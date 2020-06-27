Amazon Prime's New Releases Coming in July 2020

A Michael Mann biopic of Muhammad Ali, a science-fiction thriller depicting a nightmare suburb and a Tyler Perry romantic comedy are among the titles coming to Amazon Prime next month.

Films that will be available to stream starting in July include Ali (2001), Vivarium (2020) and Good Deeds (2012) as well as the Tim Burton dramedy Big Fish (2003), the Will Smith romantic comedy Hitch (2005), the Judd Apatow comedy Pineapple Express (2008), romance Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008) and the Angelina Jolie-Johnny Depp romantic thriller The Tourist (2010).

Television series arriving on Amazon Prime will include the first season of Lego City Adventures, the ninth season of Suits, the fourth season of Animal Kingdom and the second season of Hanna.

The streaming platform has additionally added an "Amplify Black Voices" carousel that spotlights titles made by and with Black creatives including several that users can watch for free, such as Michael B. Jordan's Bryan Stevenson movie Just Mercy (2019), HBO's Regina King-fronted series Watchmen (2019), Ava DuVernay's historical drama Selma (2014) and Spike Lee's 1989 breakout film Do the Right Thing.

On Thursday the platform additionally announced that it was launching a free drive-in summer screening series, with Jordan's production company Outlier Society, for local communities, with refreshments provided by businesses owned by people of color.

Missed what came to Amazon Prime last month? Check out the June additions here.

Read on to see the full list of titles streaming for Amazon Prime subscribers in July below.