Late-Night Lately: 'Tonight Show' Anniversary, John Oliver's 'Late Show' Award, Ben Affleck Retires as Batman
The Hollywood Reporter's Late-Night Lately rounds up the best sketches and guests with a look at what's to come next week.
This week: Adam Sandler, one of the first guests on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show, celebrated his show's fifth anniversary with a parody of "My Funny Valentine." Last Week Tonight host Colbert John Oliver was awarded the honor of The Late Show's "most frequent guest" (he overtook Bernie Sanders). Jimmy Kimmel Live! regular Ben Affleck used his visit this week to say goodbye to Batman, "retiring" his Batsuit in a ceremony with Guillermo as Robin.
Adam Sandler Serenades Jimmy Fallon for 'Tonight Show' Anniversary
Adam Sandler helped celebrate The Tonight Show's fifth anniversary by performing a parody of "My Funny Valentine" when he stopped by the late-night show Monday.
Jimmy Fallon shared that Sandler was one of the first guests to visit the show when he took on the role of host Feb. 17, 2014. "I love the show and I know it's an anniversary. It's also Valentine's Day, so I wrote you a song to kind of tell you how much in love with you I am," said the comedian before he took center stage to perform the song.
"My Jimmy Valentine/ Sweet little Valentine/ You make me laugh when you slow-jam the news," he sang along to the tune of the Frank Sinatra song. "I think it's pretty cool/ You've had the same haircut since middle school."
"Be mine for goodness sake/ Break up with Timberlake," Sandler sang about Fallon's friend Justin Timberlake. "It's Jimmy Valentine/ Happy five years on TV."
Sandler held the final note as he instructed the audience to applaud. "11:35, Eastern standard time/ Too late for me," he concluded.
John Oliver Wins 'Late Show's' "Lifetime Achievement Award"
Last Week Tonight frontman John Oliver dropped into The Late Show to chat with Stephen Colbert.
Colbert began the interview, which he referred to as Oliver's "annual check-up," with a loving joke. "I know that your work is incredibly hard, because look at you, you're decaying before our eyes." Colbert was referring to the trajectory of Oliver's hair color, which has gone from black to "salt and pepper."
Asked what he thinks of the "current political reality," Oliver thought for a moment and said, "Our last show was trying to work out why the world is shifting to the right...." The two hosts quickly moved to a conversation about President Trump, who is halfway through his presidency. As Colbert remarked, "The end is in sight," Oliver piped in with a dose of reality. "We are two to six years away from the end of his presidency," he said matter-of-factly.
On the same topic, Colbert exclaimed that everyone just has to "stay alive" during the Trump era. "I think that's what we all have to do, all of us, especially Ruth Bader Ginsburg," replied Oliver.
At the end of the interview, Colbert gifted Oliver with a ribbon, crown and a bunch of red roses to signal his status as "most frequent guest" on The Late Show (he overtook Bernie Sanders).
Ben Affleck Retires as Batman, Says Goodbye to Batsuit
Ben Affleck officially said goodbye to Batman on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday. The Triple Frontier star ended all speculation for good that he would portray the Dark Knight again on the big screen. "I tried to direct a version of [Batman], [I] worked with a really good screenwriter, but kinda just couldn't come up with a version. Couldn't crack it. I thought it was time for someone else to take a shot at it. And they've got some really good people," said Affleck.
Kimmel "officially retired" Affleck's Batsuit in a special ceremony for "whenever the Bat torch is passed." Kimmel regular Guillermo Rodriguez, dressed as his attempt at Robin, "Robert," then brought out Affleck's Batsuit and prepped it to be lifted to the studio rafters.
After playing the Dark Knight in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, Affleck's future as the character has been in doubt since July 2017, when sources told The Hollywood Reporter he was unlikely to continue on in the role after Justice League. On Jan. 30, with the announcement of The Batman release date, Affleck shared a tweet officially saying goodbye to the role.
