zoologist who will do anything to keep Everest from his home. Paulson has a long list of credits and is known for her work on American Horror Story and 12 Years a Slave, among others, and can be seen in The Goldfinch.

  • Eddie Izzard

    Burnish

    Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images; Universal Pictures

    Eddie Izzard plays the evil antagonist, Burnish, who will do everything in his power to make Everest his own. Izzard is known for his roles in Ocean’s Thirteen, Across the Universe and My Super Ex-Girlfriend. Izzard acan be heard as the voice of Sir Miles Axlerod in Cars 2, Voldermort in The Lego Batman Movie and Dr. Schadenfreude in Igor.