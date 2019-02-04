The Stars of 'Ace Ventura: Pet Detective': Where Are They Now?

It's been 25 years since Jim Carrey bellowed "allllrighty then" on the big screen as the star of Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

The film, which hit theaters on Feb. 4, 1994, wasn't well received by critics but Carrey's memorable performance helped turn the comedian into a household name and was the first of three films starring the rubber-faced actor to hit theaters that year (followed by The Mask and Dumb and Dumber).

Grossing $107 million worldwide at the box office on a $15 million budget, Ace Ventura has gained a loyal cult following through frequent TV airings, prompting two film sequels and an animated TV series.

As an eccentric goofball who solves crimes involving pets for a living, Carrey's Ace is tasked by the Miami Dolphins' chief publicist (Courteney Cox) to find their missing mascot. During his investigation, Ventura faces opposition from Lt. Lois Einhorn (Sean Young) and others in the Miami Police Department who refuse to take him seriously.

In light of Ace Ventura's 25th anniversary, the sleuths at The Hollywood Reporter investigate what its cast has been up to since its debut.