ACM Awards 2020: Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett Lead With 5 Nominations Each

6:00 AM 2/27/2020

by Annie Howard

Justin Bieber received four nominations for "10,000 Hours," his collaboration with Dan + Shay, marking the first ACM nods for the pop star.

Maren Morris
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

The Academy of Country Music announced the nominations for the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards today. Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett and producer Dann Huff lead the nominations with five nods each. Dan + Shay earned four nominations (Shay Mooney received an additional nod while Dan Smyers received two additional nominations) along with Justin Bieber, Blake Shelton and Old Dominion (Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen and Brad Tursi each picked up an additional nomination). Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde and Kacey Musgraves scored three nominations apiece.

It was also announced today that Keith Urban would host the awards. Urban, who won entertainer of the year at last year's ACM Awards, is a 15-time ACM Award winner.

Maren Morris earned her five nominations in four categories, including female artist of the year (marking her fourth nomination in the category), group of the year, album of the year and music event of the year. Thomas Rhett's five nominations also came in four categories including entertainer of the year, album of the year, video of the year and male artist of the year.

Dan + Shay's four nominations include their seventh nomination for duo of the year, along with nods for video of the year, music event of the year and song of the year. Shay Mooney earned his first individual nomination as a songwriter in the song of the year category for "10,000 Hours," while Dan Smyers earned two individual nominations as a songwriter for song of the year and as a producer for music event of the year.

Justin Bieber earned four nominations, his first ACM Award nominations ever. His collaboration with Dan + Shay on "10,000 Hours" earned the pop star nods for music event of the year, video of the year and song of the year. Blake Shelton's four nominations came in the categories of single of the year, song of the year and video of the year for "God's Country," plus music event of the year for "Dive Bar," his collaboration with Garth Brooks.

Old Dominion picked up four nominations, including their fifth nomination for group of the year, plus single, song and video of the year for "One Man Band." Old Dominion members Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen and Brad Tursi each received individual nominations as songwriters in the song of the year category. Eric Church earned three nominations, including his second nod for entertainer of the year, plus two nominations in the song of the year category for "Some of It."

Luke Combs received three nominations, including male artist of the year, entertainer of the year and album of the year for What You See Is What You Get. Miranda Lambert's three nominations came in the female artist of the year category (she has won the category nine times, more than any other female in the history of the ACM Awards), plus album of the year for Wildcard and music event of the year for "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King.

Ashley McBryde picked up three nominations for song of the year for "Girl Goin' Nowhere" and music event of the year for her collaboration on Miranda Lambert's "Fooled Around and Fell in Love." Kacey Musgraves earned three nominations, including her seventh nod for female artist of the year, a category she won in 2019, plus single of the year for "Rainbow." Twenty-five artists and industry creators received their first nominations this year, with first time contenders including Bieber, Mason Allen, Ingrid Andress, Dan Atchison, Gabby Barrett, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Jeremy Bussey, Clint Daniels, Carlo Glorioso, Riley Green, Caylee Hammack, Michael Hardy, The Highwomen, Cody Johnson, Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos, Lil Nas X, Angie Lorenz, Sophie Muller, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jordan Schmidt, Tenille Townes, Morgan Wallen and YoungKio.

Women are represented in every major category where they are eligible for the 2020 ACM Awards, including entertainer of the year (Carrie Underwood) and album of the year (Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert). The awards have faced criticism in years past for their failure to include major female country artists in top categories.

The 55th ACM Awards are set to broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 5 on CBS. A full list of nominees follows.

The ACM Awards are produced by Dick Clark Productions, a division of Valence Media, the parent company of The Hollywood Reporter.

