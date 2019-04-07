ACM Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

Reba McEntire is hosting the show, airing live on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The Academy of Country Music is handing out its annual ACM Awards on Sunday night.

Reba McEntire is hosting the show, airing live on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas (tape-delayed on the West Coast), and she also will perform.

Before the show started, the organization announced winners in several categories: Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne won the ACM Award Music Event of the Year category for “Burning Man,” produced by Ross Copperman, Jon Randall Stewart and Arturo Buenahora Jr. and Capitol Records Nashville; Luke Combs was named best new male artist; LANCO was named best new group; and Ashley McBryde won the award for best new female artist. All of those winners also are scheduled to perform during the ceremony.

Other early winners included Old Dominion as group of the year and Chris Janson for video of the year, along with producer Ben Skipworth and director Jeff Venable, for "Drunk Girl."

Meanwhile, other performers will include Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean (ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award honoree), Brooks & Dunn, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Kelly Clarkson, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Mickey Guyton, Khalid, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maddie & Tae, Chrissy Metz, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, George Strait, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

Presenters are scheduled to include Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Beth Behrs, Clint Black, Brooks & Dunn, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jessie James Decker, Hunter Hayes, Jay Hernandez, Lady Antebellum, Midland, Nancy O’Dell, Danica Patrick, Carly Pearce, Dennis Quaid, Michael Ray, George Strait, Cole Swindell, Carrie Underwood and Wilmer Valderrama.

The 54th annual ACM Awards is produced by Dick Clark productions — a division of Valence Media, the parent company of the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group.

Keep checking back for the latest winners, below.

  • Entertainer of the Year

    Jason Aldean 
    Luke Bryan  
    Kenny Chesney  
    Chris Stapleton  
    Keith Urban

  • Female Artist of the Year

    Miranda Lambert  
    Ashley McBryde  
    Maren Morris  
    Kacey Musgraves  
    Carrie Underwood

  • Male Artist of the Year

    Dierks Bentley 
    Luke Combs  
    Thomas Rhett  
    Chris Stapleton  
    Keith Urban

  • Duo of the Year

    Brothers Osborne  
    Dan + Shay  
    Florida Georgia Line  
    LOCASH  
    Maddie & Tae

  • Group of the Year

    Old Dominion (WINNER)
    Lady Antebellum  
    LANCO  
    Little Big Town  
    Midland  

  • New Male Artist of the Year

    Luke Combs  (WINNER)
    Jimmie Allen 
    Jordan Davis 
    Michael Ray 
    Mitchell Tenpenny

  • New Female Artist of the Year

    Ashley McBryde   (WINNER)
    Danielle Bradbery  
    Lindsay Ell  
    Carly Pearce

  • New Duo or Group of the Year

    LANCO
    LANCO

    LANCO   (WINNER)
    High Valley 
    Runaway June

  • Album of the Year

    Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)

    Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay 
    Producers: Scott Hendricks / Dan Smyers / Matt Dragstrem 
    Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

    Desperate Man, Eric Church 
    Producers: Jay Joyce / Arturo Buenahora Jr. 
    Record Label: EMI Records Nashville

    From a Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton 
    Producers: Dave Cobb / Chris Stapleton 
    Record Label: Mercury Nashville

    Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves 
    Producers: Ian Fitchuk / Daniel Tashian / Kacey Musgraves 
    Record Label: MCA Nashville

    The Mountain, Dierks Bentley 
    Producers: Ross Copperman / Jon Randall Stewart / Arturo Buenahora Jr. 
    Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

  • Single of the Year

    Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)

    "Tequila," Dan + Shay  (WINNER)
    Producers: Scott Hendricks / Dan Smyers 
    Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

    "Down to the Honky Tonk," Jake Owen 
    Producer: Joey Moi 
    Record Label: Big Loud Records

    "Heaven," Kane Brown 
    Producer: Dann Huff / Polow Da Don 
    Record Label: RCA Nashville

    "Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line 
    Producer: Wilshire for Rock The Soul Ent 
    Record Label: Warner Bros. Records

    "Most People Are Good," Luke Bryan 
    Producers: Jeff Stevens / Jody Stevens 
    Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

  • Song of the Year

    Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)

    "Tequila," Dan + Shay  (WINNER)
    Writers: Nicolle Galyon / Jordan Reynolds / Dan Smyers 
    Publishers: Beats and Banjos (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP), A Girl Named Charlie (BMI) / Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. (BMI) / Buckeye26 (ASCAP) / Jreynmusic (ASCAP)

    "Break Up in the End," Cole Swindell 
    Writers: Jessie Jo Dillon / Chase McGill / Jon Nite 
    Publishers: EMI April Music Inc. / Nite Writer Music (ASCAP) / Songs of Universal, Inc. / Plum Nelly (BMI) / Big Music Machine (BMI)/ Big Ass Pile Of Dimes Music (BMI)

    "Broken Halos," Chris Stapleton 
    Writers: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton 
    Publishers: WB Music Corp./House of Sea Gayle Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights/Spirit Catalog Holdings, S.a.r.l. admin. by Spirit Two Nashville (ASCAP); Straight Six Music (BMI)

