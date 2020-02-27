ACM Awards 2020: Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett Lead With 5 Nominations Each

The Academy of Country Music announced the nominations for the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards today. Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett and producer Dann Huff lead the nominations with five nods each. Dan + Shay earned four nominations (Shay Mooney received an additional nod while Dan Smyers received two additional nominations) along with Justin Bieber, Blake Shelton and Old Dominion (Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen and Brad Tursi each picked up an additional nomination). Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde and Kacey Musgraves scored three nominations apiece.

It was also announced today that Keith Urban would host the awards. Urban, who won entertainer of the year at last year's ACM Awards, is a 15-time ACM Award winner.

Maren Morris earned her five nominations in four categories, including female artist of the year (marking her fourth nomination in the category), group of the year, album of the year and music event of the year. Thomas Rhett's five nominations also came in four categories including entertainer of the year, album of the year, video of the year and male artist of the year.

Dan + Shay's four nominations include their seventh nomination for duo of the year, along with nods for video of the year, music event of the year and song of the year. Shay Mooney earned his first individual nomination as a songwriter in the song of the year category for "10,000 Hours," while Dan Smyers earned two individual nominations as a songwriter for song of the year and as a producer for music event of the year.

Justin Bieber earned four nominations, his first ACM Award nominations ever. His collaboration with Dan + Shay on "10,000 Hours" earned the pop star nods for music event of the year, video of the year and song of the year. Blake Shelton's four nominations came in the categories of single of the year, song of the year and video of the year for "God's Country," plus music event of the year for "Dive Bar," his collaboration with Garth Brooks.

Old Dominion picked up four nominations, including their fifth nomination for group of the year, plus single, song and video of the year for "One Man Band." Old Dominion members Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen and Brad Tursi each received individual nominations as songwriters in the song of the year category. Eric Church earned three nominations, including his second nod for entertainer of the year, plus two nominations in the song of the year category for "Some of It."

Luke Combs received three nominations, including male artist of the year, entertainer of the year and album of the year for What You See Is What You Get. Miranda Lambert's three nominations came in the female artist of the year category (she has won the category nine times, more than any other female in the history of the ACM Awards), plus album of the year for Wildcard and music event of the year for "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King.

Ashley McBryde picked up three nominations for song of the year for "Girl Goin' Nowhere" and music event of the year for her collaboration on Miranda Lambert's "Fooled Around and Fell in Love." Kacey Musgraves earned three nominations, including her seventh nod for female artist of the year, a category she won in 2019, plus single of the year for "Rainbow." Twenty-five artists and industry creators received their first nominations this year, with first time contenders including Bieber, Mason Allen, Ingrid Andress, Dan Atchison, Gabby Barrett, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Jeremy Bussey, Clint Daniels, Carlo Glorioso, Riley Green, Caylee Hammack, Michael Hardy, The Highwomen, Cody Johnson, Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos, Lil Nas X, Angie Lorenz, Sophie Muller, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jordan Schmidt, Tenille Townes, Morgan Wallen and YoungKio.

Women are represented in every major category where they are eligible for the 2020 ACM Awards, including entertainer of the year (Carrie Underwood) and album of the year (Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert). The awards have faced criticism in years past for their failure to include major female country artists in top categories.

The 55th ACM Awards are set to broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 5 on CBS. A full list of nominees follows.

The ACM Awards are produced by Dick Clark Productions, a division of Valence Media, the parent company of The Hollywood Reporter.