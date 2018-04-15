ACM Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards are being handed out Sunday night in Las Vegas.

The ceremony, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET (delayed PT) from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on CBS, will be hosted by Reba McEntire, who also will perform.

Additional performers include Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Kelly Clarkson, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Alan Jackson, Chris Janson, Toby Keith, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Julia Michaels, Midland, Maren Morris, Jon Pardi, Bebe Rexha, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Brett Young and Chris Young. The telecast is produced Dick Clark Productions.

Keep up with the winners as they are announced live below.