    "Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line 
    Writers: David Garcia, Tyler Hubbard, Joshua Miller, Bebe Rexha 
    Publishers: BMG Platinum Songs/Kiss Me If You Can Music (BMI) (all rights administered by BMG Rights Management (US) LLC) Big Loud Mountain (BMI) and T Hubb Publishing (BMI). All Rights Administered by Round Hill Works. Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. on behalf of itself and Songs of the Corn and Jack 10 Publishing. Universal Music – Brentwood Benson Publishing (ASCAP) D Soul Music (ASCAP) (adm. at CapitolCMGPublishing.com)

    "Space Cowboy," Kacey Musgraves 
    Writers: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves 
    Publishers: Smack Hits/Smack Songs, admin by Kobalt Music Group ltd. (GMR); Universal Music Works/We Are Creative NBaSmack Hits/Smack Songs, LLC, admin. by Kobalt Music Group Ltd. (GMR); Universal Music Works/We Are Creative Nation/Jake and Mack Music, admin. by Universal Music Works; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp./351 Music (BMI).

    "Yours," Russell Dickerson 
    Writers: Casey Brown / Russell Dickerson / Parker Welling 
    Publishers: BMG Platinum Songs/Kailey's Dream / So Essential Tunes / Not Just Another Song Publishing / Hillbilly Science and Research Publishing/Trailerlily Music

  • Video of the Year

    Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)

    "Drunk Girl," Chris Janson   (WINNER)
    Producer: Ben Skipworth  
    Director: Jeff Venable 

    "Babe," Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift  
    Producer: Roger Hunt  
    Director: Anthony Mandler 

    "Burn Out," Midland  
    Producer: Ben Skipworth  
    Director: TK McKamy / Cameron Duddy 

    "Burning Man," Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne  
    Producer: Nate Eggert  
    Director: Wes Edwards 

    "Shoot Me Straight," Brothers Osborne  
    Producer: April Kimbrell  
    Director: Wes Edwards / Ryan Silver 

    "Tequila," Dan + Shay  
    Producer: Christen Pinkston  
    Director: Patrick Tracy

  • Songwriter of the Year

    Off-Camera Award

    Ross Copperman 
    Ashley Gorley  
    Shane McAnally  
    Chase McGill  
    Josh Osborne

  • Music Event of the Year

    Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)

    "Burning Man," Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne  (WINNER)
    Producers: Ross Copperman / Jon Randall Stewart / Arturo Buenahora Jr. 
    Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

    "Drowns the Whiskey," Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert 
    Producer: Michael Knox
    Record Labels: Macon Music, LLC; Broken Bow Records; BBR Music Group; BMG

    "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney 
    Producers: Buddy Cannon / Kenny Chesney / David Lee Murphy 
    Record Label: Reviver Records

    "Keeping Score," Dan + Shay featuring Kelly Clarkson 
    Producers: Scott Hendricks / Dan Smyers 
    Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

    "Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line 
    Producer: Wilshire for Rock The Soul Ent 
    Record Label: Warner Bros. Records

  • Casino of the Year - Small Capacity

     Choctaw Casino & Resort - Durant, OK 
    Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort - Cherokee, NC 
    The Joint: Tulsa - Tulsa, OK 
    Peppermill Reno - Reno, NV 
    Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort - Mt. Pleasant, MI

  • Casino of the Year - Large Capacity

    Casino Rama - Orillia, ON 
    Grand Casino Hinckley - Hinckley, MN 
    Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT 
    Sandia Casino Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM 
    WinStar Global Event Center - Thackerville, OK

  • Festival of the Year

    Boots & Hearts - Oro-Medonte, ON 
    Faster Horses - Brooklyn, MI 
    Stagecoach - Indio, CA 
    Tortuga Music Festival - Ft. Lauderdale, FL 
    Windy City Smokeout - Chicago, IL

  • Nightclub of the Year

    Dusty Armadillo - Rootstown, OH 
    Grizzly Rose - Denver, CO 
    Joe's on Weed St - Chicago, IL 
    Joe's Live - Rosemont, IL 
    Stoney's Rockin' Country - Las Vegas, NV

  • Venue of the Year - Small Capacity

    House of Blues - Anaheim, CA 
    House of Blues - Boston, MA 
    Floore's - Helotes, TX 
    Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN 
    Surf Ballroom - Clear Lake, IA

  • Venue of the Year - Medium Capacity

    Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO 
    Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NH 
    Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN 
    The Wharf Amphitheater - Orange Beach, AL 
    The Anthem – Washington, DC

  • Venue of the Year - Large Capacity

    Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN 
    BOK Center - Tulsa, OK 
    Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON 
    PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ 
    Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center - Noblesville, IN

  • Don Romeo Talent Buyer of the Year

    Todd Boltin - Variety Attractions 
    Billy Brill - Billy Alan Productions 
    Gil Cunningham - Neste Event Marketing 
    Kell Houston - Houston Productions 
    Nicole More - Wilson Events, Inc.

