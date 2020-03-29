Amazon Prime's New Releases Coming in April 2020

Movie and TV viewers who have run out of entertainment while staying at home amid the coronavirus outbreak are in luck: With a new month comes a slate of new titles arriving on Amazon Prime.

Amazon Prime originals available to stream in April include the new series Tales From the Loop, the sixth season of Bosch and foreign-language awards hopefuls from the most recent Oscar season Les Misérables and Invisible Life. Other films coming to the service that recently enjoyed runs in theaters include The Lighthouse, Rambo: Last Blood and Hotel Artemis.

Additionally available to stream in April are a number of James Bond films (minus the latest Daniel Craig-starring movies), Will Smith's timely post-apocalyptic thriller I Am Legend, The Bodyguard, Paranormal Activity 3 and the 2011 remake of Footloose.

Also hitting Amazon Prime is the 2019 Sundance Film Festival selection Selah and the Spades.

Read on to see the full list of titles that will be streaming for Amazon Prime members in April.