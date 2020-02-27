ACM Awards 2020: Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett Lead With 5 Nominations Each
Justin Bieber received four nominations for "10,000 Hours," his collaboration with Dan + Shay, marking the first ACM nods for the pop star.
The Academy of Country Music announced the nominations for the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards today. Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett and producer Dann Huff lead the nominations with five nods each. Dan + Shay earned four nominations (Shay Mooney received an additional nod while Dan Smyers received two additional nominations) along with Justin Bieber, Blake Shelton and Old Dominion (Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen and Brad Tursi each picked up an additional nomination). Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde and Kacey Musgraves scored three nominations apiece.
It was also announced today that Keith Urban would host the awards. Urban, who won entertainer of the year at last year's ACM Awards, is a 15-time ACM Award winner.
Maren Morris earned her five nominations in four categories, including female artist of the year (marking her fourth nomination in the category), group of the year, album of the year and music event of the year. Thomas Rhett's five nominations also came in four categories including entertainer of the year, album of the year, video of the year and male artist of the year.
Dan + Shay's four nominations include their seventh nomination for duo of the year, along with nods for video of the year, music event of the year and song of the year. Shay Mooney earned his first individual nomination as a songwriter in the song of the year category for "10,000 Hours," while Dan Smyers earned two individual nominations as a songwriter for song of the year and as a producer for music event of the year.
Justin Bieber earned four nominations, his first ACM Award nominations ever. His collaboration with Dan + Shay on "10,000 Hours" earned the pop star nods for music event of the year, video of the year and song of the year. Blake Shelton's four nominations came in the categories of single of the year, song of the year and video of the year for "God's Country," plus music event of the year for "Dive Bar," his collaboration with Garth Brooks.
Old Dominion picked up four nominations, including their fifth nomination for group of the year, plus single, song and video of the year for "One Man Band." Old Dominion members Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen and Brad Tursi each received individual nominations as songwriters in the song of the year category. Eric Church earned three nominations, including his second nod for entertainer of the year, plus two nominations in the song of the year category for "Some of It."
Luke Combs received three nominations, including male artist of the year, entertainer of the year and album of the year for What You See Is What You Get. Miranda Lambert's three nominations came in the female artist of the year category (she has won the category nine times, more than any other female in the history of the ACM Awards), plus album of the year for Wildcard and music event of the year for "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King.
Ashley McBryde picked up three nominations for song of the year for "Girl Goin' Nowhere" and music event of the year for her collaboration on Miranda Lambert's "Fooled Around and Fell in Love." Kacey Musgraves earned three nominations, including her seventh nod for female artist of the year, a category she won in 2019, plus single of the year for "Rainbow." Twenty-five artists and industry creators received their first nominations this year, with first time contenders including Bieber, Mason Allen, Ingrid Andress, Dan Atchison, Gabby Barrett, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Jeremy Bussey, Clint Daniels, Carlo Glorioso, Riley Green, Caylee Hammack, Michael Hardy, The Highwomen, Cody Johnson, Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos, Lil Nas X, Angie Lorenz, Sophie Muller, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jordan Schmidt, Tenille Townes, Morgan Wallen and YoungKio.
Women are represented in every major category where they are eligible for the 2020 ACM Awards, including entertainer of the year (Carrie Underwood) and album of the year (Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert). The awards have faced criticism in years past for their failure to include major female country artists in top categories.
The 55th ACM Awards are set to broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 5 on CBS. A full list of nominees follows.
Entertainer of the YearLuke Bryan Eric Church Luke Combs Thomas Rhett Carrie Underwood
Female Artist of the YearKelsea Ballerini Miranda Lambert Maren Morris Kacey Musgraves Carrie Underwood
Male Artist of the YearDierks Bentley Luke Combs Thomas Rhett Chris Stapleton Keith Urban
Duo of the YearBrooks & Dunn Brothers Osborne Dan + Shay Florida Georgia Line Maddie & Tae
Group of the YearLady Antebellum Little Big Town Midland Old Dominion The Highwomen
New Male Artist of the YearJordan Davis Russell Dickerson Riley Green Cody Johnson Morgan Wallen
New Female Artist of the Year
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Lindsay Ell
Caylee Hammack
Tenille Townes
Album of the Year
Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett
Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Thomas Rhett, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson
Record Label: The Valory Music Co.
GIRL – Maren Morris
Producers: busbee, Greg Kurstin, Maren Morris
Record Label: Columbia Nashville
Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi
Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi
Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs
Producer: Scott Moffatt
Record Label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville
Wildcard – Miranda Lambert
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville
Single of the Year
"God's Country" – Blake Shelton
Producer: Scott Hendricks
Record Label: Warner Bros. (Nashville)
"One Man Band" – Old Dominion
Producer: Shane McAnally
Record Label: RCA Records Nashville
"Rainbow" – Kacey Musgraves
Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian
Record Label: MCA Nashville
"Rumor" – Lee Brice
Producers: Lee Brice, Dan Frizsell, Kyle Jacobs, Jon Stone
Record Label: Curb Records
"What If I Never Get Over You" – Lady Antebellum
Producer: Dann Huff
Record Label: BMLG Records
Song of the Year
"10,000 Hours" – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
Songwriters: Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Jessie Jo Dillon, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers
Publishers: Beats and Banjos (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Shay Mooney Music (BMI), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. (BMI) / Big Ass Pile Of Dimes Music (BMI), Big Machine Music (BMI) / Buckeye 26 (ASCAP), Jreynmusic (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Bieber Time Publishing (ASCAP), Universal Music (ASCAP) / Poo B Z Inc. (ASCAP), BMG Gold Songs (ASCAP).