  • Promoter of the Year

    Brent Fedrizzi - AEG Presents 
    Stacy Vee - Goldenvoice 
    Ed Warm - Joe's Bar 
    Adam Weiser - AEG Presents 
    Jason Wright - Live Nation

  • Bass Player of the Year

    Mike Brignardello 
    JT Cure  
    Ian Fitchuk  
    Tony Lucido  
    Glenn Worf

  • Drummer of the Year

    Matt Chamberlain  
    Ian Fitchuk  
    Evan Hutchings  
    Aaron Sterling  
    Nir Z

  • Guitar Player of the Year

    Tom Bukovac  
    Jedd Hughes  
    Danny Rader  
    Adam Shoenfeld  
    Ilya Toshinsky  
    Derek Wells

  • Piano/Keyboards Player of the Year

    Dave Cohen  
    David Dorn  
    Ian Fitchuk  
    Tony Harrell  
    Charlie Judge  
    Gordon Mote

  • Specialty Instrument(s) Player of the Year

    Ian Fitchuk  
    Jenee Fleenor  
    Carl Miner  
    Mickey Raphael  
    Ilya Toshinsky

  • Steel Guitar Player of the Year

    Dan Dugmore  
    Steve Hinson  
    Mike Johnson  
    Russ Pahl  
    Justin Schipper

  • Audio Engineer of the Year

    Craig Alvin  
    Ryan Gore  
    Jeff Juliano  
    Vance Powell  
    F Reid Shippen

  • Producer of the Year

    Buddy Cannon  
    Ian Fitchuk 
    Dann Huff  
    Jay Joyce  
    Michael Knox

  • National On-Air Personality of the Year - Major Market

    Cody Alan – CMT After MidNite With Cody Alan 
    Kix Brooks – American Country Countdown 
    Darren Wilhite and Tim Wall – Wilhite & Wall 
    Lon Helton – Country Countdown USA With Lon Helton 
    Tracy Lawrence – Honky Tonkin' With Tracy Lawrence 
    Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase – The Crook & Chase Countdown

  • On-Air Personality of the Year - Major Market

    Chuck, Rachael & Grunwald in the Morning – WYCD-FM (Detroit, MI) 
    Katie Neal – WNSH-FM (New York, NY) 
    The Rob + Holly Show – WYCD-FM (Detroit, MI) 
    Tanner in the Morning – Rob Tanner, Catherine Lane, Chris Allen, Captain Jim, and Mimi – WSOC-FM (Charlotte, NC)
    Tracy Dixon, Guy David & Patrick Knight – KYGO-FM (Denver, CO)

  • On-Air Personality of the Year - Large Market

    Jim, Deb & Kevin – WFMS-FM (Indianapolis, IN) 
    Lexi And Banks – KUBL-FM (Salt Lake City, UT)
    Q Morning Crew with Mike and Janie – WQDR-FM (Raleigh, NC) 
    Ridder, Scott and Shannen – WMIL-FM (Milwaukee, WI) 
    Tige & Daniel - Tige Rogers, Daniel Baker, Mari Mueller – WSIX-FM (Nashville, TN)

  • On-Air Personality of the Year - Medium Market

    Kenn McCloud – KUZZ-AM/FM (Bakersfield, CA) 
    Brent Michaels – KUZZ-AM/FM (Bakersfield, CA) 
    Mo & StykMan Show – WUSY-FM (Chattanooga, TN) 
    Roger, Julie and DJ Thee Trucker in the Morning – WPCV-FM (Lakeland, FL) 
    Tom & Becky – WBBS-FM (Syracuse, NY)

  • On-Air Personality of the Year - Small Market

    Adam & Jen in the Morning – KIOK-FM (Richland, WA) 
    Brent Lane and Candy Cullerton – WYCT-FM (Pensacola, FL)
    The Q Crew with Jason and Ashley on Q100.3 – KRWQ-FM (Medford, OR) 
    The Roger & Corliss Morning Show – KORA-FM (Bryan, TX) 
    Scotty & Catryna in the Morning – KCLR-FM (Columbia, MO)

  • Radio Station of the Year – Major Market

    KKBQ-FM – Houston, TX 
    KNIX-FM – Phoenix, AZ 
    KPLX-FM – Dallas, TX 
    KSCS-FM – Dallas, TX 
    WYCD-FM – Detroit, MI

  • Radio Station of the Year – Large Market

    KAJA-FM – San Antonio, TX 
    KUBL-FM – Salt Lake City, UT 
    WLHK-FM – Indianapolis, IN 
    WMIL-FM – Milwaukee, WI 
    WWKA-FM – Orlando, FL 

  • Radio Station of the Year – Medium Market

    KATM-FM – Stockton, CA 
    KUZZ-AM/FM – Bakersfield, CA 
    KXKT-FM – Omaha, NE 
    WHKO-FM – Dayton, OH 
    WIVK-FM – Knoxville, TN

  • Radio Station of the Year – Small Market

    KHAY-FM – Ventura, CA 
    KKNU-FM – Eugene, OR 
    KORA-FM – Bryan, TX 
    WGSQ-FM – Cookeville, TN 
    WYCT-FM – Pensacola, FL