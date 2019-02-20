ACM Awards: Chris Stapleton, Dan + Shay Lead Nominations

The Academy of Country Music has announced the nominees for the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards.

Chris Stapleton and Dan + Shay lead the 2019 nominees with six nominations each, with Stapleton also scoring his second nomination for entertainer of the year. In that top category, an all-male field, Stapleton faces off against Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney and Keith Urban. Dan + Shay earned their sixth nod for duo of the year.

Fresh off her Grammy album of the year win, Kacey Musgraves scored five nominations. Musgraves' Golden Hour producer and first-time ACM Awards nominee Ian Fitchuk earned six nominations.

Musgraves is up for female artist of the year against Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris and Carrie Underwood.

Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osbourne, Florida Georgia Line and first-time ACM Awards nominee Bebe Rexha each received four nominations.

Stapleton, Dan + Shay, Musgraves and the combination of Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line will face off in the song of the year category, with Cole Swindell and Russell Dickerson rounding out the nominees.

Stapleton, Bentley and Urban will all face off in the male artist of the year category, against Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett.

This year will mark the return of the ACM artist of the decade honor, which was last given to George Strait in 2009 and will be announced in the coming weeks. Other past recipients of the accolade include Marty Robbins in 1969, Loretta Lynn in 1979, Alabama in 1998 and Garth Brooks in 1998.

The 54th annual ACM Awards, hosted by 16-time ACM award winner Reba McEntire, will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Read on for the full list of this year's nominees.

More to come...

MAIN AWARDS:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

• Jason Aldean

• Luke Bryan

• Kenny Chesney

• Chris Stapleton

• Keith Urban

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

• Miranda Lambert

• Ashley McBryde

• Maren Morris

• Kacey Musgraves

• Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

• Dierks Bentley

• Luke Combs

• Thomas Rhett

• Chris Stapleton

• Keith Urban

DUO OF THE YEAR

• Brothers Osborne

• Dan + Shay

• Florida Georgia Line

• LOCASH

• Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

• Lady Antebellum

• LANCO

• Little Big Town

• Midland

• Old Dominion

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

• Danielle Bradbery

• Lindsay Ell

• Ashley McBryde

• Carly Pearce

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

• Jimmie Allen

• Luke Combs

• Jordan Davis

• Michael Ray

• Mitchell Tenpenny

NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

• High Valley

• LANCO

• Runaway June

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

• Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay

o Producers: Scott Hendricks / Dan Smyers / Matt Dragstrem

o Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

• Desperate Man – Eric Church

o Producers: Jay Joyce / Arturo Buenahora Jr.

o Record Label: EMI Records Nashville

• From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton

o Producers: Dave Cobb / Chris Stapleton

o Record Label: Mercury Nashville

• Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves

o Producers: Ian Fitchuk / Daniel Tashian / Kacey Musgraves

o Record Label: MCA Nashville

• The Mountain – Dierks Bentley

o Producers: Ross Copperman / Jon Randall Stewart / Arturo Buenahora Jr.

o Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

• Down to the Honky Tonk – Jake Owen

o Producer: Joey Moi

o Record Label: Big Loud Records

• Heaven – Kane Brown

o Producer: Dann Huff / Polow Da Don

o Record Label: RCA Nashville

• Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

o Producer: Wilshire for Rock The Soul Ent

o Record Label: Warner Bros. Records

• Most People Are Good – Luke Bryan

o Producers: Jeff Stevens / Jody Stevens

o Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

• Tequila – Dan + Shay

o Producers: Scott Hendricks / Dan Smyers

o Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

• Break Up In The End – Cole Swindell

o Writers: Jessie Jo Dillon / Chase McGill / Jon Nite

o Publishers: EMI April Music Inc. / Nite Writer Music (ASCAP) / Songs of Universal, Inc. / Plum Nelly (BMI) / Big Music Machine (BMI)/ Big Ass Pile Of Dimes Music (BMI)

• Broken Halos – Chris Stapleton

o Writers: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

o Publishers: WB Music Corp./House of Sea Gayle Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights/Spirit Catalog Holdings, S.a.r.l. admin. by Spirit Two Nashville (ASCAP); Straight Six Music (BMI)

• Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

o Writers: David Garcia, Tyler Hubbard, Joshua Miller, Bebe Rexha

o Publishers: BMG Platinum Songs/Kiss Me If You Can Music (BMI) (all rights administered by BMG Rights Management (US) LLC) Big Loud Mountain (BMI) and T Hubb Publishing (BMI). All Rights Administered by Round Hill Works. Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. on behalf of itself and Songs of the Corn and Jack 10 Publishing. Universal Music – Brentwood Benson Publishing (ASCAP) D Soul Music (ASCAP) (adm. at CapitolCMGPublishing.com)

• Space Cowboy – Kacey Musgraves

o Writers: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves

o Publishers: Smack Hits/Smack Songs, admin by Kobalt Music Group ltd. (GMR); Universal Music Works/We Are Creative NBaSmack Hits/Smack Songs, LLC, admin. by Kobalt Music Group Ltd. (GMR); Universal Music Works/We Are Creative Nation/Jake and Mack Music, admin. by Universal Music Works; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp./351 Music (BMI).

