Amazon Prime's New Releases Coming in April 2020

8:00 AM 3/29/2020

by Katie Kilkenny

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.

'Les Misérables'
Movie and TV viewers who have run out of entertainment while staying at home amid the coronavirus outbreak are in luck: With a new month comes a slate of new titles arriving on Amazon Prime.

Amazon Prime originals available to stream in April include the new series Tales From the Loop, the sixth season of Bosch and foreign-language awards hopefuls from the most recent Oscar season Les Misérables and Invisible Life. Other films coming to the service that recently enjoyed runs in theaters include The Lighthouse, Rambo: Last Blood and Hotel Artemis.

Additionally available to stream in April are a number of James Bond films (minus the latest Daniel Craig-starring movies), Will Smith's timely post-apocalyptic thriller I Am Legend, The Bodyguard, Paranormal Activity 3 and the 2011 remake of Footloose.

Also hitting Amazon Prime is the 2019 Sundance Film Festival selection Selah and the Spades.

Read on to see the full list of titles that will be streaming for Amazon Prime members in April.

  • April 1

    Movies
    Bangkok Dangerous 
    Bird Of Paradise 
    Blind Husbands 
    Broken Blossoms
    The Bodyguard
    The Boost
    The Brothers Grimm 
    The Chumscrubber 
    Daniel Boone 
    Diamonds Are Forever 
    Diary Of A Hitman 
    Die Another Day 
    Dishonored Lady
    Dollface 
    Dr. No 
    Dr. T & The Women 
    Drums In The Deep South 
    For Your Eyes Only 
    From Russia with Love 
    Gator
    Gods And Monsters 
    Goldeneye 
    Goldfinger 
    Gorky Park 
    The Hoodlum
    Hotel Artemis 
    I Am Legend
    Licence to Kill (4K UHD) 
    Live and Let Die (4K UHD)
    The Living Daylights
    The Lost World 
    The Man with the Golden Gun 
    Mark Of Zorro
    Moonraker (4K UHD) 
    Mutiny 
    Never Say Never Again
    The New Adventures Of Tarzan
    Octopussy 
    On Her Majesty's Secret Service 
    Repentance
    The Sender
    Shirley Valentine 
    Son Of Monte Cristo 
    The Spy Who Loved Me
    Tarzan The Fearless
    Thunderball 
    Tomorrow Never Dies 
    A View to a Kill
    The World is Not Enough 
    You Only Live Twice 

    Series
    The Bureau: Season 1
    America In Color: Season 1
    Bronx SIU: Season 1
    Dirt Every Day: Season 1
    El Rey del Valle: Season 1
    Foyle's War: Season 1
    The Mind of a Chef: Season 1
    Molly of Denali: Season 1
    Mr. Selfridge: Season 1
    Our Wedding Story: Season 1
    Vida: Season 1

  • April 3

    Movies
    Invisible Life

    Series
    Tales from the Loop 

  • April 10

    Movies
    Les Misérables
    Rambo: Last Blood

  • April 14

    Movies
    Vault

  • April 16

    Movies
    The Lighthouse

  • April 17

    Movies
    Selah and the Spades

    Series
    Bosch: Season 6
    Dino Dana: Season 3B

  • April 20

    Movies
    Paranormal Activity 3

  • April 29

    Movies
    Footloose