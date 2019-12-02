2020's Major Video Game Releases
From Keanu Reeves-starrer 'Cyberpunk 2077' to the second installment of 'The Last of Us' and the much-anticipated 'Final Fantasy VII Remake,' a slew of marquee titles are set to make a splash in the new year.
2019 was marked by a number of memorable game releases, from Hideo Kojima's enigmatic Death Stranding, to Capcom's remake of survival horror classic Resident Evil 2 to the family favorite Luigi's Mansion 3, not to mention smaller offerings such as Afterparty and The Outer Wilds from independent developers Night School Studios and Mobius Digital.
But it's time to look to new horizons as 2020 looms. The new year will see the launch of CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077, which stars Keanu Reeves, and Typhoon Studios' Journey to the Savage Planet, as well as the long-awaited remake of Final Fantasy VII from Square Enix and the latest installments in long-running franchises such as Halo and Watch Dogs. There's also Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part II, set to plunge players back into the narrative-driven zombie ravaged world.
Here, The Hollywood Reporter dives into the titles to look out for in the new year.
-
'Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot'
Jan. 16
Based on the long-running anime series, this action role-playing title from Bandai Namco brings back main protagonist Goku as well as an ensemble cast of characters fighting in epic battles and engaging in treacherous adventures. Players can eat, fly, fish, train and live like their favorite heroes in this immersive role-playing adventure.
-
'Journey to the Savage Planet'
Jan. 28
This comedic sci-fi adventure, hailing from 505 Games and Typhoon Studios, is described as "an upbeat co-op adventure game set in a bright and colorful alien world filled with weird and wonderful creatures." The game drops players onto a planet in a fictitious corner of the universe where they must determine whether the celestial body is fit for human habitation.
-
'Ori and the Will of the Wisps'
Feb. 11
As the sequel to Moon Studios' Ori and the Blind Forest, this platforming adventure won best independent game at E3 2018. Players are tasked with solving puzzles in order to reach the world beyond Nibel and eventually unearth Ori's true destiny.
-
'Gods & Monsters'
Feb. 25
This original adventure game hails from French publisher Ubisoft, known for such series as Assassin's Creed and Far Cry, and plunges players deep into a world of Greek mythology where they are tasked with battling deadly monsters and saving the pantheon of immortals. The title was announced at this year's E3 convention and will be available on Ubisoft's new subscription service Uplay+.
-
'Marvel's Iron Man VR'
Feb. 28
Previously slated for a 2019 release, Marvel's Iron Man VR allows players to assume the role of a suited-up Tony Stark as he soars through the skies in an open-world environment. "There's nothing more perfect for VR than Iron Man," said Camouflaj Games founder Ryan Payton at San Diego Comic-Con.
-
'Final Fantasy VII Remake'
March 3
While the 1997 classic role-playing game featured turn-based gameplay and text boxes, this long-awaited remake from Square Enix promises enhanced visuals, an elevated combat system and a fully-voiced main cast of characters. The game won best of show at this year's E3.
-
'Watch Dogs: Legion'
March 6
As the third entry in French publisher Ubisoft's action adventure franchise, Watch Dogs: Legion is set in future London where an authoritarian regime is emerging and characters must rebel against it. Players can control any character they meet and recruit them to their team of operatives, meaning that every character in the game has a unique backstory — as well as friends, hangouts, enemies and occupations.
-
'Animal Crossing: New Horizons'
March 2020
This is the fifth title in the lifestyle simulation game series, where the player explores a deserted island and develops a community of anthropomorphic animals. The game features customizable characters, crafting systems and a menu of relaxing activities.
-
'DOOM Eternal'
March 20
Serving as a direct sequel to 2016's series reboot, id Software's first-person shooter DOOM Eternal brings back the main protagonist, affectionately known by fans as "Doom guy," along with the hardcore action that players are familiar with from the franchise. The blood-splattered title won Best PC Game at this year's E3 convention.
-
'Cyberpunk 2077'
April 16
This story driven, open world role-playing game from Polish developer CD Projekt Red (The Witcher) stars Keanu Reeves as an outlaw in a dystopian society called Night City. During Xbox's pre-E3 press conference this year, the actor teased the game: "You play as an outlaw, an enhanced mercenary working in the sleazy underbelly of the city. The feeling there, of walking the streets of the future, is really going to be breathtaking." The game is partly based on the 1988 role-playing game Cyberpunk 2020.
-
'Marvel's Avengers'
May 15
Featuring Thor, Captain America, Black Window, Iron Man and Hulk as playable characters, the Avengers are battling threats in San Francisco in this action-adventure title from Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics. Director Shaun Escayg told THR in June that the game is "our spin on the Avengers," elaborating that familiar characters have slightly different looks, personalities and personal histories than their film counterparts.
-
'Wasteland 3'
May 19
Nominated for Best Role Playing game at the 2019 Gamescom Awards, Wasteland 3 is the next installment in inXile Entertainment's strategic combat series. The game is set in frozen Colorado, where players must survive the savage world and make choices that carry weighty moral outcomes.
-
'The Last of Us Part II'
May 29
As the second installment to Naughty Dog's story-driven adventure game The Last of Us that took 2013 by storm, diving deep into themes of loss and parentage rarely seen in video games — Part II puts players in control of Ellie, an openly-gay teenage character, now age 19, who must fight off zombies infected with the Cordyceps fungus while struggling to stay alive in post-apocalyptic America. The game is a continuation of the original story, featuring Joel, the man who took Ellie under his wing from when she was 14-years-old, and the various antagonistic forces that threaten their safety and sanity.
-
Games With Unconfirmed Release Dates in 2020
Halo: Infinite
As the first new entry in the first-person shooter franchise since 2015's Halo 5: Guardians, this game launches with Xbox's next gen console, Project Scarlett, in the holiday season of 2020. In a trailer shown at this year's E3 convention, series protagonist Master Chief, a genetically superior Spartan soldier fighting against an alien race, makes a bold return.
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Quarantine
The latest tactical shooter title in the Rainbox Six franchise — promising more horror than previous entries — will be included in Ubisoft's subscription service Uplay+.
Dying Light 2
This is a sequel to 2015's action role-paying title Dying Light, set 15 years after the events of the first game. In a zombie apocalypse, infected survivor and protagonist Aiden Caldwell must use his parkour skills to navigate the city and continue to...survive against all odds.
Minecraft Dungeons (April)
The dungeon crawler was teased at Microsoft's X019 event, where footage displayed the familiar blocky world with colorful combat and a multiplayer mode.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 5
The previous installment of the Activision first-person shooter series generated over $500 million in the first three days of release, so it's safe to assume that Black Ops 5 — the fifth entry in the franchise — will create a similar stir.
Psychonauts 2
This game comes 14 years after the first published game from Double Fine, and follows a young boy with psychic abilities who escapes the circus to join a summer camp for similarly gifted children.
Skull & Bones
Described by Ubisoft as a live-action, female-driven pirate drama, the game is written by Amanda Segel (Person of Interest, The Mist) and will form the source material for the upcoming TV series adaptation.
Half-Life: Alyx
A VR game from Valve, Half-Life: Alyx is the first entry in the series in over a decade. The game welcomes newcomer Ozioma Akagha in the role of Alyx Vance, leader of the human resistance against an alien empire.