• Tequila – Dan + Shay

o Writers: Nicolle Galyon / Jordan Reynolds / Dan Smyers

o Publishers: Beats and Banjos (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP), A Girl Named Charlie (BMI) / Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. (BMI) / Buckeye26 (ASCAP) / Jreynmusic (ASCAP)

• Yours – Russell Dickerson

o Writers: Casey Brown / Russell Dickerson / Parker Welling

o Publishers: BMG Platinum Songs/Kailey's Dream / So Essential Tunes / Not Just Another Song Publishing / Hillbilly Science and Research Publishing/Trailerlily Music



VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

• Babe – Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift

o Producer: Roger Hunt

o Director: Anthony Mandler

• Burn Out – Midland

o Producer: Ben Skipworth

o Director: TK McKamy / Cameron Duddy

• Burning Man – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

o Producer: Nate Eggert

o Director: Wes Edwards

• Drunk Girl – Chris Janson

o Producer: Ben Skipworth

o Director: Jeff Venable

• Shoot Me Straight – Brothers Osborne

o Producer: April Kimbrell

o Director: Wes Edwards / Ryan Silver

• Tequila – Dan + Shay

o Producer: Christen Pinkston

o Director: Patrick Tracy

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR*(Off Camera Award)

• Ross Copperman

• Ashley Gorley

• Shane McAnally

• Chase McGill

• Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

• Burning Man – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

o Producers: Ross Copperman / Jon Randall Stewart / Arturo Buenahora Jr.

o Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

• Drowns the Whiskey – Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert

o Producer: Michael Knox

o Record Labels: Macon Music, LLC; Broken Bow Records; BBR Music Group; BMG

• Everything’s Gonna Be Alright – David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney

o Producers: Buddy Cannon / Kenny Chesney / David Lee Murphy

o Record Label: Reviver Records

• Keeping Score – Dan + Shay featuring Kelly Clarkson

o Producers: Scott Hendricks / Dan Smyers

o Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

• Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line

o Producer: Wilshire for Rock The Soul Ent

o Record Label: Warner Bros. Records

INDUSTRY AWARDS:

CASINO OF THE YEAR – SMALL CAPACITY

• Choctaw Casino & Resort - Durant, OK

• Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort - Cherokee, NC

• The Joint: Tulsa - Tulsa, OK

• Peppermill Reno - Reno, NV

• Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort - Mt. Pleasant, MI

CASINO OF THE YEAR – LARGE CAPACITY

• Casino Rama - Orillia, ON

• Grand Casino Hinckley - Hinckley, MN

• Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT

• Sandia Casino Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM

• WinStar Global Event Center - Thackerville, OK

FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR

• Boots & Hearts - Oro-Medonte, ON

• Faster Horses - Brooklyn, MI

• Stagecoach - Indio, CA

• Tortuga Music Festival - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

• Windy City Smokeout - Chicago, IL

NIGHTCLUB OF THE YEAR

• Dusty Armadillo - Rootstown, OH

• Grizzly Rose - Denver, CO

• Joe's on Weed St - Chicago, IL

• Joe's Live - Rosemont, IL

• Stoney's Rockin' Country - Las Vegas, NV

VENUE OF THE YEAR – SMALL CAPACITY

• House of Blues - Anaheim, CA

• House of Blues - Boston, MA

• Floore's - Helotes, TX

• Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

• Surf Ballroom - Clear Lake, IA

VENUE OF THE YEAR – MEDIUM CAPACITY

• Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

• Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NH

• Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN

• The Wharf Amphitheater - Orange Beach, AL

• The Anthem – Washington, DC

VENUE OF THE YEAR – LARGE CAPACITY

• Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

• BOK Center - Tulsa, OK

• Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON

• PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ

• Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center - Noblesville, IN

DON ROMEO TALENT BUYER OF THE YEAR

• Todd Boltin - Variety Attractions

• Billy Brill - Billy Alan Productions

• Gil Cunningham - Neste Event Marketing

• Kell Houston - Houston Productions

• Nicole More - Wilson Events, Inc.

