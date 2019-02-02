Amanda Seales Debuts on Top Comedians Social Media Ranking Following Stand-Up Special Premiere

Kevin Hart, Tommy Chong and Joe Rogan lead The Hollywood Reporter’s latest Top Comedians chart, ruling the Feb. 6-dated tally at Nos. 1-3, respectively.

The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Jan. 29.

A pair of comedians return to the chart, with Ricky Gervais and Bill Maher returning at Nos. 7 and 8, while Amanda Seales makes her Top Comedians debut at No. 10.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.