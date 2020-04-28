Amazon Prime's New Releases Coming in May 2020

Heading into another month of widespread self-isolation amid the coronavirus outbreak, Amazon Prime has made its latest, upcoming streaming offerings public.

Original television series and movies coming to the platform in May include the second season of Homecoming and Greg Daniels' new series Upload as well as films like Seberg, starring Kristen Stewart, director Andrew Patterson's sci-fi film The Vast of Night and the star-studded book adaptation The Goldfinch.

Amazon is additionally conducting "movie nights" for Prime subscribers in May, with titles including comedy The Hustle, starring Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson (May 7); Elton John musical biopic Rocketman (May 22); and the Elijah Wood-starring comedy Come to Daddy (May 23). Also on the film front, Prime Video and the South by Southwest festival are partnering between April 27 and May 6 to offer select films from this year's fest (which was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak) for free for viewers with or without a Prime subscription.

Other series coming to the service in May include all five seasons of J.J. Abrams' Alias and season five of the period drama Poldark.

Read on to see the full list of titles that will be streaming for Amazon Prime members in May.