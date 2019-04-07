ACM Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

The Academy of Country Music is handing out its annual ACM Awards on Sunday night.

Reba McEntire is hosting the show, airing live on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas (tape-delayed on the West Coast), and she also will perform.

Before the show started, the organization announced winners in several categories: Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne won the ACM Award Music Event of the Year category for “Burning Man,” produced by Ross Copperman, Jon Randall Stewart and Arturo Buenahora Jr. and Capitol Records Nashville; Luke Combs was named best new male artist; LANCO was named best new group; and Ashley McBryde won the award for best new female artist. All of those winners also are scheduled to perform during the ceremony.

Other early winners included Old Dominion as group of the year and Chris Janson for video of the year, along with producer Ben Skipworth and director Jeff Venable, for "Drunk Girl."

Meanwhile, other performers will include Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean (ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award honoree), Brooks & Dunn, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Kelly Clarkson, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Mickey Guyton, Khalid, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maddie & Tae, Chrissy Metz, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, George Strait, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

Presenters are scheduled to include Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Beth Behrs, Clint Black, Brooks & Dunn, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jessie James Decker, Hunter Hayes, Jay Hernandez, Lady Antebellum, Midland, Nancy O’Dell, Danica Patrick, Carly Pearce, Dennis Quaid, Michael Ray, George Strait, Cole Swindell, Carrie Underwood and Wilmer Valderrama.

The 54th annual ACM Awards is produced by Dick Clark productions — a division of Valence Media, the parent company of the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group.

Keep checking back for the latest winners, below.