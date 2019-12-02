2020's Major Video Game Releases

2019 was marked by a number of memorable game releases, from Hideo Kojima's enigmatic Death Stranding, to Capcom's remake of survival horror classic Resident Evil 2 to the family favorite Luigi's Mansion 3, not to mention smaller offerings such as Afterparty and The Outer Wilds from independent developers Night School Studios and Mobius Digital.

But it's time to look to new horizons as 2020 looms. The new year will see the launch of CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077, which stars Keanu Reeves, and Typhoon Studios' Journey to the Savage Planet, as well as the long-awaited remake of Final Fantasy VII from Square Enix and the latest installments in long-running franchises such as Halo and Watch Dogs. There's also Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part II, set to plunge players back into the narrative-driven zombie ravaged world.

Here, The Hollywood Reporter dives into the titles to look out for in the new year.