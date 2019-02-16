Late-Night Lately: 'Tonight Show' Anniversary, John Oliver's 'Late Show' Award, Ben Affleck Retires as Batman

Hasan Minhaj began Sunday's episode of Patriot Act by addressing the controversy over Netflix removing an episode of the show in Saudi Arabia.

"This is Patriot Act, or as it's known in Saudi Arabia, Error 404 Not Found," said the host. He then shared news coverage of the streaming platform's decision to pull the episode, which featured a segment in which Minhaj criticized the country for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"I still can't believe it. We got Saudi Arabia to issue its very own Muslim ban," he continued. The host then broke down how he "became an Internet bad boy." He said that according to article six of the Saudi Arabian anti-cybercrime law, any content that touches on religious values, public order or public morals is prohibited. "Of all the Netflix originals, the only show that Saudi Arabia thinks violates Muslim values is the one hosted by a Muslim," he said.

Minhaj noted that a number of Netflix original shows with potentially offensive content are still available to watch in Saudi Arabia, including The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which "features literal devil worship and a lot of premarital witch sex" and BoJack Horseman, which follows "an alcoholic horseman who snorts cocaine."

"Let me be absolutely clear. I am not a victim here at all. I'm lucky," he said. "I have the freedom to call Saudi Arabia the boy-band manager of 9/11. I can criticize my own government without any fear of repercussions. I can say Stephen Miller deported his own hair for being brown. I can say those things, but those freedoms don't exist in Saudi Arabia."

"This isn't about just censoring one episode of a TV show. It's about the precedent, because as tech companies keep expanding, they're gonna keep running into more vague censorship laws. Laws that can allow governments to pull any content at any time," Minhaj said. "Saudi doesn't care about 'immoral' content that impinges on 'religious values.' They're mad that a Muslim is airing out their dirty laundry."