'The Addams Family': Meet the Voices Behind Each Animated Performer

The Addams Family began in 1938 as a single-panel illustration of a macabre life for The New Yorker by cartoonist Charles Addams. None of the cartoons had names until its popularity led to a 1960s television show starring John Astin and Carolyn Jones, and later an animated series in the early 1970s. A revival came in the early 1990s with two films starring Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia and Christina Ricci.

The newest rendition of The Addams Family is directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, who worked together on the raunchy 2016 animated film Sausage Party. The movie follows the family as they decide to move to New Jersey, where they encounter new neighbors, including a sly reality TV host, Margaux Needler (Allison Janney), and a whole world of normal. As they try to manage their new lives, the Addamses also prepare for their extended family to arrive for a celebration.

Pamela Pettler, one of the writers of Corpse Bride and Monster House, wrote the new screenplay based on the cartoons with revision by Matt Lieberman.

Before the animated MGM film hits theaters Friday, read more about the characters and the actors who voice them.