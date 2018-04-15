ACM Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

5:47 PM 4/15/2018

by Kimberly Nordyke

Reba McEntire is hosting the show, airing live on CBS from Las Vegas.

The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards are being handed out Sunday night in Las Vegas.

The ceremony, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET (delayed PT) from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on CBS, will be hosted by Reba McEntire, who also will perform.

Additional performers include Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Kelly Clarkson, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Alan Jackson, Chris Janson, Toby Keith, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Julia Michaels, Midland, Maren Morris, Jon Pardi, Bebe Rexha, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Brett Young and Chris Young. The telecast is produced Dick Clark Productions.

Keep up with the winners as they are announced live below.

  • Entertainer of the Year

    Jason Aldean
    Garth Brooks
    Luke Bryan
    Chris Stapleton
    Keith Urban

  • Male Vocalist of the Year

    Jason Aldean
    Thomas Rhett
    Chris Stapleton
    Keith Urban
    Chris Young

  • Female Vocalist of the Year

    Kelsea Ballerini
    Miranda Lambert
    Reba McEntire
    Maren Morris
    Carrie Underwood

  • Vocal Duo of the Year

    Brothers Osborne
    Dan + Shay
    Florida Georgia Line
    LOCASH
    Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

  • Vocal Group of the Year

    Lady Antebellum
    LANCO
    Little Big Town
    Midland
    Old Dominion

  • New Male Vocalist of the Year

    Brett Young (WINNER)
    Kane Brown
    Luke Combs
    Devin Dawson
    Russell Dickerson

  • New Female Vocalist of the Year

    Lauren Alaina
    Lauren Alaina (WINNER)
    Danielle Bradbery
    Carly Pearce
    RaeLynn

  • New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year

    Midland
    Midland (WINNER)
    High Valley
    LANCO
    LOCASH
    Runaway June

  • Album of the Year

    Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)

    Chris Stapleton
    From A Room: Vol. 1 – Chris Stapleton
    Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
    Record Label: Mercury Records

    Breaker – Little Big Town
    Producer: Jay Joyce
    Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

    California Sunrise – Jon Pardi
    Producers: Bart Butler, Jon Pardi
    Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

    Happy Endings – Old Dominion
    Producer: Shane McAnally
    Record Label: RCA

    Life Changes – Thomas Rhett
    Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Joe London, Thomas Rhett
    Record Label: The Valory Music Co.

  • Single Record of the Year

    Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)

    "Better Man" – Little Big Town
    Producer: Jay Joyce
    Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

    "Body Like A Back Road" – Sam Hunt
    Producer: Zach Crowell
    Record Label: MCA Nashville

    "Broken Halos" – Chris Stapleton
    Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
    Record Label: Mercury Records

    "Drinkin' Problem" – Midland
    Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
    Record Label: Big Machine Records

    "I'll Name The Dogs" – Blake Shelton
    Producer: Scott Hendricks
    Record Label: Warner Bros.

  • Song of the Year

    Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)

    Miranda Lambert
    "Tin Man" – Miranda Lambert (WINNER)
    Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert Jon Randall
    Publishers: Sony/ATV Tree Publishing/Pink Dog Publishing (BMI), Beat Up Ford Publishing (BMI), BMG Platinum Songs (BMI)/SWMBMGBMI/Lonesome Vinyl Music

    "Body Like a Back Road" – Sam Hunt
    Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
    Publishers: Universal Music Corp./Sam Hunt Publishing, Highly Combustible Music/I Love Pizza Music,/Songs of Southside Independent Music
    Publishing/Who Wants to Buy My Publishing/Atlas Music Publishing, Anderson Fork In The Road Music/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC, Smack Hits

    "Female" – Keith Urban
    Songwriters: Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon and Shane McAnally
    Publishers: EMI Blackwood Music Inc./Rezolant Music/Plain Jane Songs, Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp./A Girl Named Charlie (BMI), Smack Hits/Smack Songs LLC (GMR)

    "Whiskey And You" – Chris Stapleton
    Songwriters: Lee Thomas Miller, Chris Stapleton
    Publishers: WB Music Corp./New Sea Gayle Music (ASCAP), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp./New Sea Gayle Music (BMI)

  • Video of the Year

    Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)

    "Black" – Dierks Bentley
    Director: Wes Edwards
    Producer: Max A. Butler

    "It Ain't My Fault" – Brothers Osborne
    Director: Wes Edwards, Ryan Silver
    Producer: Tiffany Davies

    "Legends" – Kelsea Ballerini
    Director: Jeff Venable
    Producer: Ben Skipworth

    "Marry Me" – Thomas Rhett
    Director: TK McKamy
    Producer: Dan Atchison

    "We Should Be Friends" – Miranda Lambert
    Director: Trey Fanjoy
    Producer: April Dace

  • Songwriter of the Year

    Off-Camera Award

    Rhett Akins
    Ashley Gorley
    Hillary Lindsey
    Shane McAnally
    Josh Osborne

  • Vocal Event of the Year

    Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)

    "Craving You" – Thomas Rhett Featuring Maren Morris
    Producers: Julian Bunetta, Dann Huff, Joe London, Thomas Rhett
    Record Label: The Valory Music Co.

    "Dear Hate" – Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
    Producers: Brad Hill, Maren Morris
    Record Label: Columbia Nashville

    "Funny (How Time Slips Away)" – Glen Campbell And Willie Nelson
    Producer: Carl Jackson
    Record Label: Universal Music Enterprises

    "The Fighter" – Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood
    Producers: Busbee, Keith Urban
    Record Label: Capitol Nashville

    "What Ifs" – Kane Brown Featuring Lauren Alaina
    Producer: Dann Huff
    Record Label: RCA Nashville

