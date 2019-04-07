ACM Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)
The Academy of Country Music is handing out its annual ACM Awards on Sunday night.
Reba McEntire is hosting the show, airing live on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas (tape-delayed on the West Coast), and she also will perform.
Before the show started, the organization announced winners in several categories: Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne won the ACM Award Music Event of the Year category for “Burning Man,” produced by Ross Copperman, Jon Randall Stewart and Arturo Buenahora Jr. and Capitol Records Nashville; Luke Combs was named best new male artist; LANCO was named best new group; and Ashley McBryde won the award for best new female artist. All of those winners also are scheduled to perform during the ceremony.
Other early winners included Old Dominion as group of the year and Chris Janson for video of the year, along with producer Ben Skipworth and director Jeff Venable, for "Drunk Girl."
Meanwhile, other performers will include Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean (ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award honoree), Brooks & Dunn, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Kelly Clarkson, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Mickey Guyton, Khalid, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maddie & Tae, Chrissy Metz, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, George Strait, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.
Presenters are scheduled to include Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Beth Behrs, Clint Black, Brooks & Dunn, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jessie James Decker, Hunter Hayes, Jay Hernandez, Lady Antebellum, Midland, Nancy O’Dell, Danica Patrick, Carly Pearce, Dennis Quaid, Michael Ray, George Strait, Cole Swindell, Carrie Underwood and Wilmer Valderrama.
The 54th annual ACM Awards is produced by Dick Clark productions — a division of Valence Media, the parent company of the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group.
Keep checking back for the latest winners, below.
-
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
-
Female Artist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
-
Male Artist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
-
Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
-
Group of the Year
Old Dominion (WINNER)
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
-
New Male Artist of the Year
Luke Combs (WINNER)
Jimmie Allen
Jordan Davis
Michael Ray
Mitchell Tenpenny
-
New Female Artist of the Year
Ashley McBryde (WINNER)
Danielle Bradbery
Lindsay Ell
Carly Pearce
-
New Duo or Group of the Year
LANCO (WINNER)
High Valley
Runaway June
-
Album of the Year
Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Producers: Scott Hendricks / Dan Smyers / Matt Dragstrem
Record Label: Warner Music Nashville
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Producers: Jay Joyce / Arturo Buenahora Jr.
Record Label: EMI Records Nashville
From a Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb / Chris Stapleton
Record Label: Mercury Nashville
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
Producers: Ian Fitchuk / Daniel Tashian / Kacey Musgraves
Record Label: MCA Nashville
The Mountain, Dierks Bentley
Producers: Ross Copperman / Jon Randall Stewart / Arturo Buenahora Jr.
Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
-
Single of the Year
Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)
"Tequila," Dan + Shay (WINNER)
Producers: Scott Hendricks / Dan Smyers
Record Label: Warner Music Nashville
"Down to the Honky Tonk," Jake Owen
Producer: Joey Moi
Record Label: Big Loud Records
"Heaven," Kane Brown
Producer: Dann Huff / Polow Da Don
Record Label: RCA Nashville
"Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
Producer: Wilshire for Rock The Soul Ent
Record Label: Warner Bros. Records
"Most People Are Good," Luke Bryan
Producers: Jeff Stevens / Jody Stevens
Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
-
Song of the Year
Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)
"Tequila," Dan + Shay (WINNER)
Writers: Nicolle Galyon / Jordan Reynolds / Dan Smyers
Publishers: Beats and Banjos (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP), A Girl Named Charlie (BMI) / Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. (BMI) / Buckeye26 (ASCAP) / Jreynmusic (ASCAP)
"Break Up in the End," Cole Swindell
Writers: Jessie Jo Dillon / Chase McGill / Jon Nite
Publishers: EMI April Music Inc. / Nite Writer Music (ASCAP) / Songs of Universal, Inc. / Plum Nelly (BMI) / Big Music Machine (BMI)/ Big Ass Pile Of Dimes Music (BMI)
"Broken Halos," Chris Stapleton
Writers: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
Publishers: WB Music Corp./House of Sea Gayle Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights/Spirit Catalog Holdings, S.a.r.l. admin. by Spirit Two Nashville (ASCAP); Straight Six Music (BMI)
"Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
Writers: David Garcia, Tyler Hubbard, Joshua Miller, Bebe Rexha
Publishers: BMG Platinum Songs/Kiss Me If You Can Music (BMI) (all rights administered by BMG Rights Management (US) LLC) Big Loud Mountain (BMI) and T Hubb Publishing (BMI). All Rights Administered by Round Hill Works. Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. on behalf of itself and Songs of the Corn and Jack 10 Publishing. Universal Music – Brentwood Benson Publishing (ASCAP) D Soul Music (ASCAP) (adm. at CapitolCMGPublishing.com)
"Space Cowboy," Kacey Musgraves
Writers: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves
Publishers: Smack Hits/Smack Songs, admin by Kobalt Music Group ltd. (GMR); Universal Music Works/We Are Creative NBaSmack Hits/Smack Songs, LLC, admin. by Kobalt Music Group Ltd. (GMR); Universal Music Works/We Are Creative Nation/Jake and Mack Music, admin. by Universal Music Works; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp./351 Music (BMI).
