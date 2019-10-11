'The Addams Family': Meet the Voices Behind Each Animated Performer
The new film, featuring the classic characters, has a star-studded new cast including Charlize Theron, Finn Wolfhard and Bette Midler.
The Addams Family began in 1938 as a single-panel illustration of a macabre life for The New Yorker by cartoonist Charles Addams. None of the cartoons had names until its popularity led to a 1960s television show starring John Astin and Carolyn Jones, and later an animated series in the early 1970s. A revival came in the early 1990s with two films starring Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia and Christina Ricci.
The newest rendition of The Addams Family is directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, who worked together on the raunchy 2016 animated film Sausage Party. The movie follows the family as they decide to move to New Jersey, where they encounter new neighbors, including a sly reality TV host, Margaux Needler (Allison Janney), and a whole world of normal. As they try to manage their new lives, the Addamses also prepare for their extended family to arrive for a celebration.
Pamela Pettler, one of the writers of Corpse Bride and Monster House, wrote the new screenplay based on the cartoons with revision by Matt Lieberman.
Before the animated MGM film hits theaters Friday, read more about the characters and the actors who voice them.
-
Charlize Theron
Morticia Addams
Charlize Theron voices the spooky yet loving wife and mother of the Addams family. She also serves as an executive producer on the movie.
The Academy Award winner has recently been busy as the executive producer of Netflix's Mindhunter, Hyperdrive and Murder Mystery. Besides producing, Theron has also starred in a few of the projects she has been producing, including Long Shot with comedian Seth Rogen, and Tully. The Monster actress will star alongside Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman in Bombshell, where she portrays Megyn Kelly in the story of how a few women take on the toxic male culture at Fox News and boss Roger Ailes. The film is coming out in December.
-
Finn Wolfhard
Pugsley Addams
The Stranger Things star voices Pugsley, the Addams' son and a frequent torture victim of sister Wednesday.
Other than hanging out with Eleven and the kids of Hawkins, Ind., on Stranger Things, the actor also appeared in the sequel It: Chapter Two. He also tried out his Russian accent in The Goldfinch, which is based on the Pulitzer winning book of the same name by Donna Tartt.
Wolfhard told The Hollywood Reporter that voiceovers for The Addams Family were more difficult than his other roles: “You have to speak clearly, and the on-camera acting that I do, a lot of it is personality. I also slur my words a lot of the time when I act.”
-
Chloë Grace Moretz
Wednesday Addams
The daughter and student of macabre and all things death is played by Moretz in the new MGM animated film. The actress, who had early roles in Desperate Housewives and My Name Is Earl, quickly moved into film with her roles in 500 Days of Summer, the Kick-Ass movies and Carrie, based on Stephen King’s horror novel.
The actress has been currently working on the 2020 film Shadow in the Cloud, about a World War II pilot traveling with top-secret documents who encounters danger on a flight. Moretz is also in the live-action/animated film Tom and Jerry, based on the cartoon characters and directed by Tim Story, which will hit theaters in 2021.
-
Oscar Isaac
Gomez Addams
The patriarch and head of the Addams family is voiced by Oscar Isaac. Isaac is known for his role in the Coen brothers' Inside Llewyn Davis, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination, and for his appearance in the new Star Wars installments.
He may be familiar from X-Men: Apocalypse, where he plays the immortal villain Apocalypse. Isaac has also appeared in the HBO miniseries Show Me a Hero, which earned him a Golden Globe. Upcoming credits include Dune, a feature film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science-fiction novel that stars Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet and Jason Momoa.
-
Bette Midler
Grandmama
The Tony, Emmy and Grammy winner voices the grandmother and the potion-making witch of the Addams family.
Midler, who started her career in several off-off-Broadway plays, eventually landed a role as an understudy in Fiddler on the Roof in 1964 and then in Salvation.
The Emmy winner and Oscar-nominated actress also is known for her roles in For the Boys, The Rose and The First Wives Club. Also known for her music career, Midler has been nominated for 13 Grammys, winning three in her career. Midler came back to the stage in the Hello, Dolly! Broadway revival production in 2017, for which she received her first Tony. Recently, she has guest-starred in the new Ryan Murphy Netflix series The Politician with Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lucy Boynton and Zoey Deutch.
