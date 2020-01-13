Oscars: The Nominees React
Charlize Theron, Taika Waititi, Florence Pugh, Rian Johnson, Leonardo DiCaprio, James Mangold and others share their thoughts on the early Monday morning announcement.
The nominees were announced Monday morning for the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, with Joker leading the pack at 11 nominations.
The 92nd Academy Awards will be held Sunday, Feb. 9 at the Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles. The awards ceremony will once again go hostless, but will still air on ABC as part of the network's long-term agreement with the Academy.
Read the reactions of the nominees below.
-
Charlize Theron
Best actress nominee for 'Bombshell'
Charlize Theron was up before the sun, but not for Oscar nomination announcements. The best actress nominee found out about her Bombshell nomination while getting her kids ready for school. "It was one of those great moments where the reality of my mom life and the reality of my job just kind of beautifully collide. It was really lovely," she said. This is her third acting nomination, but Theron said she never gets tired of the Academy's nods. "It's just special. It really is. When you get to make a film, that's such a great feeling. I don't think I will ever be able to be jaded about it. Just the concept that you're one of five is ridiculously generous." While she’s obviously rooting for co-star Margot Robbie, Theron said she wants to show support for all the nominees. "I’m a mom now. I root for everybody!"
-
Taika Waititi
Director and producer of best picture nominee 'Jojo Rabbit'
"It's been one of the [only] Monday mornings where I felt like I wanted to wake up," Waititi said about finding out his film scored six nominations, including best picture. "I found out through people texting me. My phone has been blowing up. I've had eight texts. It's been incredible. Eight whole texts! All of them are from my mom," he said. "I'm from New Zealand, so we try not to take anything seriously, but this is quite a big deal. I’m really excited. I love the fact that our project is the underdog film. It’s really in keeping with how we in New Zealand try to approach our work. We kind of go under the radar.”
-
Florence Pugh
Best supporting actress nominee for 'Little Women'
Florence Pugh spent the night before her nomination attending the Critics' Choice Awards then heading back to her place to watch Bombshell. She received a bombshell of her own when she got a call in the 5 o’clock hour saying she’d received a best supporting Oscar nomination for her work in Little Women. "I screamed," she said of her initial reaction. "Then, through puffy sleep eyes I called my parents. They screamed too." Her reaction to the news is still in flux. "I haven't processed it yet. I’m overwhelmed."
Pugh was elated about co-star Saoirse Ronan’s acting nomination — she hadn’t yet reached out to her — but was down on her movie's director, Greta Gerwig, not snagging a best director nomination. In fact, no women were nominated in the best director category.
"I haven't spoken to her and I don't know what she's feeling; it is upsetting," she said. "People will continue asking questions. I don't really know how to solve it, sadly."
-
Rian Johnson
Best original screenplay nominee for 'Knives Out'
"I don't know that it is quote 'graspable,'" says Johnson, who was sleeping through the nomination announcement so as not to "jinx it." The writer-director, who is already working on a follow-up centered on Daniel Craig's Southern detective Benoit Blanc, was woken up by his longtime producer Ram Bergman, who told him about his nom. "It was a movie that we made gearing towards theater. It is a genre movie and was not something that we ever saw in this conversation. Seeing audiences respond to it has been so gratifying."
-
Leonardo DiCaprio
Best actor nominee for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
"I'd like to thank the Academy for recognizing my work along with the incredible performances of my fellow nominees," the previous Oscar winner, for The Revenant, said. "I've been incredibly fortunate, with this film, to have partnered with brilliant collaborators in Quentin Tarantino, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. This film is an homage to the city of Los Angeles, and I had the opportunity to portray an actor facing his own obsolescence, at a time when our culture was going through massive change. This film in many ways is a tribute to all those who were a part of this industry. Cinema is, and continues to be a powerful form of free artistic expression. This film along with so many others this year, were truly original and impactful. I hope as we progress, we continue to see even more of them. I feel honored to be a part of it all. Thank you again."