"Yours," Russell Dickerson
Writers: Casey Brown / Russell Dickerson / Parker Welling
Publishers: BMG Platinum Songs/Kailey's Dream / So Essential Tunes / Not Just Another Song Publishing / Hillbilly Science and Research Publishing/Trailerlily Music
-
Video of the Year
Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)
"Drunk Girl," Chris Janson (WINNER)
Producer: Ben Skipworth
Director: Jeff Venable
"Babe," Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift
Producer: Roger Hunt
Director: Anthony Mandler
"Burn Out," Midland
Producer: Ben Skipworth
Director: TK McKamy / Cameron Duddy
"Burning Man," Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
Producer: Nate Eggert
Director: Wes Edwards
"Shoot Me Straight," Brothers Osborne
Producer: April Kimbrell
Director: Wes Edwards / Ryan Silver
"Tequila," Dan + Shay
Producer: Christen Pinkston
Director: Patrick Tracy
-
Songwriter of the Year
Off-Camera Award
Ross Copperman
Ashley Gorley
Shane McAnally
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne
-
Music Event of the Year
Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)
"Burning Man," Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne (WINNER)
Producers: Ross Copperman / Jon Randall Stewart / Arturo Buenahora Jr.
Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
"Drowns the Whiskey," Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert
Producer: Michael Knox
Record Labels: Macon Music, LLC; Broken Bow Records; BBR Music Group; BMG
"Everything's Gonna Be Alright," David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney
Producers: Buddy Cannon / Kenny Chesney / David Lee Murphy
Record Label: Reviver Records
"Keeping Score," Dan + Shay featuring Kelly Clarkson
Producers: Scott Hendricks / Dan Smyers
Record Label: Warner Music Nashville
"Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line
Producer: Wilshire for Rock The Soul Ent
Record Label: Warner Bros. Records
-
Casino of the Year - Small Capacity
Choctaw Casino & Resort - Durant, OK
Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort - Cherokee, NC
The Joint: Tulsa - Tulsa, OK
Peppermill Reno - Reno, NV
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort - Mt. Pleasant, MI
-
Casino of the Year - Large Capacity
Casino Rama - Orillia, ON
Grand Casino Hinckley - Hinckley, MN
Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT
Sandia Casino Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM
WinStar Global Event Center - Thackerville, OK
-
Festival of the Year
Boots & Hearts - Oro-Medonte, ON
Faster Horses - Brooklyn, MI
Stagecoach - Indio, CA
Tortuga Music Festival - Ft. Lauderdale, FL
Windy City Smokeout - Chicago, IL
-
Nightclub of the Year
Dusty Armadillo - Rootstown, OH
Grizzly Rose - Denver, CO
Joe's on Weed St - Chicago, IL
Joe's Live - Rosemont, IL
Stoney's Rockin' Country - Las Vegas, NV
-
Venue of the Year - Small Capacity
House of Blues - Anaheim, CA
House of Blues - Boston, MA
Floore's - Helotes, TX
Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN
Surf Ballroom - Clear Lake, IA
-
Venue of the Year - Medium Capacity
Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NH
Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN
The Wharf Amphitheater - Orange Beach, AL
The Anthem – Washington, DC
-
Venue of the Year - Large Capacity
Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN
BOK Center - Tulsa, OK
Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON
PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center - Noblesville, IN
-
Don Romeo Talent Buyer of the Year
Todd Boltin - Variety Attractions
Billy Brill - Billy Alan Productions
Gil Cunningham - Neste Event Marketing
Kell Houston - Houston Productions
Nicole More - Wilson Events, Inc.