"Girl Goin' Nowhere" – Ashley McBryde
Songwriters: Jeremy Bussey, Ashley McBryde
Publishers: Songs of Song Factory (BMI) / Universal Tunes (SESAC).
"God's Country" – Blake Shelton
Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt
Publishers: Relative Music Group (BMI), Administered by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing (BMI) / WB Music Corp. / Georgia Song Vibez / We-volve Music (ASCAP) / Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. / Neon Cross Music (BMI).
"One Man Band" – Old Dominion
Songwriters: Josh Osborne, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi
Publishers: WB Music Corp/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) adm by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing. Rezsongs/Reehits World/Smacktown Music, a division of Smack Blue, LLC/Unfair Entertainment (ASCAP) adm. by Me Gusta Music. We're Really Doin’ It Publishing (ASCAP) adm by Words & Music. Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) adm. by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing.
"Some Of It" – Eric Church
Songwriters: Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde, Bobby Pinson
Publishers: Sony/ATV Tree Publishing/Longer and Louder Music, admin. by Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC; Mammaw’s Fried Okra Music/Little Louder Songs, admin. by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing; New Writers Of Sea Gayle Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights; New Writers Of Sea Gayle Music/Not A Track Guy Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights (BMI).
Video of the Year
"10,000 Hours" – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
Director: Patrick Tracy
Producer: Christen Pinkston
"God's Country" – Blake Shelton
Director: Sophie Muller
Producers: Jamie Amos, Patrick Kennedy
"One Man Band" – Old Dominion
Director: Mason Allen
Producer: Mason Allen
"Remember You Young" – Thomas Rhett
Director: TK McKamy
Producer: Dan Atchison
"Sugar Coat" – Little Big Town
Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos
Producers: Wes Edwards, Carlo Glorioso, Angie Lorenz
Music Event of the Year
"10,000 Hours" – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
Producers: Dan Smyers
Record Label: Warner Music Nashville
"Dive Bar" – Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton
Producers: Garth Brooks
Record Label: Pearl Records, Inc.
"Fooled Around And Fell In Love" – Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville
"Old Town Road" – Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Producers: Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross, YoungKio
Record Label: Columbia Records
"What Happens In A Small Town" – Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell
Producer: Dann Huff
Record Label: The Valory Music Co.
Songwriter of the Year
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
Casino of the Year - Arena
Mark G. Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJ
MGM Grand Garden Arena – Las Vegas, NV
Sandia Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM
Stir Concert Cove – Council Bluffs, IA
T Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV
Casino of the Year - Theater
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace - Las Vegas, NV
The Joint: Tulsa – Tulsa, OK
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort – Mt. Pleasant, MI
The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino – Las Vegas, NV
WinStar Global Event Center – Thackerville, OK
Fair/Rodeo of the YearCalifornia Mid-State Fair – Paso Robles, CA Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo – Houston, TX Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, MN San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo – San Antonio, TX
Festival of the YearBoots and Hearts Music Festival – Oro-Medonte, OR Stagecoach – Indio, CA Tortuga Music Festival – Fort Lauderdale, FL Watershed Festival – George, WA Windy City Smokeout – Chicago, IL
Club of the YearBilly Bob's Texas – Fort Worth, TX Coyote Joe's – Charlotte, NC Grizzly Rose – Denver, CO Joe's Live – Rosemont, IL Losers Bar & Grill – Nashville, TN
-
-
Outdoor Venue of the YearBank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NH Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA Innsbrook After Hours – Glen Allen, VA Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO Rose Music Center – Huber Heights, OH The Wharf at Orange Beach – Orange Beach, AL
-
Infinite Energy Center – Duluth, GA
Madison Square Garden – New York, NY
Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA
Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Jacksonville, FL
Don Romeo Talent Buyer of the Year
Clay Campbell – Triangle Talent
Gary Osier – Gary Osier Presents
Gil Cunningham – Neste Live!
Kell Houston – Houston Productions
Nina Rojas – Neste Live!
Todd Boltin – Variety Attractions
Promoter of the YearAdam Weiser – AEG Presents Brian O'Connell – Live Nation Jered Johnson – Pepper Productions Stacy Vee – Messina Touring Group Troy Vollhoffer – Premier Global Production
Bass Player of the YearEli Beaird Mike Brignardello Tim Marks Michael Rhodes Jimmie Lee Sloas
-
Drummer of the YearFred Eltringham Miles McPherson Greg Morrow Jerry Roe Nir Zidkyahu
-
Guitar Player of the YearTom Bukovac Dann Huff Rob McNelley Adam Shoenfeld Ilya Toshinskiy
-
Piano/Keyboards Player of the YearDavid Dorn Tony Harrell Charlie Judge Tim Lauer Gordon Mote Mike Rojas
-
Specialty Instrument(s) Player of the YearStuart Duncan Jenee Fleenor Jim Hoke Danny Rader Joe Spivey Charlie Worsham
-
Steel Guitar Player of the YearDan Dugamore Paul Franklin Josh Grange Russ Pahl Justin Schipper
-
Audio Engineer of the YearChuck Ainlay Jeff Balding Tony Castle Julian King Steve Marcantonio Justin Niebank
-
Producer of the Yearbusbee Buddy Cannon Dann Huff Michael Knox Joey Moi