  • Entertainer of the Year

    Luke Bryan
    Eric Church
    Luke Combs
    Thomas Rhett
    Carrie Underwood

  • Female Artist of the Year

    Kelsea Ballerini
    Miranda Lambert
    Maren Morris
    Kacey Musgraves
    Carrie Underwood

  • Male Artist of the Year

    Dierks Bentley
    Luke Combs
    Thomas Rhett
    Chris Stapleton
    Keith Urban

  • Duo of the Year

    Brooks & Dunn
    Brothers Osborne
    Dan + Shay
    Florida Georgia Line
    Maddie & Tae

  • Group of the Year

    Lady Antebellum
    Little Big Town
    Midland
    Old Dominion
    The Highwomen

  • New Male Artist of the Year

    Jordan Davis
    Russell Dickerson
    Riley Green
    Cody Johnson
    Morgan Wallen

  • New Female Artist of the Year

    Ingrid Andress
    Gabby Barrett
    Lindsay Ell
    Caylee Hammack
    Tenille Townes

  • Album of the Year

    Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett
    Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Thomas Rhett, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson
    Record Label: The Valory Music Co.

    GIRL – Maren Morris
    Producers: busbee, Greg Kurstin, Maren Morris
    Record Label: Columbia Nashville

    Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi
    Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi
    Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

    What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs
    Producer: Scott Moffatt
    Record Label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville

    Wildcard – Miranda Lambert
    Producer: Jay Joyce
    Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville

  • Single of the Year

    "God's Country" – Blake Shelton
    Producer: Scott Hendricks
    Record Label: Warner Bros. (Nashville)

    "One Man Band" – Old Dominion
    Producer: Shane McAnally
    Record Label: RCA Records Nashville

    "Rainbow" – Kacey Musgraves
    Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian
    Record Label: MCA Nashville

    "Rumor" – Lee Brice
    Producers: Lee Brice, Dan Frizsell, Kyle Jacobs, Jon Stone
    Record Label: Curb Records

    "What If I Never Get Over You" – Lady Antebellum
    Producer: Dann Huff
    Record Label: BMLG Records

  • Song of the Year

    "10,000 Hours" – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
    Songwriters: Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Jessie Jo Dillon, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers
    Publishers: Beats and Banjos (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Shay Mooney Music (BMI), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. (BMI) / Big Ass Pile Of Dimes Music (BMI), Big Machine Music (BMI) / Buckeye 26 (ASCAP), Jreynmusic (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Bieber Time Publishing (ASCAP), Universal Music (ASCAP) / Poo B Z Inc. (ASCAP), BMG Gold Songs (ASCAP).

    "Girl Goin' Nowhere" – Ashley McBryde
    Songwriters: Jeremy Bussey, Ashley McBryde
    Publishers: Songs of Song Factory (BMI) / Universal Tunes (SESAC).

    "God's Country" – Blake Shelton
    Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt
    Publishers: Relative Music Group (BMI), Administered by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing (BMI) / WB Music Corp. / Georgia Song Vibez / We-volve Music (ASCAP) / Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. / Neon Cross Music (BMI).

    "One Man Band" – Old Dominion
    Songwriters: Josh Osborne, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi
    Publishers: WB Music Corp/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) adm by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing. Rezsongs/Reehits World/Smacktown Music, a division of Smack Blue, LLC/Unfair Entertainment (ASCAP) adm. by Me Gusta Music. We're Really Doin’ It Publishing (ASCAP) adm by Words & Music. Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) adm. by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing.

    "Some Of It" – Eric Church
    Songwriters: Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde, Bobby Pinson
    Publishers: Sony/ATV Tree Publishing/Longer and Louder Music, admin. by Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC; Mammaw’s Fried Okra Music/Little Louder Songs, admin. by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing; New Writers Of Sea Gayle Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights; New Writers Of Sea Gayle Music/Not A Track Guy Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights (BMI).

  • Video of the Year

    "10,000 Hours" – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
    Director: Patrick Tracy
    Producer: Christen Pinkston

    "God's Country" – Blake Shelton
    Director: Sophie Muller
    Producers: Jamie Amos, Patrick Kennedy

    "One Man Band" – Old Dominion
    Director: Mason Allen
    Producer: Mason Allen

    "Remember You Young" – Thomas Rhett
    Director: TK McKamy
    Producer: Dan Atchison

    "Sugar Coat" – Little Big Town
    Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos
    Producers: Wes Edwards, Carlo Glorioso, Angie Lorenz

  • Music Event of the Year

    "10,000 Hours" – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
    Producers: Dan Smyers
    Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

    "Dive Bar" – Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton
    Producers: Garth Brooks
    Record Label: Pearl Records, Inc.

