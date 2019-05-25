The Stars of 'Alien': Where Are They Now?

It's been 40 years since Alien, Ridley Scott's sci-fi horror film about a space crew that comes face-to-face with a terrifyingly aggressive extraterrestrial, hit theaters.

Released on May 25, 1979, the film stars Sigourney Weaver as Ripley, a member of a seven-person cargo ship crew whose return mission is forced to a halt when a mysterious transmission from a nearby moon awakens the team from their stasis. Answering the call at the command of company policy and their captain, Tom Skerritt's Dallas, they explore the moon to find the signal's source. In the process, Ripley discovers it's not a message of distress but of warning right before her fellow crew member Kane (John Hurt) is attacked by something he discovered while searching an abandoned ship. However, when the crew decides to bring Kane back to the ship to remove the creature, the return home turns into a fight to survive a deadly alien.

The first in what would become a long-running franchise for Scott, Alien was written by Dan O'Bannon and also stars Ian Holm, Yaphet Kotto, Veronica Cartwright, Harry Dean Stanton and Bolaji Badejo, who died in 1992, as the memorable extraterrestrial. In honor of its 40th anniversary, 20th Century Fox released six Alien-inspired short films beginning in late March. That same month a New Jersey high school's stage rendition of the film went viral, with Weaver making a surprise visit to the school drama club's encore performance in late April.

Read on for more of what the stars of Alien have been up to since the film was released.