-
Nick Kroll
Uncle Fester
Uncle Fester is the hunched, bald uncle who has the strange ability to conduct electricity and dresses in a full-length fur coat. He is voiced by Nick Kroll.
Kroll is familiar with animation work from Sausage Party, Sing and his Emmy-nominated Netflix series, Big Mouth. The comedian, who performed for Upright Citizens Brigade Theater in New York City and Los Angeles, has done a mix of stand-up and sketch comedy and has had a theatrical presence with his show with fellow comedian John Mulaney called Oh, Hello on Broadway.
In addition to starring FXX series The League and with his own Comedy Central sketch series Kroll Show, Kroll has gone on to appear on shows like Parks and Recreation, Community and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and has also appeared in films like I Love You, Man, Get Him to the Greek and the animated film Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.
-
Snoop Dogg
Cousin It
The American rapper, songwriter, producer and media personality Snoop Dogg will voice Cousin It, a body covered in hair who can only be understood by the Addams family members.
The recording artist also has a role in Dolemite Is My Name, which stars Eddie Murphy, Keegan-Michael Key and Chris Rock. He also continues to co-host his show Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party with unlikely friend Martha Stewart, which earned them an Emmy nomination in 2018.
-
Allison Janney
Margaux Needler
The Academy Award winner plays the intrusive new neighbor to the Addams family, Margaux Needler, in their new neighborhood in New Jersey. Not only is Margaux a nosy neighbor, she is also a reality TV host who pushes her way into the Addams family lives.
The actress also appears in the film Bad Education, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, starring alongside Hugh Jackman. Janney is also starring in the film Bombshell with The Addams Family co-star Charlize Theron. The actress' TV credits include the series Mom on CBS with Anna Faris, now in its seventh season.
-
Elsie Fisher
Parker Needler
The daughter of the pushy neighbor Margaux Needler is voiced by Elsie Fisher. The 16-year-old actress is no amateur in animation, having voiced the youngest child, Agnes, in the Despicable Me films. Fisher also received a Golden Globe nomination for her role in Eighth Grade, written and directed by comedian Bo Burnham, about a young girl’s last week in middle school. Fisher also stars in the series Castle Rock, a show within the realm of Stephen King’s worlds.
-
Jenifer Lewis
Great Auntie Sloom
Jenifer Lewis voices Great Auntie Sloom. The actress is also known for her role as Ruby on Black-ish. In addition, she has a slew of voice acting credits, including Professor Granville in Big Hero 6: The Series, Flo in the Cars franchise and Mama Odie in The Princess and the Frog, the latter of which earned her an Annie Award nomination. Her other notable credits over her three-decade career include Meet the Browns, Girlfriends, Strong Medicine, A Different World and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
-
Tituss Burgess
Glenn
Tituss Burgess plays Glenn in the movie. The actor is a four-time Emmy nominee for his role as Titus Andromedon in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. More recently, he has a role opposite Eddie Murphy in Dolemite Is My Name. He also has guest-starred on The Good Fight, voiced a role in Smurfs: The Lost Village and appeared in the Netflix movie Set It Up.
-
Catherine O'Hara
Grandma Frump
The mother of Morticia Addams and the mother-in-law to Gomez comes in the form of the high-strung Grandma Frump, voiced by Catherine O’Hara. O’Hara — known for her roles in films like Beetlejuice, Home Alone and Best in Show —is not new to animation, having lent her voice to Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.
More recently, the actress has been starring in the comedy Schitt’s Creek, which earned her an Emmy nomination this year. O’Hara also appeared in the Netflix series A Series of Unfortunate Events alongside Neil Patrick Harris. She is currently working on the animated film The Beast, Heroes of the Wildfire co-starring Michael J. Fox, Schitt’s Creek co-star Eugene Levy and The Addams Family co-star Martin Short.
-
Martin Short
Grandpa Frump
The father of Morticia is voiced by Emmy-winning comedian Martin Short. Known for Saturday Night Live, Short’s recent TV credits include his NBC variety show with Maya Rudolph, Maya & Marty; Difficult People; and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.
The comedian also went on a national comedy tour last year with Steve Martin in a show called Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t, which is also streaming on Netflix as Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life. He currently is working on an animated film called The Willoughbys with Terry Crews, Rudolph and Ricky Gervais, and has signed onto Amazon’s college comedy Good People from creators Lee Daniels and Whitney Cummings.