PROMOTER OF THE YEAR

• Brent Fedrizzi - AEG Presents

• Stacy Vee - Goldenvoice

• Ed Warm - Joe's Bar

• Adam Weiser - AEG Presents

• Jason Wright - Live Nation

STUDIO RECORDING AWARDS:

BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

• Mike Brignardello

• JT Cure

• Ian Fitchuk

• Tony Lucido

• Glenn Worf

DRUMMER OF THE YEAR

• Matt Chamberlain

• Ian Fitchuk

• Evan Hutchings

• Aaron Sterling

• Nir Z

GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

• Tom Bukovac

• Jedd Hughes

• Danny Rader

• Adam Shoenfeld

• Ilya Toshinsky

• Derek Wells

PIANO/KEYBOARDS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

• Dave Cohen

• David Dorn

• Ian Fitchuk

• Tony Harrell

• Charlie Judge

• Gordon Mote

SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT(S) PLAYER OF THE YEAR

• Ian Fitchuk

• Jenee Fleenor

• Carl Miner

• Mickey Raphael

• Ilya Toshinsky

STEEL GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

• Dan Dugmore

• Steve Hinson

• Mike Johnson

• Russ Pahl

• Justin Schipper

AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

• Craig Alvin

• Ryan Gore

• Jeff Juliano

• Vance Powell

• F Reid Shippen

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

• Buddy Cannon

• Ian Fitchuk

• Dann Huff

• Jay Joyce

• Michael Knox

ACM RADIO AWARDS: The following previously announced radio awards will be presented during the annual Radio Winners Reception which will be held on Saturday, April 6 in Las Vegas.

NATIONAL ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (tie within category increased nominees)

• Cody Alan – CMT After MidNite with Cody Alan

• Kix Brooks – American Country Countdown

• Darren Wilhite and Tim Wall – Wilhite & Wall

• Lon Helton – Country Countdown USA with Lon Helton

• Tracy Lawrence – Honky Tonkin' with Tracy Lawrence

• Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase – The Crook & Chase Countdown



ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – MAJOR MARKET

• Chuck, Rachael & Grunwald in the Morning – WYCD-FM (Detroit, MI)

• Katie Neal – WNSH-FM (New York, NY)

• The Rob + Holly Show – WYCD-FM (Detroit, MI)

• Tanner in the Morning - Rob Tanner, Catherine Lane,

Chris Allen, Captain Jim, and Mimi – WSOC-FM (Charlotte, NC)

• Tracy Dixon, Guy David & Patrick Knight – KYGO-FM (Denver, CO)

ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – LARGE MARKET

• Jim, Deb & Kevin – WFMS-FM (Indianapolis, IN)

• Lexi And Banks – KUBL-FM (Salt Lake City, UT)

• Q Morning Crew with Mike and Janie – WQDR-FM (Raleigh, NC)

• Ridder, Scott and Shannen – WMIL-FM (Milwaukee, WI)

• Tige & Daniel - Tige Rogers, Daniel Baker, Mari Mueller – WSIX-FM (Nashville, TN)

ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – MEDIUM MARKET

• Kenn McCloud – KUZZ-AM/FM (Bakersfield, CA)

• Brent Michaels – KUZZ-AM/FM (Bakersfield, CA)

• Mo & StykMan Show – WUSY-FM (Chattanooga, TN)

• Roger, Julie and DJ Thee Trucker in the Morning – WPCV-FM (Lakeland, FL)

• Tom & Becky – WBBS-FM (Syracuse, NY)

ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – SMALL MARKET

• Adam & Jen in the Morning – KIOK-FM (Richland, WA)

• Brent Lane and Candy Cullerton – WYCT-FM (Pensacola, FL)

• The Q Crew with Jason and Ashley on Q100.3 – KRWQ-FM (Medford, OR)

• The Roger & Corliss Morning Show – KORA-FM (Bryan, TX)

• Scotty & Catryna in the Morning – KCLR-FM (Columbia, MO)

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – MAJOR MARKET

• KKBQ-FM – Houston, TX

• KNIX-FM – Phoenix, AZ

• KPLX-FM – Dallas, TX

• KSCS-FM – Dallas, TX

• WYCD-FM – Detroit, MI



RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – LARGE MARKET

• KAJA-FM – San Antonio, TX

• KUBL-FM – Salt Lake City, UT

• WLHK-FM – Indianapolis, IN

• WMIL-FM – Milwaukee, WI

• WWKA-FM – Orlando, FL

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – MEDIUM MARKET

• KATM-FM – Stockton, CA

• KUZZ-AM/FM – Bakersfield, CA

• KXKT-FM – Omaha, NE

• WHKO-FM – Dayton, OH

• WIVK-FM – Knoxville, TN



RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – SMALL MARKET

• KHAY-FM – Ventura, CA

• KKNU-FM – Eugene, OR

• KORA-FM – Bryan, TX

• WGSQ-FM – Cookeville, TN

• WYCT-FM – Pensacola, FL

