Amazon Prime's New Releases Coming in June 2020

9:41 PM 5/30/2020

by Katie Kilkenny

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.

'Dirty Dancing'
'Dirty Dancing'
Photofest

A mix of beloved older films, recent thriller and horror movies and an original comedy special are all included in the list of titles coming to Amazon Prime in June. 

Films that are set to join the service include 1987's Dirty Dancing and 2004's Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights; last year's Child's Play remake and whodunit Knives Out; Amazon original film 7500, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and 2020 arrival Guns Akimbo, starring Daniel Radcliffe; Adam Sandler comedies Grown Ups and Don't Mess With the Zohan; Mission Impossible — Ghost Protocol; and Spike Jonze's 2009 movie version of the classic Maurice Sendak children's book, Where The Wild Things Are.

On the television front, Amazon Prime is releasing originals including the comedy special Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava and Pete the Cat: Season 2, Part 1, while Life in Pieces' seasons one through four will also stream on the platform.

Amazon has additionally curated a Pride collection of LGBTQ-centric titles or titles featuring LGBTQ actors including Homecoming's second season, all five seasons of Transparent and the films Rocketman (2020) and Disobedience (2018).

Missed what came to Amazon Prime last month? Check out the May additions here.

Read on to see the full list of titles streaming for Amazon Prime subscribers in June below.

  • June 1

    Vestron Pictures Ltd./Photofest

    Movies

    The Cookout (2004)
    Dirty Dancing (1987)
    Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)
    Fair Game (2010)
    Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell (1974)
    Futureworld (1976)
    Grown Ups (2010)
    How To Train Your Dragon (2010)
    Incident At Loch Ness (2004)
    Joyride (1996)
    Kingpin (1996)
    Nate And Hayes (1983)
    The Natural (1984)
    Sex Drive (2008)
    Shrek Forever After (2010)
    Trade (2007)
    Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)
    You Don't Mess With The Zohan (2008)

  • June 3

    Sony

    Movies

    Takers (2010)

  • June 5

    Courtesy of Jen Male

    Series

    Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava (2020)

  • June 7

    Miramax/Photofest

    Movies

    Equilibrium (2002)

  • June 12

    Claire Folger

    Movies

    Child's Play (2019)
    Knives Out (2019)

  • June 15

    Lions Gate Films/Photofest

    Movies

    The U.S. vs. John Lennon (2006)

  • June 18

    Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

    Movies

    Crawl (2019)

     

  • June 19

    Locarno Film Festival

    Movies

    7500 (2019)

  • June 21

    Neil Jacobs/CBS

    Series

    Life In Pieces: Seasons 1-4

  • June 26

    Series

    Pete the Cat: Season 2, Part 1

  • June 27

    Courtesy of TIFF

    Movies

    Guns Akimbo (2020)

  • June 30

    Photofest

    Movies

    The Gallows Act II (2019)
    Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol     (2011)
    One For The Money (2012)
    Spy Kids (2001)
    Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003)
    Where The Wild Things Are (2009)

     