When Actors Sing: How Adam Driver, Renee Zellweger and More Pulled Off Their Musical Moments

Renée Zellweger performed some of Judy Garland's songs, including "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," in front of an audience. "All that was Rupert [Goold, the director], because if I could have gotten out of it, I would've," Zellweger jokes. The actress surrounded herself with Garland's music and video archives to step into the late singer's shoes. Despite her nerves, Zellweger understood the value of showing Garland singing that song, which she says began to "represent something different as [Garland] weathered life's challenges and struggles."