Hasan Minhaj: Why Does Saudi Arabia Think Only 'Patriot Act' Violates Muslim Values?
Hasan Minhaj began Sunday's episode of Patriot Act by addressing the controversy over Netflix removing an episode of the show in Saudi Arabia.
"This is Patriot Act, or as it's known in Saudi Arabia, Error 404 Not Found," said the host. He then shared news coverage of the streaming platform's decision to pull the episode, which featured a segment in which Minhaj criticized the country for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
"I still can't believe it. We got Saudi Arabia to issue its very own Muslim ban," he continued. The host then broke down how he "became an Internet bad boy." He said that according to article six of the Saudi Arabian anti-cybercrime law, any content that touches on religious values, public order or public morals is prohibited. "Of all the Netflix originals, the only show that Saudi Arabia thinks violates Muslim values is the one hosted by a Muslim," he said.
Minhaj noted that a number of Netflix original shows with potentially offensive content are still available to watch in Saudi Arabia, including The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which "features literal devil worship and a lot of premarital witch sex" and BoJack Horseman, which follows "an alcoholic horseman who snorts cocaine."
"Let me be absolutely clear. I am not a victim here at all. I'm lucky," he said. "I have the freedom to call Saudi Arabia the boy-band manager of 9/11. I can criticize my own government without any fear of repercussions. I can say Stephen Miller deported his own hair for being brown. I can say those things, but those freedoms don't exist in Saudi Arabia."
"This isn't about just censoring one episode of a TV show. It's about the precedent, because as tech companies keep expanding, they're gonna keep running into more vague censorship laws. Laws that can allow governments to pull any content at any time," Minhaj said. "Saudi doesn't care about 'immoral' content that impinges on 'religious values.' They're mad that a Muslim is airing out their dirty laundry."
Hosts React to Drake, Cardi B and More at the Grammys
Late-night hosts shared their takes on the Grammy Awards on Monday night.
The Daily Show host Trevor Noah didn't hide his annoyance at winners' apparent inability to prepare short speeches.
"A lot of people were angry because people's speeches were getting cut off, but the show was also four hours long," he aggressively said. "I understand that you're winning an award and you want to thank everybody, but we also don't want to be watching this thing for four hours, OK?"
Noah compared the unprepared winners to "those people who wait in line at Chipotle and then when they get to the front, they're like, 'Uhh.'" He continued, "No 'Uhh!' You came in the door. You knew where you were going."
Jimmy Fallon kicked off the episode by sharing that he "felt like Michelle Obama at the Grammys" as the audience applauded. "Michelle Obama made a surprise appearance. It was great. The only bigger surprise would be if President Trump appeared at the Latin Grammys," he said.
Fallon also congratulated Cardi B, who won best rap album. "After she won, Cardi went onstage and talked about how nervous she was," he said before he shared a clip from her acceptance speech, which showed the rapper stating she should "start smoking weed" to calm her nerves.
Fallon said, "Then everyone in the crowd was like, 'You're at the Grammys. Just take a really deep breath.'"
James Corden commended his fellow Grammys host Alicia Keys. "It was a great show. Alicia Keys did an incredible job hosting. It was wonderful," he said. "The Grammys are the biggest night of the year for music and the biggest night of the year for your parents to text you asking, 'Who are these people?'"
On Drake's "God's Plan" winning best rap song and Childish Gambino's "This Is America" winning song of the year, he added: "This was the first year rap songs sounded like they were named by country singers."
Late-Night Lineup: February 17-23
Sunday, February 17
Last Week Tonight: John Oliver's HBO show returns on Sunday night, and the host stops by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday to celebrate.
Monday, February 18
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Fellow Strangers With Candy star and former comedy collaborator Amy Sedaris stops by to chat with Colbert.
Wednesday, February 20
The Daily Show: Sen. Kamala Harris continues her late-night tour ahead of her 2020 run.