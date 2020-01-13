Oscars: The Nominees React

When producer Amy Pascal heard that Little Women was the third best picture nominee that was written, directed and produced by women, she thought, "Are you kidding? That's crazy," she told THR on Monday morning. "It didn't feel any different than the other movies that I've produced, but it was a joy in every way. Women don't make movies differently than men. Contrary to popular belief." Pascal is thrilled with the film’s six nominations. "I'm so proud of Greta [Gerwig]. I'm so proud of Saoirse [Ronan] and Florence [Pugh] and Jacqueline [Durran] and Alexandre [Desplat]. We've all been texting each other like crazy. I got all the 'woohoo's' this morning." Pascal, whose favorite line in the film is Amy's dead-on "I want to be great or nothing," deems that she has never had a more inspiring experience professionally than working with Gerwig. "Her brain is on fire constantly. Talking to her is like being on Wikipedia. She is firing on all cylinders at all times. She's incredibly well read. She knows everything about literature, theater, mathematics, geometry — I've never met anybody like that. She gets ideas and they spring out of her head and flower in a way that is truly exhilarating." Pascal says she is most looking forward to sitting with Gerwig at the ceremony.