    "Fooled Around And Fell In Love" – Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King
    Producer: Jay Joyce
    Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville

    "Old Town Road" – Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
    Producers: Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross, YoungKio
    Record Label: Columbia Records

    "What Happens In A Small Town" – Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell
    Producer: Dann Huff
    Record Label: The Valory Music Co.

  • Songwriter of the Year

    Ashley Gorley
    Michael Hardy
    Hillary Lindsey
    Shane McAnally
    Josh Osborne

  • Casino of the Year - Arena

    Mark G. Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJ
    MGM Grand Garden Arena – Las Vegas, NV
    Sandia Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM
    Stir Concert Cove – Council Bluffs, IA
    T Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

  • Casino of the Year - Theater

    The Colosseum at Caesars Palace - Las Vegas, NV
    The Joint: Tulsa – Tulsa, OK
    Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort – Mt. Pleasant, MI
    The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino – Las Vegas, NV
    WinStar Global Event Center – Thackerville, OK

  • Fair/Rodeo of the Year

    California Mid-State Fair – Paso Robles, CA
    Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY
    Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo – Houston, TX
    Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, MN
    San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo – San Antonio, TX

  • Festival of the Year

    Boots and Hearts Music Festival – Oro-Medonte, OR
    Stagecoach – Indio, CA
    Tortuga Music Festival – Fort Lauderdale, FL
    Watershed Festival – George, WA
    Windy City Smokeout – Chicago, IL

  • Club of the Year

    Billy Bob's Texas – Fort Worth, TX
    Coyote Joe's – Charlotte, NC
    Grizzly Rose – Denver, CO
    Joe's Live – Rosemont, IL
    Losers Bar & Grill – Nashville, TN

  • Theater of the Year

    The Beacon Theatre – New York, NY
    The Chicago Theatre – Chicago, IL
    DeJoria Center – Salt Lake City, UT
    Rialto Square Theatre – Joliet, IL
    Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, FL

  • Outdoor Venue of the Year

    Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NH
    Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA
    Innsbrook After Hours – Glen Allen, VA
    Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO
    Rose Music Center – Huber Heights, OH
    The Wharf at Orange Beach – Orange Beach, AL

  • Arena of the Year

    Infinite Energy Center – Duluth, GA
    Madison Square Garden – New York, NY
    Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA
    Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI
    VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Jacksonville, FL

  • Don Romeo Talent Buyer of the Year

    Clay Campbell – Triangle Talent
    Gary Osier – Gary Osier Presents
    Gil Cunningham – Neste Live!
    Kell Houston – Houston Productions
    Nina Rojas – Neste Live!
    Todd Boltin – Variety Attractions

  • Promoter of the Year

    Adam Weiser – AEG Presents
    Brian O'Connell – Live Nation
    Jered Johnson – Pepper Productions
    Stacy Vee – Messina Touring Group
    Troy Vollhoffer – Premier Global Production

  • Bass Player of the Year

    Eli Beaird
    Mike Brignardello
    Tim Marks
    Michael Rhodes
    Jimmie Lee Sloas

  • Drummer of the Year

    Fred Eltringham
    Miles McPherson
    Greg Morrow
    Jerry Roe
    Nir Zidkyahu

  • Guitar Player of the Year

    Tom Bukovac
    Dann Huff
    Rob McNelley
    Adam Shoenfeld
    Ilya Toshinskiy

  • Piano/Keyboards Player of the Year

    David Dorn
    Tony Harrell
    Charlie Judge
    Tim Lauer
    Gordon Mote
    Mike Rojas

  • Specialty Instrument(s) Player of the Year

    Stuart Duncan
    Jenee Fleenor
    Jim Hoke
    Danny Rader
    Joe Spivey
    Charlie Worsham

  • Steel Guitar Player of the Year

    Dan Dugamore
    Paul Franklin
    Josh Grange
    Russ Pahl
    Justin Schipper

  • Audio Engineer of the Year

    Chuck Ainlay
    Jeff Balding
    Tony Castle
    Julian King
    Steve Marcantonio
    Justin Niebank

  • Producer of the Year

    busbee
    Buddy Cannon
    Dann Huff
    Michael Knox
    Joey Moi