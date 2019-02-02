Amanda Seales Debuts on Top Comedians Social Media Ranking Following Stand-Up Special Premiere
The chart ranks the most popular comedians based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
Kevin Hart, Tommy Chong and Joe Rogan lead The Hollywood Reporter’s latest Top Comedians chart, ruling the Feb. 6-dated tally at Nos. 1-3, respectively.
The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Jan. 29.
A pair of comedians return to the chart, with Ricky Gervais and Bill Maher returning at Nos. 7 and 8, while Amanda Seales makes her Top Comedians debut at No. 10.
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.
10. Amanda Seales
Last week: -
Seales, a comedian who also stars on HBO’s Insecure, makes her Top Comedians debut thanks to a boost of 49 percent in overall social engagement, led by 856,000 Instagram favorites and 14,000 Twitter likes. Seales’ jump is due in large part to the Jan. 26 premiere of her comedy special I Be Knowin´ on HBO.
9. Rickey Smiley
Last week: 10
8. Bill Maher
Last week: -
Maher returns to Top Comedians thanks in large part to his Jan. 28 tweet (48,000 likes, 8,000 retweets) responding to news that former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is considering a run for U.S. president as an independent. “Just because you had one profitable insight - people will overpay for coffee - doesn't mean you can run the world,” he tweeted.
7. Ricky Gervais
Last week: -
6. Colleen Ballinger
Last week: 5
5. D.L. Hughley
Last week: 3
4. Jess Hilarious
Last week: 6
3. Joe Rogan
Last week: 2
2. Tommy Chong
Last week: 4
1. Kevin Hart
Last week: 1