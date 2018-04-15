ACM Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)
Reba McEntire is hosting the show, airing live on CBS from Las Vegas.
The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards are being handed out Sunday night in Las Vegas.
The ceremony, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET (delayed PT) from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on CBS, will be hosted by Reba McEntire, who also will perform.
Additional performers include Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Kelly Clarkson, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Alan Jackson, Chris Janson, Toby Keith, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Julia Michaels, Midland, Maren Morris, Jon Pardi, Bebe Rexha, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Brett Young and Chris Young. The telecast is produced Dick Clark Productions.
Keep up with the winners as they are announced live below.
-
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
-
Male Vocalist of the Year
Jason Aldean
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Chris Young
-
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
-
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
-
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
-
New Male Vocalist of the Year
Brett Young (WINNER)
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Devin Dawson
Russell Dickerson
-
New Female Vocalist of the Year
Lauren Alaina (WINNER)
Danielle Bradbery
Carly Pearce
RaeLynn
-
New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year
Midland (WINNER)
High Valley
LANCO
LOCASH
Runaway June
-
Album of the Year
Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)
From A Room: Vol. 1 – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Record Label: Mercury Records
Breaker – Little Big Town
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
California Sunrise – Jon Pardi
Producers: Bart Butler, Jon Pardi
Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
Happy Endings – Old Dominion
Producer: Shane McAnally
Record Label: RCA
Life Changes – Thomas Rhett
Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Joe London, Thomas Rhett
Record Label: The Valory Music Co.
-
Single Record of the Year
Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)
"Better Man" – Little Big Town
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
"Body Like A Back Road" – Sam Hunt
Producer: Zach Crowell
Record Label: MCA Nashville
"Broken Halos" – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Record Label: Mercury Records
"Drinkin' Problem" – Midland
Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Record Label: Big Machine Records
"I'll Name The Dogs" – Blake Shelton
Producer: Scott Hendricks
Record Label: Warner Bros.
-
Song of the Year
Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)
"Tin Man" – Miranda Lambert (WINNER)
Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert Jon Randall
Publishers: Sony/ATV Tree Publishing/Pink Dog Publishing (BMI), Beat Up Ford Publishing (BMI), BMG Platinum Songs (BMI)/SWMBMGBMI/Lonesome Vinyl Music
"Body Like a Back Road" – Sam Hunt
Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Publishers: Universal Music Corp./Sam Hunt Publishing, Highly Combustible Music/I Love Pizza Music,/Songs of Southside Independent Music
Publishing/Who Wants to Buy My Publishing/Atlas Music Publishing, Anderson Fork In The Road Music/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC, Smack Hits
"Female" – Keith Urban
Songwriters: Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon and Shane McAnally
Publishers: EMI Blackwood Music Inc./Rezolant Music/Plain Jane Songs, Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp./A Girl Named Charlie (BMI), Smack Hits/Smack Songs LLC (GMR)
"Whiskey And You" – Chris Stapleton
Songwriters: Lee Thomas Miller, Chris Stapleton
Publishers: WB Music Corp./New Sea Gayle Music (ASCAP), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp./New Sea Gayle Music (BMI)
-
Video of the Year
Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)
"Black" – Dierks Bentley
Director: Wes Edwards
Producer: Max A. Butler
"It Ain't My Fault" – Brothers Osborne
Director: Wes Edwards, Ryan Silver
Producer: Tiffany Davies
"Legends" – Kelsea Ballerini
Director: Jeff Venable
Producer: Ben Skipworth
"Marry Me" – Thomas Rhett
Director: TK McKamy
Producer: Dan Atchison
"We Should Be Friends" – Miranda Lambert
Director: Trey Fanjoy
Producer: April Dace
-
Songwriter of the Year
Off-Camera Award
Rhett Akins
Ashley Gorley
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
-
Vocal Event of the Year
Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)
"Craving You" – Thomas Rhett Featuring Maren Morris
Producers: Julian Bunetta, Dann Huff, Joe London, Thomas Rhett
Record Label: The Valory Music Co.
"Dear Hate" – Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
Producers: Brad Hill, Maren Morris
Record Label: Columbia Nashville
"Funny (How Time Slips Away)" – Glen Campbell And Willie Nelson
Producer: Carl Jackson
Record Label: Universal Music Enterprises
"The Fighter" – Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood
Producers: Busbee, Keith Urban
Record Label: Capitol Nashville
"What Ifs" – Kane Brown Featuring Lauren Alaina
Producer: Dann Huff
Record Label: RCA Nashville