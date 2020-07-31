Amazon Prime's New Releases Coming in August 2020
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.
Viewers looking for their next quarantine watch will have plenty of new options to choose from on Amazon Prime in August.
Fresh titles coming to the streaming platform this month include beloved films like Steel Magnolias (1989), Top Gun (1986) and Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994); the 2019 awards-season favorite Peanut Butter Falcon; the Nancy Meyers comedies Something's Gotta Give (2003) and The Holiday (2006); and Christopher Nolan dream thriller Inception (2010). Amazon will additionally be premiering its own film, the romantic drama and YA-novel adaptation Chemical Hearts, starring Lili Reinhart and Austin Abrams.
On the television front, Amazon is unveiling a new adventure reality show, World's Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji, wherein 66 international teams race across Fiji, and new seasons of Clifford and Jessy & Nessy.
Also arriving on the platform in August: Amazon Virtual-Con, a first-ever event bringing together talent and creatives from new and upcoming Amazon shows including Utopia, Upload, Truth Seekers and The Boys. For those who want to stream together while social distancing, the platform has additionally created a "Prime Video Watch Party" function akin to similar recent offerings from Netflix and Hulu.
Missed what came to Amazon Prime last month? Check out the July additions here.
See Amazon Prime's full August offerings below.
-
Aug. 1
Movies
Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)
The Holiday (2006)
Inception (2010)
Margin Call (2011)
My Bloody Valentine (1981)
Rain Man (1988)
Rustlers' Rhapsody (1985)
Safe (2012)
Something's Gotta Give (2003)
Spare Parts (2015)
Spider-Man 3 (2007)
Steel Magnolias (1989)
3:10 To Yuma (2007)
Top Gun (1986)
Television
Lego Jurassic World: Legend Of Isla Nublar: Season 1
-
Aug. 3
Movies
Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (2019)
-
Aug. 5
Movies
Arkansas (2020)
-
Aug. 6
Movies
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)
Series
Jessy & Nessy: Season 1B
-
Aug. 10
Movies
Capone (2020)
Hard Night Falling (2019)
Lucky Day (2019)
-
Aug. 14
Movies
Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)
Master (2017)
Series
World's Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji: Season 1
-
Aug. 18
Movies
The Cup (2012)
-
Aug. 21
Movies
Chemical Hearts (2020)
Series
Clifford: Season 2B
-
Aug. 22
Movies
The Legion (2020)
-
Aug. 31
Movies
Primal (2019)
The Courier (2019)