-
Promoter of the Year
Brent Fedrizzi - AEG Presents
Stacy Vee - Goldenvoice
Ed Warm - Joe's Bar
Adam Weiser - AEG Presents
Jason Wright - Live Nation
-
Bass Player of the Year
Mike Brignardello
JT Cure
Ian Fitchuk
Tony Lucido
Glenn Worf
-
Drummer of the Year
Matt Chamberlain
Ian Fitchuk
Evan Hutchings
Aaron Sterling
Nir Z
-
Guitar Player of the Year
Tom Bukovac
Jedd Hughes
Danny Rader
Adam Shoenfeld
Ilya Toshinsky
Derek Wells
-
Piano/Keyboards Player of the Year
Dave Cohen
David Dorn
Ian Fitchuk
Tony Harrell
Charlie Judge
Gordon Mote
-
Specialty Instrument(s) Player of the Year
Ian Fitchuk
Jenee Fleenor
Carl Miner
Mickey Raphael
Ilya Toshinsky
-
Steel Guitar Player of the Year
Dan Dugmore
Steve Hinson
Mike Johnson
Russ Pahl
Justin Schipper
-
Audio Engineer of the Year
Craig Alvin
Ryan Gore
Jeff Juliano
Vance Powell
F Reid Shippen
-
Producer of the Year
Buddy Cannon
Ian Fitchuk
Dann Huff
Jay Joyce
Michael Knox
-
National On-Air Personality of the Year - Major Market
Cody Alan – CMT After MidNite With Cody Alan
Kix Brooks – American Country Countdown
Darren Wilhite and Tim Wall – Wilhite & Wall
Lon Helton – Country Countdown USA With Lon Helton
Tracy Lawrence – Honky Tonkin' With Tracy Lawrence
Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase – The Crook & Chase Countdown
-
On-Air Personality of the Year - Major Market
Chuck, Rachael & Grunwald in the Morning – WYCD-FM (Detroit, MI)
Katie Neal – WNSH-FM (New York, NY)
The Rob + Holly Show – WYCD-FM (Detroit, MI)
Tanner in the Morning – Rob Tanner, Catherine Lane, Chris Allen, Captain Jim, and Mimi – WSOC-FM (Charlotte, NC)
Tracy Dixon, Guy David & Patrick Knight – KYGO-FM (Denver, CO)
-
On-Air Personality of the Year - Large Market
Jim, Deb & Kevin – WFMS-FM (Indianapolis, IN)
Lexi And Banks – KUBL-FM (Salt Lake City, UT)
Q Morning Crew with Mike and Janie – WQDR-FM (Raleigh, NC)
Ridder, Scott and Shannen – WMIL-FM (Milwaukee, WI)
Tige & Daniel - Tige Rogers, Daniel Baker, Mari Mueller – WSIX-FM (Nashville, TN)
-
On-Air Personality of the Year - Medium Market
Kenn McCloud – KUZZ-AM/FM (Bakersfield, CA)
Brent Michaels – KUZZ-AM/FM (Bakersfield, CA)
Mo & StykMan Show – WUSY-FM (Chattanooga, TN)
Roger, Julie and DJ Thee Trucker in the Morning – WPCV-FM (Lakeland, FL)
Tom & Becky – WBBS-FM (Syracuse, NY)
-
On-Air Personality of the Year - Small Market
Adam & Jen in the Morning – KIOK-FM (Richland, WA)
Brent Lane and Candy Cullerton – WYCT-FM (Pensacola, FL)
The Q Crew with Jason and Ashley on Q100.3 – KRWQ-FM (Medford, OR)
The Roger & Corliss Morning Show – KORA-FM (Bryan, TX)
Scotty & Catryna in the Morning – KCLR-FM (Columbia, MO)
-
Radio Station of the Year – Major Market
KKBQ-FM – Houston, TX
KNIX-FM – Phoenix, AZ
KPLX-FM – Dallas, TX
KSCS-FM – Dallas, TX
WYCD-FM – Detroit, MI
-
Radio Station of the Year – Large Market
KAJA-FM – San Antonio, TX
KUBL-FM – Salt Lake City, UT
WLHK-FM – Indianapolis, IN
WMIL-FM – Milwaukee, WI
WWKA-FM – Orlando, FL
-
Radio Station of the Year – Medium Market
KATM-FM – Stockton, CA
KUZZ-AM/FM – Bakersfield, CA
KXKT-FM – Omaha, NE
WHKO-FM – Dayton, OH
WIVK-FM – Knoxville, TN
-
Radio Station of the Year – Small Market
KHAY-FM – Ventura, CA
KKNU-FM – Eugene, OR
KORA-FM – Bryan, TX
WGSQ-FM – Cookeville, TN
WYCT-FM – Pensacola, FL