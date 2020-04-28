Amazon Prime's New Releases Coming in May 2020

8:00 AM 4/28/2020

by Katie Kilkenny

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.

'Homecoming' season 2
Amazon Studios

Heading into another month of widespread self-isolation amid the coronavirus outbreak, Amazon Prime has made its latest, upcoming streaming offerings public.

Original television series and movies coming to the platform in May include the second season of Homecoming and Greg Daniels' new series Upload as well as films like Seberg, starring Kristen Stewart, director Andrew Patterson's sci-fi film The Vast of Night and the star-studded book adaptation The Goldfinch.

Amazon is additionally conducting "movie nights" for Prime subscribers in May, with titles including comedy The Hustle, starring Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson (May 7); Elton John musical biopic Rocketman (May 22); and the Elijah Wood-starring comedy Come to Daddy (May 23). Also on the film front, Prime Video and the South by Southwest festival are partnering between April 27 and May 6 to offer select films from this year's fest (which was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak) for free for viewers with or without a Prime subscription.

Other series coming to the service in May include all five seasons of J.J. Abrams' Alias and season five of the period drama Poldark.

Read on to see the full list of titles that will be streaming for Amazon Prime members in May.

  • May 1

    Paramount Pictures/Photofest

    Movies

    A Cadaver Christmas (2011)
    Assassination Tango (2003)
    Best of Shaolin Kung Fu (1977)
    Crooked Hearts (1991)
    Escape From Alcatraz (1979)
    Eurocrime! The Italian Cop And Gangster Films That Ruled The '70s (2014)
    Fearless Young Boxer (1979)
    Five Fingers of Steel (1982)
    Friday The 13th Part III (1982)
    Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1982)
    Gloria (2014)
    Green Dragon Inn (1977)
    House Of D (2005)
    I Hate Tom Petty (2013)
    Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth (2016)
    Inferno (1980)
    Night Train Murders (1975)
    10 Fingers of Steel (1973)
    Torso (1973)
    Who Saw Her Die? (1980)

    Series

    Upload: Season 1

  • May 3

    PBS/Photofest

    Series

    The Durrells: Season 4

  • May 7

    Courtesy of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures

    Movies

    The Hustle (2019)

  • May 8

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    Movies

    The Goldfinch (2020)
    Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan (2017)

    Specials

    Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal

  • May 10

    Sony Pictures

    Movies

    Jack and Jill (2011)

  • May 11

    Courtesy of Photofest

    Series

    Alias: Seasons 1-5

  • May 15

    Courtesy of Amazon Studios

    Movies

    Seberg (2020)

    Series

    The Last Narc: Season 1 

  • May 17

    PBS

    Series

    Poldark: Season 5

  • May 19

    Courtesy of Roadside Attractions

    Movies

    Like Crazy (2011)
    Trial By Fire (2019)

  • May 22

    Gavin Bond/Paramount Pictures

    Movies

    Rocketman (2019)

    Series

    Homecoming: Season 2 

  • May 23

    Saban Films

    Movies

    Come To Daddy (2020)

  • May 25

    Movies

    The Tracker (2019)

  • May 29

    Courtesy of TIFF

    Movies

    The Vast Of Night (2020)