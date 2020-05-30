Amazon Prime's New Releases Coming in June 2020

A mix of beloved older films, recent thriller and horror movies and an original comedy special are all included in the list of titles coming to Amazon Prime in June.

Films that are set to join the service include 1987's Dirty Dancing and 2004's Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights; last year's Child's Play remake and whodunit Knives Out; Amazon original film 7500, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and 2020 arrival Guns Akimbo, starring Daniel Radcliffe; Adam Sandler comedies Grown Ups and Don't Mess With the Zohan; Mission Impossible — Ghost Protocol; and Spike Jonze's 2009 movie version of the classic Maurice Sendak children's book, Where The Wild Things Are.

On the television front, Amazon Prime is releasing originals including the comedy special Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava and Pete the Cat: Season 2, Part 1, while Life in Pieces' seasons one through four will also stream on the platform.

Amazon has additionally curated a Pride collection of LGBTQ-centric titles or titles featuring LGBTQ actors including Homecoming's second season, all five seasons of Transparent and the films Rocketman (2020) and Disobedience (2018).

Missed what came to Amazon Prime last month? Check out the May additions here.

Read on to see the full list of titles streaming for Amazon Prime subscribers in June below.