Amazon Prime's New Releases Coming in May 2020
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.
Heading into another month of widespread self-isolation amid the coronavirus outbreak, Amazon Prime has made its latest, upcoming streaming offerings public.
Original television series and movies coming to the platform in May include the second season of Homecoming and Greg Daniels' new series Upload as well as films like Seberg, starring Kristen Stewart, director Andrew Patterson's sci-fi film The Vast of Night and the star-studded book adaptation The Goldfinch.
Amazon is additionally conducting "movie nights" for Prime subscribers in May, with titles including comedy The Hustle, starring Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson (May 7); Elton John musical biopic Rocketman (May 22); and the Elijah Wood-starring comedy Come to Daddy (May 23). Also on the film front, Prime Video and the South by Southwest festival are partnering between April 27 and May 6 to offer select films from this year's fest (which was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak) for free for viewers with or without a Prime subscription.
Other series coming to the service in May include all five seasons of J.J. Abrams' Alias and season five of the period drama Poldark.
Missed what came to Amazon Prime last month? Check out the April additions here.
Read on to see the full list of titles that will be streaming for Amazon Prime members in May.
-
May 1
Movies
A Cadaver Christmas (2011)
Assassination Tango (2003)
Best of Shaolin Kung Fu (1977)
Crooked Hearts (1991)
Escape From Alcatraz (1979)
Eurocrime! The Italian Cop And Gangster Films That Ruled The '70s (2014)
Fearless Young Boxer (1979)
Five Fingers of Steel (1982)
Friday The 13th Part III (1982)
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1982)
Gloria (2014)
Green Dragon Inn (1977)
House Of D (2005)
I Hate Tom Petty (2013)
Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth (2016)
Inferno (1980)
Night Train Murders (1975)
10 Fingers of Steel (1973)
Torso (1973)
Who Saw Her Die? (1980)
Series
Upload: Season 1
-
May 3
Series
The Durrells: Season 4
-
May 7
Movies
The Hustle (2019)
-
May 8
Movies
The Goldfinch (2020)
Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan (2017)
Specials
Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal
-
May 10
Movies
Jack and Jill (2011)
-
May 11
Series
Alias: Seasons 1-5
-
May 15
Movies
Seberg (2020)
Series
The Last Narc: Season 1
-
May 17
Series
Poldark: Season 5
-
May 19
Movies
Like Crazy (2011)
Trial By Fire (2019)
-
May 22
Movies
Rocketman (2019)
Series
Homecoming: Season 2
-
May 23
Movies
Come To Daddy (2020)
-
May 25
Movies
The Tracker (2019)
-
May 29
Movies
The Vast Of Night (2020)