-
Anthony McCarten
Best adapted screenplay nominee for 'The Two Popes'
McCarten said he was excited to see his work recognized by the Academy and gave a shoutout to Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce for their acting nominations. "I believe that their work in this film will endure," McCarten told THR. McCarten has written the screenplays for three of the last five best actor winners, which made seeing Hopkins' nomination even more gratifying. "A four-peat! Amazing," he said of another possible win. "I don't really understand why that is happening, but I do love to write for actors and give them the tools and the opportunity and the role that they need to show what they can do. I'm thrilled that I aided and abetted these extraordinary actors."
-
Pippa Harris
Producer of 10-category nominee '1917'
If you can believe it, Harris was in the middle of getting her hair done in London, wearing a smock and her head back in the sink, when 1917 director Sam Mendes FaceTimed her with word that their film had received numerous Oscar nominations. "It was slightly embarrassing," she says of her predicament, adding she was thrilled to hear the news.
She admitted she was still flying high from the Golden Globe win and last week's BAFTA nominations but didn't want to take a nomination for granted. "You always hope that the work you do is recognized but you can never tell. We would have been foolish to assume anything."
To Harris, the breadth of the nominations for the movie was the most thrilling aspect. "They honored different parts of the film, our hair and makeup department, and the prosthetic work they did in creating that landscape of dead bodies and dead horses, crafting each hair in each corpse."
-
Carthew Neal
Producer of best picture nominee 'Jojo Rabbit'
Neal woke up this morning to a bunch of "beeps." They were texts congratulating the producer on his best picture nomination for Jojo Rabbit. "I was just by myself, lying in bed, in the dark being like, 'Wow this is the moment I found out about my nomination.'" Shortly after, he was celebrating with Taika Waititi at the filmmaker's Los Angeles home. "We are jumping up and down going, 'Six! Six! Six!'" One member of the production he hadn't been able to contact with congratulations yet is the movie's young star, Roman Griffin Davis. "He is in school right now," the producer explained. While Neal is grateful about his own nom, he is most proud of Waititi's for best adapted screenplay, saying, "Everyone signed on because of that script. It had so much power and humor in it."
-
Amy Pascal
Producer of best picture nominee 'Little Women'
When producer Amy Pascal heard that Little Women was the third best picture nominee that was written, directed and produced by women, she thought, "Are you kidding? That's crazy," she told THR on Monday morning. "It didn't feel any different than the other movies that I've produced, but it was a joy in every way. Women don't make movies differently than men. Contrary to popular belief." Pascal is thrilled with the film’s six nominations. "I'm so proud of Greta [Gerwig]. I'm so proud of Saoirse [Ronan] and Florence [Pugh] and Jacqueline [Durran] and Alexandre [Desplat]. We've all been texting each other like crazy. I got all the 'woohoo's' this morning." Pascal, whose favorite line in the film is Amy's dead-on "I want to be great or nothing," deems that she has never had a more inspiring experience professionally than working with Gerwig. "Her brain is on fire constantly. Talking to her is like being on Wikipedia. She is firing on all cylinders at all times. She's incredibly well read. She knows everything about literature, theater, mathematics, geometry — I've never met anybody like that. She gets ideas and they spring out of her head and flower in a way that is truly exhilarating." Pascal says she is most looking forward to sitting with Gerwig at the ceremony.
-
James Mangold
Producer and director of best picture nominee 'Ford v. Ferrari'
"It's a year that is really packed with a lot of unique and moving films. Personally, I'm thrilled to be among them and happy for a lot of my friends," Mangold said, listing Knives Out writer-director Rian Johnson and Parasite writer-director Bong Joon Ho among those he was excited for. In addition to best picture, Ford v Ferrari scored nominations in three other technical categories. Mangold said he was grateful to see his team recognized for their work. "The whole team on this film has worked together for many films — some of them as many as six or seven films together. So, everyone is rooting for everyone and there's such cohesion and friendship between them all. It's feeling like a family win."