Amazon Prime's New Releases Coming in April 2020
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.
Movie and TV viewers who have run out of entertainment while staying at home amid the coronavirus outbreak are in luck: With a new month comes a slate of new titles arriving on Amazon Prime.
Amazon Prime originals available to stream in April include the new series Tales From the Loop, the sixth season of Bosch and foreign-language awards hopefuls from the most recent Oscar season Les Misérables and Invisible Life. Other films coming to the service that recently enjoyed runs in theaters include The Lighthouse, Rambo: Last Blood and Hotel Artemis.
Additionally available to stream in April are a number of James Bond films (minus the latest Daniel Craig-starring movies), Will Smith's timely post-apocalyptic thriller I Am Legend, The Bodyguard, Paranormal Activity 3 and the 2011 remake of Footloose.
Also hitting Amazon Prime is the 2019 Sundance Film Festival selection Selah and the Spades.
Read on to see the full list of titles that will be streaming for Amazon Prime members in April.
-
April 1
Movies
Bangkok Dangerous
Bird Of Paradise
Blind Husbands
Broken Blossoms
The Bodyguard
The Boost
The Brothers Grimm
The Chumscrubber
Daniel Boone
Diamonds Are Forever
Diary Of A Hitman
Die Another Day
Dishonored Lady
Dollface
Dr. No
Dr. T & The Women
Drums In The Deep South
For Your Eyes Only
From Russia with Love
Gator
Gods And Monsters
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Gorky Park
The Hoodlum
Hotel Artemis
I Am Legend
Licence to Kill (4K UHD)
Live and Let Die (4K UHD)
The Living Daylights
The Lost World
The Man with the Golden Gun
Mark Of Zorro
Moonraker (4K UHD)
Mutiny
Never Say Never Again
The New Adventures Of Tarzan
Octopussy
On Her Majesty's Secret Service
Repentance
The Sender
Shirley Valentine
Son Of Monte Cristo
The Spy Who Loved Me
Tarzan The Fearless
Thunderball
Tomorrow Never Dies
A View to a Kill
The World is Not Enough
You Only Live Twice
Series
The Bureau: Season 1
America In Color: Season 1
Bronx SIU: Season 1
Dirt Every Day: Season 1
El Rey del Valle: Season 1
Foyle's War: Season 1
The Mind of a Chef: Season 1
Molly of Denali: Season 1
Mr. Selfridge: Season 1
Our Wedding Story: Season 1
Vida: Season 1
-
April 3
Movies
Invisible Life
Series
Tales from the Loop
-
April 10
Movies
Les Misérables
Rambo: Last Blood
-
April 14
Movies
Vault
-
April 16
Movies
The Lighthouse
-
April 17
Movies
Selah and the Spades
Series
Bosch: Season 6
Dino Dana: Season 3B
-
April 20
Movies
Paranormal Activity 3
-
April 29
Movies
Footloose